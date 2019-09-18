This season must feel like the twilight zone for Norfolk Catholic football.
The Knights have had a historically tough start to the season with an 0-3 record that has come against some of the top Class C teams according to the area and statewide rankings.
There was the 35-14 defeat to preseason Class C No. 1 Pierce. Then a 14-3 loss at David City Aquinas, currently third in Class C2 according to the Omaha World-Herald. After that was a 27-6 setback at St. Paul, second in the same listing.
Up this week for the Knights is Class C No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, also listed No. 1 in C2. Are you kidding me?
It’s like one big payback for all of their success over the years in the regular season — success that may well be unparalleled with a 112-12 regular-season record over the past 15 years.
Norfolk Catholic has recorded seven undefeated regular seasons in that time, most notably a stretch of 40 consecutive victories between Oct. 5, 2007, and Oct. 12, 2012. (Potential answer to a trivia question: Both losses came to Pierce before and after that stretch.)
Until this year, the Knights had lost three games in an entire regular season once in the past 15 seasons, and that season (2016) was followed up with back-to-back trips to Memorial Stadium in the following years.
In fact, the last time Norfolk Catholic started 0-3 was 1982.
On another side of town, Norfolk High is trying to avoid a second four-game skid this decade. The only other time the Panthers dropped four in a row was 2012. But Norfolk has finished at least a game away from .500 with 4-5 records four times in the past decade.
One would be remiss to mention one of the biggest games of the week. Lutheran High Northeast, fresh off two victories to open the season, travels to Wakefield in a battle of top-four teams in this week’s eight-man ratings.
Last week’s predictions, however, were more like the Knights’ regular-season prowess coming into this season.
Last week's results
Records: 9-1 last week, 22-8 season, .733 winning percentage.
How city teams fared: If it weren’t for Lutheran High’s 87-28 thrashing of Omaha Nation (74-14 predicted), city teams would be winless through three weeks of the season. (For the record, I left that previous sentence intact other than changing the Eagles’ score, opponent, and number of weeks in the season.) This time, however, I predicted losses for Norfolk High (Kearney 28-19 predicted, 38-0 final) and Norfolk Catholic (St. Paul 29-20 predicted, 27-6 final).
Highlight: How about those Wildcats? It took overtime, but it was great to see Wayne State get in the win column in a big way Saturday night against Southwest Minnesota State (23-14 predicted, 19-13 final).
Lowlight: All I needed to see was the video of the Iowa State player colliding into his teammate trying to field a punt so the Cyclones could have one more chance against Iowa. But at least I got the point spread correct (Iowa State 24-23 predicted, Iowa 18-17 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Howells-Dodge 30, Wakefield 28 (26-20); North Bend 48, Stanton 28 (30-19); Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8 (33-26); Kansas City 28, Oakland 10 (38-23); Cleveland 23, New York Jets 3 (24-20).
Disclaimer: We are three weeks into the season (two for the pros), so we should start to see some of the top-tier teams begin to separate from the rest of the pack.
This week's predictions
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk (0-3) at Lincoln Northeast (1-2): For the Panthers, it won’t get any easier after Thursday night. They say every game is important, but a visit to the Rockets is a prime opportunity to build confidence. After this, Norfolk hosts undefeated Omaha South and travels to undefeated Bellevue West on back-to-back weeks. Norfolk 13, Lincoln Northeast 10.
Class C No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (3-0) at Norfolk Catholic (0-3): One team has scored 38, 52 and 58 points in a 3-0 start, while the other has scored touchdowns in just one of 12 quarters this season. I think the Knights have a better defense than what the Wolverines have seen this season, but can Norfolk Catholic finish enough drives to have a chance? BRLD 30, Norfolk Catholic 17.
Class D No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast (2-0) at No. 4 Wakefield (1-1): Look, I know these teams combined for a 70-66 affair last season, but let’s be real here: You won’t see the Eagles score 71 points — what they’ve averaged in a 2-0 start — against the Trojans. This ought to be another four-quarter battle, just like Wakefield’s first two games. Lutheran High 40, Wakefield 36.
Class C No. 1 Pierce (3-0) at Columbus Scotus (3-0): This is the second of four straight games in which the Bluejays battle a team with a 2-1 or better record. We will find out just how good Pierce is, especially if quarterback Dalton Freeman is still out after an injury. Pierce 30, Columbus Scotus 14.
O’Neill (1-2) at Class C No. 4 Battle Creek (2-1): This is a matchup of teams trending in opposite directions. The visiting Eagles won their opener but have dropped back-to-back, while the host Braves lost their opener but have won back-to-back. Expect the trends to continue. Battle Creek 28, O’Neill 13.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-0) at Osmond (1-1): Whatever the Bears do, do not look past this point. Every team on the schedule after this meeting with the Tigers is undefeated. The stage is set for LCC to have its best season in a while if it stays focused. LCC 44, Osmond 20.
COLLEGE
Nebraska (2-1) at Illinois (2-1): I don’t know about you, but Saturday night was the best I have slept in a long time, and the Huskers took care of business as they were supposed to. It’s not yet determined if the two were connected. Hopefully this is another research opportunity. Nebraska 41, Illinois 16.
Wayne State (1-1) at Augustana (1-1): Entering the week, the Wildcats and Vikings are two of four Northern Sun Conference teams in the South division with a 1-1 record. Which team will show up for Wayne State — the one with a 17-point loss or the one with an overtime win? Which team will show up for Augustana — the one with a 52-0 win or the one with a 27-7 loss? Augustana 29, Wayne State 21.
NFL
Baltimore (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0): I bet there will be a lot made out of the fact that this matchup features two of the best young quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, but a game like this may come down to which team can get the most stops on defense. Kansas City 34, Baltimore 30.
Houston (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1): The Texans, behind young quarterback Deshaun Watson, average 20.5 points per game. The Chargers, behind veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, average 20.0 points per game. And, both teams scored 13 points last week. In a close game like this, give me the team that might have just a little bit better defense. Houston 21, L.A. Chargers 20.