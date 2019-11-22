Welcome to the big time, where how you respond may well determines your fate.
That's a lesson many coaches have learned over the years. However, players – particularly those who are less experienced – may not have always learned the lesson.
Especially this time of year, it might not always be the best team that wins, but rather the one that handles adversity best.
Pierce coach Mark Brahmer may have seen that first-hand in last year's Class C1 quarterfinals, when his Bluejays were upset 23-21 at Wahoo Neumann. One season later, that loss still resonates among the program.
Why?
Because it was a hard reminder of the lesson mentioned above.
For as thorough as Brahmer — who has led Pierce for 24 of the last 25 seasons — and his staff were, “there were a few things that were unforeseen that we didn’t have a great plan for in that game.”
Sure, it was noisy, both from nearby trains whistling and a loud, packed crowd. He also noted that, when adversity hit, “we didn’t handle it like we should have, both me as a coach as well as our players.”
Fast-forward a year, and Pierce might as well be nicknamed the “road warriors” instead of the Bluejays.
After opening with a 55-28 victory in its friendly home confines, Pierce had to hit the road on back-to-back weeks. First, there was a 49-21 demolition at Ord — still the only team to stay within two touchdowns of the Bluejays all season — before a trip to Adams Central with a berth at Memorial Stadium on the line.
Just like the previous season, it was a loud and packed road environment. This time, the Bluejays quieted the home crowd with a touchdown drive to begin the game, then six straight scoring possessions later in the game helped put Pierce on its way to a 54-14 victory.
Another lesson awaits, this time at Memorial Stadium with undefeated Wahoo. And for the third straight time, Pierce will be wearing its road uniforms — which, by this point, probably feel just as comfortable as anything else.
Whatever the outcome is, you can bet that there will be a large contingent on one side of the stadium. Just like its last two road games, and many more before it.
“I’ve been here for 25 years, and it’s been many times that we’ve gone on the road, whether it’s three hours away like this (semifinal) or if it’s down the road 15 minutes,” Brahmer said. “Many times we’ve outnumbered the home team’s fans when we’ve played on the road.”
Class D2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (12-0) vs. No. 7 Pleasanton (10-2): After not being tested virtually at all this entire season, St. Francis had to survive a thriller between the top two seeds in the east just to get to Memorial Stadium. That chalk stands in contrast to the wild west where each of the top two seeds fell in the second round. Pleasanton, which has won seven straight since back-to-back losses, is led by quarterback Jakson Keaschall, who has thrown for 2,580 yards and 32 touchdowns. If the Flyers can slow down that passing attack, they can bring another trophy to Humphrey. St. Francis 30, Pleasanton 18.
Class D1
No. 4 Burwell (10-2) vs. No. 4 Osceola/High Plains (10-2): Typically, we stick with only predicting games involving area teams, but we're going to make a special case for this matchup. Three of the four playoff victims of the second-year StormDogs co-op were from Northeast Nebraska, including defending champion Creighton and top-seeded Howells-Dodge. On the other side, Burwell opened the season with area teams North Central and West Holt. I know Burwell has the upper hand as far as experience this time of year, but there's something about Osceola/High Plains — led by senior running back Keaton Van Housen — that has made me think this is their year. It better be, because the Osceola/High Plains co-op ends after this game. Osceola/High Plains 28, Burwell 24.
Class C2
No. 2 Oakland-Craig (12-0) vs. No. 1 Sutton (11-1): If anything, there will be lots of rushing yards. I've seen Sutton play three times over the past two years, and it seems all they do is run the football with two guys — but both have more than 1,500 yards.Oakland-Craig counters with a balanced rushing attack that can hurt you with half a dozen carriers in different directions. While Battle Creek couldn't stop Sutton in the second half in their quarterfinal and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur had a tough time keeping up in their semifinal, I believe Oakland-Craig has a better defense. Oakland-Craig 24, Sutton 22.
Class C1
No. 4 Pierce (12-0) vs. No. 2 Wahoo (12-0): It's the whole “unstoppable force meets an immovable object” debate all over again. The “unstoppable force” is the Pierce rushing attack which boasts Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker, who have rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 48 touchdowns combined, along with Jeremiah Kruntorad and Dalton Freeman at nearly 1,200 yards combined and another 15 scores. Wahoo's defense allows 4.5 points and less than 116.2 offensive yards per game. So, expect this game to come down to the opposite — the Pierce defense against the Wahoo offense, led by Nebraska walk-on commit Trevin Luben at running back. I'll take the “motley crew” as Brahmer called them after the semifinals. Pierce 22, Wahoo 14.