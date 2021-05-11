Big track and field invitationals and conference meets are great, but they're only held to help prepare athletes for what's ahead this week. Districts!
Jumpers, throwers, vaulters, sprinters, hurdlers and distance runners all focus their training each spring on being able to perform at their best during the second week in May because in order to compete at the state meet, they have to perform well in districts.
And the girls districts in Northeast and North Central Nebraska are loaded.
A quick comparison of times and distances between athletes across the state indicates that no fewer than seven area Class C teams and four in Class D should have a shot at doing well at the state meet, which runs from May 19-22 at Omaha Burke.
In Class C, Battle Creek and Clarkson/Leigh could both be in the conversation for a state team title while Wisner-Pilger, Hartington Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central, North Central and Tri County Northeast all have the talent to finish in the top 10.
Meanwhile, in Class D, Bloomfield, Pender, Wynot and Humphrey St. Francis all have the ability to score the points necessary for a top-10 finish.
We'll take a look at each of the districts involving area teams later, but first a look back at last week's top performances.
TOP MARKS
O'Neill is the new leader in the 4x100-meter relay. The quartet of Zelie Sorensen, Blair Gutshall, Meg Schluns and Lauren Young ran a sizzling 50.47 seconds in the Norfolk Catholic Invitational on Thursday. Clarkson/Leigh, which defeated the Eagles at the Norfolk Classic, sits second with a 50.55.
Pierce maintained its lead among area 4x400-meter teams, and Humphrey St. Francis is still at the top of the 4x800-meter chart.
O'Neill's Gutshall is the new leader in the 100-meter hurdles. The Eagle star went from fifth to first by winning the event at the Norfolk Catholic invite in a time of 15.08. BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek, who ran a 15.12 at the BC invite is now second. Last week's No. 1, Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger improved from 15.22 to 15.15 but is now third.
Svoboda did maintain her status as the area's best in the 300-meter low hurdles. Her time of 46.82, set at the East Husker meet a week ago Saturday, was the only sub-47 second mark this spring. Last week's No. 6, Jordan Metzler of Wakefield, is now second after posting a 47.12 at the Norfolk Catholic invite.
Both Ashley Ostrand of Pender and Sorensen of O'Neill continue to lead in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, respectively.
Ostrand also maintained her hold on the lead in the 400-meter dash. In fact, she and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner are the only two area girls to break a minute in the event so far this year. Look for that to change in districts.
Neither of the area's top two 800-meter runners — Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic nor Jordyn Arens of Crofton — competed in that event last week, but both maintained their positions on the chart.
But look out for Weidner. The St. Francis Flyer competed in the 800 for the first time this year at the Goldenrod Conference meet and ran a 2:27.20, good for seventh place on the chart this week. Weidner, a senior, won the Class D state 800 in both her freshman and sophomore years.
Arens, the leader in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs also did not compete in those events this past week. She still continues to set the pace — pun intended — in both with times of 5:18.32 and 11:26.83, respectively. Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig, No. 2 in the 1,600, improved from 5:37.33 to 5:32.14 at the Oakland-Craig Invitational.
Meanwhile, in the 3,200, Jordan Stopak of Boone Central also improved on her second-place standing by becoming the second girl in Northeast Nebraska, after Arens, to break 12 minutes. Stopak was clocked in 11:56.35 at the Ord Invitational.
Turning our attention to the field events, Norfolk Catholic's Mary Fennessy strengthened her hold on the top spot in the discus, improving from 134 feet to 138 feet.
Fennessy also improved her No. 2 standing in the shot put from 43-9½ to 44-1½. Ponca's Brook Languis is still atop the chart with a throw earlier this year of 44-5½.
Hunter Wiebelhaus of North Central continues on as the area's best in the high jump. She posted her best leap of the season, 5-7, earlier this year in the Nebraska Track Festival, a meet in Papillion for elite athletes. Wiebelhaus doesn't have a serious threat to her status at the top. She's jumped 4 inches higher than everyone else. O'Neill's Gutshall has the second-best mark of 5-3.
Renee Brummels of Battle Creek and Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast (Allen and Emerson-Hubbard) are the only Northeast Nebraskans to long jump farther than 18 feet this spring. Brummels leads with an 18-4 while Carr has jumped 18-1½.
Brummels improved on her lead in the triple jump on Thursday at the Battle Creek meet by hop, step and jumping 37-11, the second best of any girl athlete in the state this year — regardless of class.
Finally, both of the area's best pole vaulters, Nealy Brummond of Norfolk and Mya Zohner of Battle Creek, have been battling injuries. Brummond did not compete at last week's Heartland Athletic Conference meet while Zohner returned to competition on Thursday after three weeks off by clearing 10-0.
