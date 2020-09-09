Sometimes, life just is not fair. Clarkson/Leigh, and preseason Super Six running back Tommy McEvoy, learned that the hard way.
A season ago, McEvoy — who was Class D Elite Eight as a sophomore — missed his junior year thanks to a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. During Friday’s 54-8 win over Elmwood-Murdock, after a 33-yard touchdown run, the ACL in McEvoy’s right knee was torn on his second carry of the game.
As of Wednesday, it was uncertain whether McEvoy will have to sit out the rest of his senior season. He had an MRI scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and the results were not going to be available until after press time Wednesday. There’s a chance that he could still try to play despite the injury, according to coach Jim Clarkson.
That didn’t stop the condolences for McEvoy, his family and the Patriots from streaming in on social media ever since the injury, and for good reason. Nobody ever deserves to get injured, let alone a kid like McEvoy, who has already lost one full school year of competition between the serious knee injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’m sure there are other kids out there who have had similar setbacks, and for all of you, it’s simply a cruel twist of fate. I don’t know how else to describe it.
Make no mistake — the Patriots still have a playoff-caliber team, as they showed last season without McEvoy. But whatever happens from here on out, we’ll always wonder what might have been.
And we’ll always remember that life simply is not fair.
Let’s get to this week’s picks, preceded by a summary of last week.
Last week's results
Record: 7-3. That makes it a 16-4 record (.800) through two weeks.
How city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast scored 66 points for the second week in a row, this time in a 66-12 home-opening win over Atkinson West Holt (48-27 predicted). But it was a struggle for Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic on the road. The Panthers couldn’t get going in a 42-0 loss at Columbus (Norfolk 20-17 predicted), while the Knights couldn’t rally in a 35-26 loss at Wahoo Neumann (Norfolk Catholic 21-16 predicted).
Highlights: The closest one last week was coming within 10 points of top-ranked Neligh-Oakdale’s home victory over Plainview (Neligh-Oakdale 40-20 predicted, 48-22 final).
Lowlight: The only other loss I took came when Hartington Cedar Catholic turned an overtime field goal into a 24-21 upset of No. 5 Battle Creek (BC 23-16 predicted).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 41, Columbus Lakeview 21 (34-22); Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19 (21-15); Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20 (40-22); Tilden Elkhorn Valley 46, North Central 34 (34-26); Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 16 (42-34).
Disclaimer: It was the second week of the season. We'll see in a couple of weeks just how good all of these teams really are. (Oh, wait. I wrote that last week. But still, it seems to hold true again.)
This week's picks
11-MAN
Norfolk (1-1) at Lincoln East (2-0): Yikes. I almost can’t believe I’m typing that the Panthers are coming off a 42-0 loss. The Spartans — one of the rare Class A teams that were not affected by Omaha Public Schools canceling football — are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Lincoln Pius X and Papillion-La Vista South. Lincoln East 34, Norfolk 21.
Ord (2-0) at Norfolk Catholic (1-1): The good news is that the Knights finally get their home opener. The bad news is that the visiting Chanticleers (seriously, how great of a moniker is that?) are ranked No. 4 in Class C2 statewide by the Omaha World-Herald. However, Ord’s first eight opponents have combined for just two wins in the early season. Ord 27, Norfolk Catholic 21.
No. 1 Oakland-Craig (2-0) at Crofton (1-0): The Warriors haven’t had the greatest record over the past couple of years, but let’s be honest — they’ve had an absolutely brutal schedule, too. The Knights are coming off a 62-0 victory over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, while the Warriors just handled Genoa Twin River 48-7 after their season opener at Valentine was canceled. Oakland-Craig 37, Crofton 19.
No. 4 North Bend Central (2-0) at No. 2 Pierce (2-0): In the first two weeks, the Bluejays have outscored their projection each time. But the Tigers are coming off a shutout, and they’ve allowed only 13 points this season. Pierce isn’t exactly Fort Calhoun or Arlington, though. Pierce 29, North Bend 26.
Columbus Lakeview (1-1) at No. 3 Wayne (2-0): A week ago, I wrote that “Logan View/Scribner-Snyder — which won zero games a year ago — caught a lot of people by surprise when it led Wayne at halftime. The Cadets, with a third-year starter at quarterback and some talented players around him, could give the Blue Devils another scare.” The Blue Devils answered that challenge with flying colors, and they welcome the Vikings for their home opener. Just don’t get caught looking ahead to fellow top-five Ashland-Greenwood next week. Wayne 34, Lakeview 20.
EIGHT-MAN
No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast (2-0) at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-1): The host Bluejays have scored a total of 50 points in their first two games. The visiting Eagles, well, they’ve scored 16 more than that in each of their first two games. But let’s be honest, Lutheran High hasn’t exactly played Wakefield or Nebraska City Lourdes yet. Lutheran High 38, GACC 28.
No. 1 Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) at Burwell (2-0): If you give me the choice of any high school football game in the state to attend Friday, this one is definitely on the short list. It would not surprise me to see these two in a rematch in a couple of months. Burwell has blasted West Holt and Ainsworth, while Neligh-Oakdale might have the defense to match. Neligh-Oakdale 44, Burwell 40.
No. 2 Howells-Dodge (2-0) at Cross County (3-0): A couple of weeks ago, top-ranked Clarkson/Leigh opened its season with a 20-point loss to the defending semifinalist Cougars. Now, the Jaguars — who reached the quarterfinals last year — will take their turn. Again, don’t be shocked to see this matchup in the playoffs. Howells-Dodge 38, Cross County 28.
Wisner-Pilger (0-2) at No. 8 Tilden Elkhorn Valley (2-0): Don’t discount this one because Wisner-Pilger has already dropped as many contests as it did all of last season. The Gators have had a brutal schedule with their third straight ranked opponent, while the Falcons are coming off a 12-point win in Bassett over North Central. Elkhorn Valley 32, Wisner-Pilger 20.
No. 9 Stanton (12-0) at No. 5 Wakefield (2-0): The Mustangs could exceed their win total from each of the past three seasons, but their schedule over the next month — at Wakefield, host Clarkson/Leigh and host Howells-Dodge in a four-week stretch — will make it tough. If you’re always screaming “run the ball!” at your team, then this is your game. Wakefield 42, Stanton 28.