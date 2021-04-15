Carson Noecker took the field for his first varsity track meet on March 30 in the Cedar Catholic Invitational. Although it’s been less than a month since then, he’s already on the brink of etching his name in the history books.
The sophomore from Hartington-Newcastle is within striking distance of Northeast Nebraska records for three running events, the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Noecker is within five seconds of breaking the record in the 3,200. The mark has been held by Dale Mackel, who set it for Elgin Pope John, since 1983.
Although he’s closing in on a record that’s stood for so long in such a short amount of time, Noecker is trying to remain focused on what lies ahead.
“I’m just focusing on each and everyday, working hard and practicing and taking it one day at a time really,” he said, “because I’ve got a long way ahead in the season and I just gotta keep working hard.”
Coach Chad Cattau knew of Noecker long before he was even in high school. His older brothers Cole and Noah were also on the track and field team and often talked about him along with the training he was doing.
“I’ve been hearing about him for 10 to 12 years already leading up to this,” Cattau said. “So it was exciting to finally get to see him in person last year as a freshman and see if it was really true what you’ve been hearing about him, and obviously it is.”
Noecker didn’t have to wait until his track and field career started to prove that the hype was real. As a freshman, he placed first in the Class D state championships for cross country in 2019 with a final time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds in the 5K. The next best time was 16:16.
“He was putting up a lot of good numbers at that time and opening a lot of eyes, and a lot of people were talking about what he was doing,” Cattau said. “So then you really started to follow him closer and see the types of things that he’s able to do.”
Neocker would have seen the track a year ago had it not been for the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though his debut was pushed back, he stayed in shape until his number was called, knowing that anything could happen.
“We didn’t really know what was gonna happen and I guess we just had to keep going for it,” he said, “because, eventually it would get back to normal.”
Noecker hasn’t had to make any sweeping changes to his game, at least not yet, but his work ethic is perhaps even more impressive than what he can do on the track. According to coach Cattau, Noecker will often do extra workouts after practice and is even in a weight training class that’s helped him get physically stronger.
“I think just his work ethic has really put him where he is and has really helped him improve from where we started in March to where we are now,” Cattau said.
The sophomore won’t have to wait very long for another chance to break the area record for the 3,200, or the 800 or 1,600 for that matter. Hartington-Newcastle’s next meet will be Tuesday, April 20, at the Battle of the States in Tyndall, South Dakota. However, his first priority will be working to motivate his team in hopes of achieving a goal held by many in the Cornhusker State.
“(I want to) push everyone on my team,” he said, “push everyone to the best of their ability and go down to state as a team, qualify as a team and win districts.”