Brummond's 10-8 is the best effort this year while Zohner's is 10-6.
DISTRICT PREVIEWS
There are 10 districts involving area teams. Classes A and D are scheduled for Wednesday while Classes B and C compete on Thursday.
CLASS A
Top 4 in each individual event qualify for state and top 3 relay teams
A-4, Wednesday at Lincoln High: Gretna, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Millard West, Norfolk, Papillion-La Vista South. Norfolk has a chance to send a lot of girls to the state meet. Brummond and the 4x800-meter relay team of Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier and Paige Godfrey have good chances to win their events. So do Amaya Williams in both hurdle races and Makenna Skiff in the shot put and discus.
CLASS B
Top 3 in each individual event qualify for state and top 2 relay teams
B-4, Thursday at Boone Central: Arlington, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point-Beemer. O'Neill's sprinters seem to be peaking at the right time as the 4x100-meter relay team of Sorensen, Gutshall, Schluns and Young hold the area's best mark. Sorensen also reigns atop the leaderboard in the 200 and Gutshall, the 100-meter hurdles. The Pierce 4x400 quartet of Katie Vogt, Kenzie Moeller, Payten Simmons and Callie Arnold is also among the state's best.
CLASS C
Top 2 in each individual event qualify for state and top relay team
C-2, Thursday at Louisville: Fremont Bergan, Wahoo Neumann, Conestoga, Cornerstone Christian, Louisville, North Bend Central, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Raymond Central, Weeping Water, Yutan: North Bend Central is the only area school involved and the Tigers should score a lot of points and send a large delegation to the state meet. North Bend is led by Kaitlyn Emanuel in the long jump, triple jump and hurdles; Ally Pojar in the high jump; middle-distance runner Sydney Emanuel and distance ace Hannah Williams.
C-3, Thursday at Wisner: Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman, Wisner-Pilger. This loaded district includes one of the state's top sprinters in Emily Loseke of Clarkson/Leigh along with her 4-x100 teammates, Chloe Hanel, Tanyn Larson and McKenna Stodola. Wisner-Pilger pole vaulter and hurdler Svoboda, Gator long jumper, triple jumper and sprinter, Lindsey Kneifl and Oakland-Craig distance runner Nelson should shine.
C-4, Thursday at Ponca: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation, Ponca, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Winnebago. Languis of Ponca is atop the state's leaderboard in the shot. Look for a great battle between Cedar Catholic's Kathol and Crofon's Arens in the 800 and for Arens to roll in the 1,600 and 3,200. Long jumper and sprinter Carr of Tri County Northeast and 400-meter ace Jordan Metzler of Wakefield should also have good days.
C-5, Thursday at Atkinson: Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Summerland, Valentine, West Holt. Get there early to see some of the state's best field-event athletes regardless of class. North Central's Wiebelhaus should cruise in the high jump. Norfolk Catholic could very well sweep both the shot and discus with the trio of Fennessy, Jozy and Elly Piper. And Battle Creek has long and triple jumper Brummels and pole vaulter Mya Zohner. On the track, the 300-hurdle race between Carly Marshall of Norfolk Catholic and BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek could come down to the wire.
C-6, Thursday at Wood River: David City Aquinas, Centennial, Centura, Cross County, David City, Grand Island Central Catholic, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River, Wood River. Genoa Twin River is the only area team involved, and the Titan girls have struggled all year. Aquinas looks to be the team to beat.
CLASS D
Top 2 in each individual event qualify for state and top relay team
D-3, Wednesday at Hartington: Hartington-Newcastle, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osmond, Pender, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder, Walthill, Wausa, Winside, Wynot. St. Francis' Weidner ran the 800 meters for the first time last week and is the two-time defending Class D state champion in the event. The area leader in the 100 and 400, Ashley Ostrand of Pender, should score plenty of points, as should the Wausa Nelsons: distance runner Darla and hurdler Abrielle. The Wynot 4x400-meter team is also among the state's best.
D-4, Wednesday at Atkinson: Bloomfield, Boyd County, CWC, Cody-Kilgore, Creighton, Elgin Public/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, Plainview, Santee, O'Neill St. Mary's, Stuart. Alexandra Eisenhauer is the undisputed star of this meet and should cruise to victory in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
D-5, Wednesday at Fullerton: Central Valley, Elba, Fullerton, Giltner, Heartland Lutheran, Palmer, Pleasanton, Riverside, Shelton, Spalding Academy, St. Edward. St. Edward is the only team involved within the Daily News coverage area. The Beavers haven't scored a lot of points in any meet this year and likely won't on Wednesday.