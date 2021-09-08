If you listen closely, you can hear the theme music for Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN football.
The NFL is back this week, now with a 17-game schedule. Why? Because who doesn’t love more football (and league revenue)? The Chiefs look to finish what they started with a new and improved offensive line, but Tom Brady could have something to say about that yet again.
Last week gave us a glimmer of hope that parity does in fact exist in college football. Six ranked teams were handed upsets over the weekend with several more games going down to the wire. This week, the spotlight will be on the Big Ten for some marquee games and Nebraska hosts the Buffalo Bulls. In DII, Wayne State hits the road for the first time in two years.
We learned a lot about many of the top area high school teams and we’ll know even more after this week. Howells-Dodge and Neligh-Oakdale, two of the top teams in Class D1, each host teams that many think have a shot to win the whole shebang. Can they prove that they belong in that conversation, too?
Record: 7-3 last week (12-6 overall)
How city teams fared: Norfolk High fell to Columbus but made some changes at halftime to finish strong (35-14 predicted, 28-14 final). Norfolk Catholic finally got its run game going to eke out a win over Bishop Neumann of Wahoo (31-27 loss predicted, 27-24 win final). Lutheran High Northeast came out of West Holt with a win, but it took some late heroics from Landon Johnson to get it done (56-8 predicted, 30-26 final)
Highlight: Not only did Battle Creek come out on top of a ground-and-pound bout, but I ended up getting the total number of points scored right. (17-14 predicted, 24-7 final)
Lowlight: Hands to the sky, I was probably harder on the Knights than I should have been. If they can keep that run game going and stay mostly healthy, they’ll be in good shape this season. (31-27 loss predicted, 27-24 win final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 28, St. Paul 27 (35-21); Bloomfield 38, Wynot 18 (28-14); Stanton 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8 (28-24 LCC win); Nebraska 52, Fordham 7 (42-13); Wayne State 34, University of Mary 27 (22-21); Georgia 10, Clemson 3 (26-21 Clemson win)
High school
Lincoln East at Norfolk
The Panthers once again cross paths with a quarterback who had a big game in last year’s matchup. This time it’s Noah Walters, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-13 shellacking in 2020. This is one of those games where the best defense Norfolk can play here is with a steady offense that holds onto the ball, which I think Kaden Ternus can do. However, although the defense will be better, I’m not sure how they can keep the Spartans at bay long enough to get a win.
Lincoln East 33, Norfolk 17
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast
Last year’s Battle of the Birds saw the Eagles squeeze out a 44-36 win in Beemer. Both teams come back with plenty of weapons for the other to keep an eye on. Landon Johnson has proven himself a reliable quarterback for Lutheran High and then some, with 11 total touchdowns in his first two games. Guardian Angels boasts a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield with Cole Hutchinson and Coy Kreikemeier as the top running backs. This installment also will be close, but the Eagles make enough plays to keep their undefeated season going.
Lutheran High Northeast 42, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 30
Norfolk Catholic at Ord
The Knights hope to keep things going with a road trip to the home of the defending Class C2 champions. The Chanticleers return a defense that allowed 10 points per game in 2020 and has allowed just 21 total in their first two games. Their quarterback, Dylan Hurlburt, looks like an emerging running the ball well. If the Knights shore up their defense, this can be a great game. Right now, however, Ord is too good to beat.
Ord 34, Norfolk Catholic 28
No. 8 Bloomfield at Allen
The Bees have proven themselves as a team to watch in Class D2 so far and they get another shot against an Allen team that’s sliding fast at 0-2. The Eagles won last year’s contest 34-16, but Bloomfield comes back with a new quarterback. Wylie Ziegler and Logan Doerr lead a defense that’s done well so far. Allen can get better as the season goes on, but I don’t see it doing so in time to stop the Bees.
Bloomfield 44, Allen 21
Crofton at No. 2 Oakland-Craig
The defending Class C2 semifinalist gets their first test of the year in a Warriors team that’s outscored its first two opponents 101-6. This will be a physical matchup with Crofton’s Jimmy Allen and Tavis Uhing of Oakland-Craig leading two strong running games. This will be the time for some of the orange and white’s new contributors to step up, and I think they’ll do that here.
Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 21
Cross County at No. 1 Howells-Dodge
The Jaguars host a Cougars team in one of the most anticipated games across the state. If the green and black fancy themselves contenders, they’ll need to have a good showing against a team that made the state semis a year ago and brings back many of its best players. However, Cross County will be without top running back Carter Seim, who led a 28-0 trouncing of the Jags in 2020. It’s not often that we see a defensive slugfest in eight-man football, but I have a feeling this will be just that. Cross County comes out on top.
Cross County 18, Howells-Dodge 16
Burwell at No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale
Similar to the Jaguars, Neligh-Oakdale heads into a matchup that will show where it stands in the Class D1 picture. Contrarily, this contest against the No. 1 team in the class, according to the Omaha World-Herald, will be much more of a shootout. The Warriors are eager to shake off a 49-48 loss to the Longhorns in last year’s D1 quarterfinal, but they’ll have to do so without Julien Hearn. Aiden Kuester will make this a great game, but I think Burwell’s proficiency in the ground game will be the difference here.
Burwell 46, Neligh-Oakdale 35
College
Buffalo at Nebraska
Hide your tables, Husker fans. The scarlet and cream host a Buffalo Bulls (NOT Bills) team that has finished with a winning record in each of the past three seasons. Like Nebraska, Buffalo is coming off a dominant win against an FCS school, in its case a 68-7 romp of Wagner.
Buffalo will not be as light as Fordham was, but it’s still a game I see the Huskers winning.
Nebraska 38, Buffalo 10
Wayne State at Bemidji State
Man, didn’t it feel good to see fans packing Cunningham Field on Thursday? It sure helped the Wildcats, who used the energy to open up the John McMenamin era with a win. Tavian Willis looked good in his college debut and will try to build on that. It’s still hard to tell just what this team is capable of, but I’m a little hesitant looking at a road game for a team still not used to an opposing college crowd. The black and gold look good but come up short.
Bemidji State 35, Wayne State 24
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State
This week’s premier college prediction comes in a battle of two teams from the state whose corn isn’t as good as ours (Am I in the ballpark?). The Hawkeyes wiped out a talented Indiana team 34-6 last week while the Cyclones beat Northern Iowa by only six points. I look and I see two similar teams. Well coached, strong running games, overall consistency and loud home crowds, which favors the Cyclones this year. That said, I like what I see out of the Hawkeyes a little bit more. They win a close one and the Cy-Hawk Trophy stays in Iowa City.
Iowa 19, Iowa State 10
NFL
Browns at Chiefs
There might just be real reason to hope in Cleveland. The Browns are coming off an 11-5 season that included an appearance in the divisional round, and the defense comes back with several new pieces from the front seven to the secondary. Their first test will be against a Kansas City team that ended their season with Patrick Mahomes out for the last quarter with a head injury. The Chiefs return not only with Mahomes, but a revamped offensive line that they hope will bring the Lombardi Trophy back. The Browns have the run game to hang in, but the Chiefs overpower them as the game goes on.
Chiefs 28, Browns 14
Bears at Rams
Chicago and L.A. face off in a primetime matchup between two teams with new quarterbacks under center. Matthew Stafford hopes to be the difference between the Rams and a Super Bowl appearance while Andy Dalton prepares to lead a Bears team looking to find consistency, at least until Justin Fields is ready. When these teams play, it tends to be a low-scoring, methodical matchup, and I expect that here as well. The Rams offense hums and makes more plays on defense to start the season with a win. The fans at SoFi Stadium will be pleased, assuming that any show up.
Rams 19, Bears 14
Cardinals at Titans
I look at this contest and I see two teams looking to prove something. The Titans want to show that they can compete for titles on a consistent basis and the Cardinals are out to show they can be a great team, even in a historically loaded NFC West. To me, this comes down to the types of offenses each team runs; Arizona with a spread attack and Tennessee with a run-first approach led by the human bowling ball that is Derrick Henry. The red and white will look more explosive, but the Titans play keep-away and come out with a win.
Titans 24, Cardinals 16