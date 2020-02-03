The pinch hurt, so it must have really happened.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. There, that's a sentence that I never thought I'd write in my career.
Wait, that really happened? Let me know when I wake up. Better yet, don't.
I've been a Chiefs fan since at least the early 1990s, or for as long as I can remember, so I haven't been a fan as long as some people have been.
In my youngest days — as in, before I was 10 — I was actually a fan of both the New York Giants and the Chiefs. But on Sept. 10, 1995, the teams had a rare regular-season meeting. That day, I told myself that whoever won, I would be a fan of that team. The Chiefs won 20-17, so I've been a die-hard Kansas City fan since.
Sure, I was a fan of the Chiefs before that. I vividly remember watching a 28-20 playoff win against the Houston Oilers in 1993, for instance.
But I feel as though I've been around for all of the heartbreak.
There were the three missed field goals in a 10-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the 1995 playoffs, a 14-10 loss to the Denver Broncos as John Elway went on to win the first of back-to-back Super Bowls, and some crazy losses to Colts teams led by Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
That was all B.M. — that is, Before Mahomes.
To be honest, on Draft Day 2017, I thought the Chiefs should have taken Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson out of Clemson. But trading up to pick Patrick Mahomes? The guy that played on sub-.500 Texas Tech teams?
Now we all know what Andy Reid and company were thinking. A fast-break, basketball-on-grass type of offense that fused college and pro schemes together like a perfect marriage.
But what was so remarkable about Sunday's win — and this playoff run, for that matter — was the improvisation and toughness that Mahomes showed time and again, whether it was tightroping the sidelines for a touchdown run or one of those highlight-reel sidearm passes.
I never would have imagined that I would have to wait until my own son was 8 to see the Chiefs hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in my lifetime.
Omaha World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel wrote before the Super Bowl that a win could turn Nebraska into Chiefs Kingdom. After walking around Sunset Plaza in Norfolk for the annual Children's Day Festival, I'd say that already happened before the Super Bowl was even played.
I lost track of how many Mahomes shirts, let alone people wearing Chiefs gear in general, I saw walking around the booths Sunday afternoon. I'm guessing we'll see more in the coming weeks, and from someone who's lived through plenty of heartbreak, there's room on the bandwagon.
But living through all of that heartbreak made the win so much sweeter. As a dad, there's nothing like seeing your children celebrate something, and it was priceless to see the way my son danced around in the living room in front of the TV after the clock hit zero. Or getting a text from your nephew that simply reads, “it wasn't a dream!!!!!”
Dance the night away, Chiefs fans. And you can stop pinching me, honey. I know it's real, even if it's hard to believe.