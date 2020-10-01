Humphrey St. Francis volleyball coach Dean Korus never thought he'd coach his teams to 600 wins.
"I didn't think I'd be around that long, because I kind of retired after about 450," he said. "Then I came back, so, it's been going well. It's been fun."
Korus, a Humphrey High grad, has spent his entire coaching career at the school across the street from his alma mater.
He coached his first Flyer volleyball team in 1984, thinking he'd spend maybe five or six years at St. Francis and then move on. Instead, he stayed at the helm for 26 years before ending his tenure following the 2009 season.
Korus took on a new challenge in the fall of 2010 by starting the St. Francis cross country program — Norfolk Catholic coach Jon Krings is one of his protégés. He led those teams for four years and then took back the volleyball reins in 2014.
The 2020 season marks Korus' 33rd as volleyball coach. Incredibly, he's taken 22 of his previous 32 teams to state tournaments. Under Korus' guidance, St. Francis has won three state titles (2000, ’04 and ’05) and finished second five times (1993, ’94, 2006, ’07 and ’19).
The Flyers are the defending Class D2 state runners-up. He'd like to see them return to Lincoln this November and bring home the gold.
"I think we're ahead of where I expected us to be at this point," Korus said. "I think we're playing pretty good defense, we're limiting our mistakes and I think that's probably the biggest part of our game so far."
St. Francis has been the seasonlong No. 1 among Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class D1 and D2 teams and went into last weekend's Wisner-Pilger September Classic undefeated.
In that tournament, the Flyers took on and defeated a pair of Class C2 schools — Madison and Wisner-Pilger — in the first two rounds before falling to Class C1 Wayne in the final.
"(Wayne) really played a good defensive game," Korus said. "Just everything we hit, we just couldn't maintain two or three points in a row, and that kind of threw us for a loop."
Just the same, Korus enjoyed the opportunity to play against the bigger schools. "It helps in the power points, and it also gives us a kind of a measuring stick as to where we are against the bigger competition," he said.
The wins over the Dragons and Gators marked wins number 601 and 602. Number 600 came last Thursday at home against Bloomfield.
The 2020 version of the Flyers starts with seniors Peighton Eisenmenger, Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch.
Eisenmenger recently broke the school's all-time setting assist record. Korus called her the leader. "She makes some decisions that sometimes, I'm not quite sure where she's going with the ball, but she seems to know what's going on, on the floor, so I'm just going to continue letting her make those decisions," he said with a laugh.
On her right side, Eisenmenger can set the ball to Weidner, an all-state volleyball player and University of Nebraska basketball recruit. "She's got a lot of power; the kid can put the ball down on the floor," Korus said.
"She's a fun kid to work with, very energetic, always gives me a bad time, but I kind of enjoy it, so I give her a bad time in return. In terms of athletics, the girl has tons of athleticism to her."
Kosch, another all-stater, leads the Flyers' back row at the libero position and proved recently that she'll do just about anything to keep the ball off the floor.
"She had to miss a couple of games because she had a concussion against Fremont Bergan," Korus said. "She kind of jarred her head when she was going for a dive and got up and didn't know where she was."
Korus said sophomore outside hitter Kylee Wessel just loves volleyball. "She likes to hit the ball," he said. "I'd like to get her to block a little bit more. She's kind of in that learning phase right now, but she definitely loves the game."
Another hitter, junior Kelly Pfeifer is a first-year starter. "She's been a big surprise," Korus said. "She took over for Caitlin Jarosz, who was our main hitter last year. Kelly is consistent and does a lot of the little things really well."
Junior middle Kaylee Stricklin is a force in the middle. "Her biggest asset to us so far has been her blocking," Korus said. "She's nicknamed 'the beast' on the team, and she kind of plays that way."
Sophomore middle Tessa Deets rounds out the Flyer rotation. "We weren't expecting her to be quite where she is, and she's really improving as the season goes along," Korus said. "I see a lot of potential there."
Korus thinks the Flyers have a chance to be a very good volleyball team.
"I expected us to be close to where we were last year, but I think last year at this point, we had three or four losses, so I think we're kind of ahead of the schedule," he said. "I see some tough games down the line that are going to test us a little bit more, but right now, I like where we are."
Class D
Despite the loss to Wayne, St. Francis maintains its hold on the top spot in Class D. Matches with 13-5 Nebraska Christian and 13-1 Clarkson/Leigh loom in the near future.
Because of COVID-19, No. 2 Wynot hasn't played since Sept. 17, but if all goes according to plan, coach Tammy Wieseler said the Blue Devils will be back in action on Tuesday.
Like St.Francis, No. 3 Chambers/Wheeler Central played in the Wisner-Pilger tournament, losing to Wayne in the semifinals. But the Renegades also earned victories over Class C1 Homer and C2 Wisner-Pilger.
No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic also fell to Wayne but impressed with quality wins over O'Neill and Battle Creek.
No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and sixth-ranked Summerland swap places after the Bulldogs swept the Bobcats last Thursday.
Boyd County stays in the seventh slot despite going 2-3 last week. That's because one of the Spartans' two wins came at the hands of perennial power Fremont Bergan.
Finally, Randolph holds on at No. 8 following a 2-2 week. The Cardinals secured the final spot on the chart over nearly a half-dozen other contenders: Elgin Public/Pope John, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Stuart and Wausa.
Those five are honorably mentioned this week but will have chances to break into the top eight in the weeks ahead.
TOP MATCHES THIS WEEK
— Thursday: Elkhorn Valley vs. Chambers/Wheeler Central at Chambers; Humphrey St. Francis vs. Nebraska Christian at Heartland Lutheran; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
— Saturday: Winside vs. Randolph at Bloomfield.
— Tuesday: Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph.
Class C
The top two Class C1 and C2 teams in the area play their home matches in Norfolk. No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast and No. 2 Norfolk Catholic squared off for the second time this season on Tuesday with the Eagles again prevailing in the instant classic.
So far, Lutheran High has won all 23 of its matches, losing only two sets — both to Norfolk Catholic. The two teams could meet for a third time next month in the subdistrict.
Former No. 2 Battle Creek has lost three of its past four matches and tumbles to eighth.
Norfolk Catholic takes over the second spot. The Knights are in action this weekend in the Columbus Classic, where they could face highly touted Columbus Scotus and/or Kearney Catholic.
Oakland-Craig moves from fourth to third after a 3-0 week. Clarkson/Leigh also gets a one-place promotion to No. 4 after winning all four of its matches in the past week, including a sweep of Fremont Bergan.
What a difference a week makes. Last week, Wayne had fallen on hard times and dropped out of the top eight, but after going 7-0 in the past week, which included victories over Chambers/Wheeler Central, Humphrey St. Francis and West Point-Beemer, the Blue Devils re-enter at No. 5.
The city of West Point holds positions six and seven.
West Point-Beemer remains sixth after victories over North Bend Central, Battle Creek and Fremont Bergan, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays seventh after a pair of heart-stopping five-setters: a loss to Oakland-Craig and victory over Wahoo Neumann.
Former No. 8 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur falls off the chart after suffering losses to Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger.
The Wolverines, Jaguars and Gators head the list of the honorably mentioned along with O'Neill, North Bend Central, Pender, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Pierce.
TOP MATCHES THIS WEEK
— Thursday: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Oakland-Craig; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
— Saturday: Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Classic; Clarkson/Leigh Invitational: Clarkson/Leigh, Wahoo Neumann, Cross County, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge, Pender, Oakland-Craig and David City Aquinas.
— Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Lutheran High Northeast, West Point-Beemer at Oakland-Craig and Battle Creek at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.