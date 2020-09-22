Class C No. 6 Crofton has had no favors with its recent schedule, having played Oakland-Craig and David City Aquinas — considered to be the top two teams in all of Class C2 — in back-to-back weeks.
And then there’s this.
According to the Nebraska School Activities Association, Crofton is scheduled to play this Friday against Tekamah-Herman, Monday at Valentine and then next Friday at fourth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic.
There’s no way that’s correct — three games in the span of a week — is there?
Actually, yes it is correct.
The trip to Valentine is a makeup game from the opening week of the season when Crofton could not play because of COVID-19. Now that the team is cleared, it wanted to find a way to make up that game.
As it turned out, this was one way to do it.
“We contacted the NSAA, and they gave us permission to do that,” Crofton coach Tom Allen said. “Plus we have to drive to Valentine, and Cedar hasn’t gotten beat yet, either.”
With all of the uncertainty this season — 16 games statewide were canceled last week because of COVID-19 — Allen admitted that he felt his program was against a rock and a hard place.
“We’re probably asking for trouble, but with all the uncertainty, we’re not sure what else to do,” he said.
If anything else, it could serve as a memorable time for his team. After all, how many teams can say they played three games in a week?
Well, for the players at least. They’re not the ones putting together three different game plans in such a rapid time frame.
“Yes, it will be fun for the kids, but maybe not the coaches,” he said with a laugh.
Despite falling to 1-2 on the season, the Warriors remain sixth in this week’s Class C ratings. That’s because their two losses have come to Oakland-Craig by 17 points and at David City Aquinas by eight — a game in which Crofton led 14-7 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter.
I know that Crofton has a losing record, but what other Class C team would you put ahead of the Warriors?
The most obvious candidate is North Bend Central, but I believe its 3-1 record is deceiving. Its three wins are against teams that are a combined 0-12, plus its only loss was by 35 points at Pierce. Its schedule starts to pick up steam with Schuyler, Columbus Scotus and Columbus Lakeview in the next three weeks.
Another candidate, West Point-Beemer, is .500 with its two losses against ranked teams in Wayne (35-19) and Battle Creek (28-15). The Cadets face Columbus Scotus and Columbus Lakeview the next two weeks.
Boone Central is 2-1, but its lone loss is to Norfolk Catholic, which is the Knights’ only win to date.
Norfolk Catholic has a similar record, with losses by a combined 23 points to Wahoo Neumann and Ord — which are a combined 7-1.
You could make a good argument in favor of Norfolk Catholic being ranked, considering that Crofton’s two losses are by 25 points to the top two ranked teams in all of C2. Crofton’s lone win is 48-7 at Twin River — which Ponca just blasted 49-18 for its first win since Oct. 12, 2018. Coincidentally, Ponca’s last win until Friday was against Crofton.
It would be much easier to compare against similar opponents — which they would have had if Norfolk Catholic hadn’t canceled Friday’s game at Oakland-Craig because of COVID-19. For now, Crofton gets the nod for leading the No. 2-ranked team in Class C2 to begin the fourth quarter last week.
Class D dilemma
Wakefield solidified its hold on the No. 1 ranking. That much was certain when the Trojans topped Lutheran High Northeast 40-8 on Saturday afternoon.
After that? Good luck.
Two higher-ranked teams fell to lower-ranked teams when No. 9 Stanton and No. 10 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge knocked off then-No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh and then-No. 8 Elkhorn Valley, respectively, on Friday night. Both the Patriots and the Falcons bow out of this week’s ratings, partly a result of the multitude of injuries facing Clarkson/Leigh.
Neligh-Oakdale and Howells-Dodge each moved up a spot to second and third, while Humphrey St. Francis and O’Neill St. Mary’s move up from sixth and seventh to fourth and fifth, respectively. Stanton is promoted three spots to sixth, while Lutheran High drops two places to seventh. LCC moves up to eighth — the same spot held by its opponent last week.
Joining the ratings for the first time this season are Creighton and Allen, respectively, with a combined 7-0 start to the season. Both of them had two relatively close wins until last week’s wins. Creighton beat Boyd County 46-8, while Allen bashed Homer 50-13.
These ratings could continue to change.
This week, Lutheran High heads to Elkhorn Valley (3-1) in a Friday afternoon matinee. Allen visits Pender (2-2) this week.
In two weeks, Wakefield hosts Elkhorn Valley, Howells-Dodge travels to Stanton, Creighton hosts St. Mary’s, and Allen hosts Wynot (3-1).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) joins Clarkson/Leigh, Elkhorn Valley, Wynot and Pender as the top ratings contenders. Yes, eight-man football in this area is so deep that we could conceivably put together a top-15 list.
Take a ‘Time Out’
This week’s episode of “Time Out with Nick” begins with a pair of matchups of rated eight-man teams with recaps of Wakefield at Lutheran High Northeast and Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton, including an interview with Stanton senior Sutton Pohlman. Also included are a look at Wayne’s overtime loss to Ashland-Greenwood, Norfolk High’s loss to Papillion-La Vista and a preview of upcoming games.
