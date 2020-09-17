Not even halfway through the 2020 volleyball season, West Point-Beemer needs just one more victory to equal its win total for all 2019.
The Cadets finished last season with a record of 10 wins and 20 losses, but going into Thursday night's home match with Madison, they're 9-3, with victories over Class C No. 7 Wayne and No. 8 North Bend.
Meanwhile, the team's only losses have come at the hands of No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast, No. 2 Battle Creek and No. 4 Oakland-Craig.
Cadets coach Taylor Shepard attributes much of the turnaround to a pair of transfers, one from another school and one from another sport.
"I think adding Reece Snodgrass and Emily Toelle (pronounced "tell") to our rotation helped move our players back to their stronger positions," Shepard said.
Snodgrass, a senior, transferred from Guardian Angels Central Catholic last fall but had to sit out of varsity competition during the first semester because of NSAA rules.
"Reece provides a lot of seniority and leadership at the setter position," Shepard said. "She has great hands and knows where to place the ball. She is very aggressive offensively as well, which leaves opponents on their toes. She's really helped our hitters be able to be in a strong position so they can place the ball where they need to."
Meanwhile, Toelle, a junior, chose to play volleyball this season after being part of the softball team last fall. "She plays our right side," Shepard said. "She knows how to place the ball and is solid on the defensive end."
Besides Snodgrass, three other seniors are part of the Cadets' normal seven-player rotation, starting with outside hitter Sidney Swanson.
"Sidney is a great player and provides a ton of leadership," Shepard said. "What I love most about Sidney is she has a great swing, but her passing is really where she continues to shine. She knows how to get the ball to Reece, so that Reece can set the ball in the best place possible."
Another senior, Brooklyn Weddle, moved to the libero position this fall. "That's a great spot for her," Shepard said. "She goes unnoticed for some of the things she does as a passer, but she is able to get to a ton of balls most girls wouldn't be able to, and that's just her hard-working attitude."
Like Swanson and Weddle, middle Rachel Groth is a three-year letter winner. "She's one of our glue players," her coach said. "She provides exactly what we need every single game. She has a very high hitting percentage and brings that calming presence to our team, which has been a really huge part of our success."
A pair of juniors — middle Jadyn Meiergerd and outside hitter Katie Rainforth — round out the Cadet rotation.
Shepard called Meiergerd a great athlete. "Her blocking is phenomenal, and she provides us a lot of great defense. Her swing has really improved. She knows where to put the ball (and) how to put the defense at a disadvantage."
Rainforth is one of the players able to play a more natural position with the arrival of Snodgrass. "Katie was able to switch to an outside from the setter position last year," Shepard said. "She spent a ton of time this summer working on her vertical (jump) and her hitting ability."
This is Shepard's first season as head volleyball coach after having guided the girls basketball program to state tournament appearances in each of the past two seasons.
"We recently had our former volleyball coach, Scott Black, move and take a new position, and this spring our activities director reached out and asked if I'd be interested in taking over the volleyball position, as well," Shepard said.
"It was definitely a no-brainer. This is a group of girls I want to see have success in both sports."
CLASS C
Lutheran High Northeast remains solidly atop the Class C chart.
On Saturday, the Eagles finished off a week that included a victory over then No. 2 Norfolk Catholic and a 6-0 run to the championship of the Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
Lutheran High then added to that impressive résumé Tuesday, with a straight-sets pasting of previously No. 7 O'Neill.
Battle Creek takes over the No. 2 spot after the Bravettes defeated Norfolk Catholic in a Thursday triangular. The Knights fall just one rung to No. 3.
Oakland-Craig is still fourth after a 4-1 week in which the only blemish was a loss to once-beaten Columbus Lakeview in the final of the Boone Central Invitational.
Clarkson/Leigh is still undefeated and remains fifth while No. 6 West Point-Beemer recorded three straight-sets victories over a trio of East Husker Conference rivals.
Wayne is the only newcomer to the chart as the Blue Devils take over the No. 7 spot after a one-week hiatus. Coach Traci Krusemark's squad finished off a 3-0 week that included wins over North Bend Central and David City Aquinas.
The Blue Devils are set to take part in the Seward Invitational on Saturday, where they'll go up against Lincoln Lutheran, a perennial power and the fifth-ranked team in Class C1, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
North Bend Central remains eighth ahead of the honorably mentioned: O'Neill, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Pierce and Crofton.
Looking at the week ahead, Battle Creek and Clarkson/Leigh are the top seeds in Saturday's Stanton Invitational and could meet in the final.
Three big contests are set for Tuesday as Lutheran High Northeast visits Howells-Dodge, Wayne is at Norfolk Catholic and Oakland-Craig makes a trip to North Bend, then on Thursday, the Tigers are at West Point-Beemer.
CLASS D
The Class D ratings are unchanged from last week. The trio of Class D2 teams at the top - Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot and Chambers/Wheeler Central — all remain undefeated.
No. 1 St. Francis had the biggest victory last week, in winning the Fremont Bergan Invitational, which included a two-sets-to-one triumph over the powerful host team in the final.
Fourth-ranked Summerland bounced back from losses to Class C powers Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic with five straight victories.
Hartington Cedar Catholic holds down the fifth spot. Of the Trojans' 14 matches thus far, 12 have been against Class C1 and C2 teams.
No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's 2-5 record is likewise skewed. The Bulldogs play in the rugged East Husker Conference and have losses to league rivals BRLD, Oakland-Craig and North Bend Central.
Unbeaten Wausa holds down the No. 7 spot after playing only one match over the past week. The Vikings were slated to square off with Plainview on Tuesday, but a COVID-19 quarantine on the part of the Pirates forced postponement of that match until Monday, Sept. 28.
Finally, Boyd County, which missed some matches earlier in the season because of COVID, remains eighth after a 2-1 week.
Elkhorn Valley is 3-3 and heads the honorable mention list. The Falcons have not played a match since Sept. 8 because of COVID. In the meantime, Hartington-Newcastle, Winside, Randolph and O'Neill St. Mary's are on the outside looking in this week, but all will have plenty of chances to crack the chart in the weeks ahead.
Class D's best upcoming matchups include Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce and O'Neill at Summerland on Tuesday. Then Thursday, Summerland visits Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and Cedar Catholic hosts a triangular with Wayne and O'Neill.