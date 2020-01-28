Next girl up. That's the philosophy for West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic as the Bluejays finish off one victory after another.
Coach Jerry Stracke's team has won eight straight and boasts a résumé filled with quality wins over the likes of Crofton, Wynot, David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic, Fremont Bergan, O'Neill and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
"I've been very pleased with the way we've been playing," Stracke said. "We've been trying to play an up-tempo game. We rely a lot on our defense, a lot on our transition game."
But Stracke said the Bluejays have the ability to play virtually any style. "We can play a slow-down game. We can play a physical game. That's kind of what makes this team a little special, in that they're able to adjust to the style of the other teams."
And the Bluejays have had to do it while working through an injury-plagued season.
Senior Hannah Knobbe was cleared to start practicing last week, and sophomore Erica Englemeyer had started every game early in the year before injuring her shoulder in the holiday tournament. "Hopefully, we'll get them back soon," Stracke said.
Freshman Greta Wooldrik also had been playing well early in the year but was sidelined by a knee injury during the Columbus Scotus game on Dec. 10.
The Bluejays start two sophomores, including guard Sophia Hass. "Basically, how she plays, we play," Stracke said.
"She's just an athlete. She's tough on the press, being up front, being that enforcer up top. She's a rebounding machine. No one can stay with her because of her quickness and speed, and she creates all kinds of matchup problems for the other team."
Another sophomore, Livia Hunke, is GACC's starting point guard. "She does a really good job leading the team in assists and distributing the ball for us," Stracke said.
Junior Brenna Rief is having a breakout season. Stracke said she's one of the team's three leading scorers. "She can hit the 3, she does a good job of getting to the basket and she leads us in our transition game."
Another junior, Brandi Doernemann, clogs up the middle. The 5-foot 11-inch post is happy to be on the court after having to sit out most of last season with an ACL tear.
"She's starting to come back," Stracke said. "Defensively, she's better, she's rebounding better and she can score."
Marissa Hunke is the Bluejays' only senior starter. "She's been steady for us all year long, being a great leader," Stracke said. "She rebounds, she can hit the 3 when she needs to. She's just an athlete, a great defensive player."
Two other sophomores, Kate Gnad and Kassidy Kaup, come off the Bluejay bench. Stracke said Gnad has been shooting the ball well and that Kaup has been an effective high post in the high-low game.
"It doesn't seem like we just have that one girl that other teams can focus on because we have other offensive weapons," Stracke said.
"Our goal is to keep getting better and better each time we step on the court so we have a chance here at the end of the season."
Stracke said it's important for his team to keep winning, especially since the Bluejays have been assigned to the same C2-4 subdistrict as No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and No. 6 Ponca.
"These power points, they throw a different aspect into things and they'll give you a chance when you're in a tough district," Stracke said. "We don't want to rely on it, but we want to make sure we're up there so we have a chance to get a district game."
CLASS C
Former No. 2 Oakland-Craig moves to the top of the Class C chart after a heart-pounding 40-39 victory over previous No. 1 North Bend Central on Friday. The Knights followed it up with a 48-40 triumph over Class B-ranked Norris in the Nebraska Prep Classic at D.J. Sokol Arena on the campus of Creighton University.
North Bend falls just one notch to No. 2 while BRLD stays third despite a close loss to Class D No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
No. 4 Guardian Angels has won eight straight. BRLD handed the Bluejays their last loss in December, in the final of the Homer holiday tournament.
Crofton, Ponca and West Point-Beemer all posted easy victories over the past week and remain fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, while Battle Creek replaces Norfolk Catholic at No. 8.
The Bravettes and Knights have split a pair of games this year, but Battle Creek gets the nod this week as the result of its victory on Saturday over Pierce, the same Pierce team that defeated Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
Pierce and Norfolk Catholic lead the honorably mentioned along with O'Neill, Clarkson/Leigh, North Central and Summerland.
CLASS D
Chambers/Wheeler Central and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family continue to hold the top two spots in Class D, where the two could easily be ranked as Nos. 1 and 1a.
The Renegades are the only area Class D unbeaten, while the Bulldogs have lost only to Class C No. 2 North Bend Central and, on Friday, stunned Class C No. 3 BRLD 74-71.
The two juggernauts will likely square off in the final of the D1-5 subdistrict next month.
No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis coasted through the Goldenrod Conference tournament with victories over St. Edward, Burwell and Fullerton by margins of 44, 49 and 26 points.
Wynot stays in the fourth spot after an impressive 11-point win over Winnebago, and Elkhorn Valley moves up to fifth after a 28-point win over Creighton.
Former No. 5, Hartington Cedar Catholic drops to sixth after a 2-1 week, and Pender re-enters the chart at No. 7 after an eyebrow-raising 49-44 victory over Class C2 Clarkson/Leigh.
Previous No. 7 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge falls to eighth after a 10-point setback at the hands of Class C No. 8 Battle Creek, while former No. 8 Stuart falls off the chart, despite a 2-0 week, to make room for Pender.
The Broncos and Elgin Public/Pope John are the area's only two honorably mentioned.