If there was anything to be learned from last week’s playoff football games, it was this: A game is not over at halftime.
Two instances in the previous rounds directly resulted in the season coming to an end for area teams. What made it sting even worse was that both teams had double-digit leads at one point in those contests.
On Wednesday, Creighton led Osceola/High Plains 24-6 late in the second quarter. That is, until Dylan Soule connected with Keaton Van Housen on a scramble drill for a touchdown down the StormDogs’ sideline with one second left in the half. It started a game-ending stretch in which Osceola/High Plains outscored Creighton 40-8, and the Bulldogs ended their season with a 46-32 loss.
Creighton was dealt a tough draw to begin with as a No. 12 seed after three regular-season defeats.
“We knew we were going to have a tough road with all of these teams,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We were going to have to earn it no matter what.”
Friday’s example may have been even more heartbreaking and stunning at the same time for Northeast Nebraska. Eighth-seeded Battle Creek used a key second-quarter takeaway to take a 21-8 halftime lead at top-seeded Sutton. But the Braves were held to less than 100 rushing yards the rest of the way as the host Mustangs stormed to 36 second-half points to end Battle Creek’s season 44-28.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “When you look at the first half, we got some breaks, got some turnovers. We just really executed at a high level. … In the second half, they obviously made some adjustments. They’re an excellent football team, a well-coached football team.”
Both cases proved that winning football in November comes down to an effective rushing attack. Despite trailing at halftime, Osceola/High Plains and Sutton combined for just four pass attempts total in both games, while rushing for 753 yards.
You can bet that similar formulas will be needed again in Tuesday’s eight-man quarterfinals. Let’s take a look at those games involving teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
CLASS D1
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 4 Osceola/High Plains (8-2): We talked plenty at the top about the StormDogs and what they were able to do running the football. But for what they’ve done this season, it’s been quite impressive just how the Jaguars have been able to consistently run the football all season. What makes Howells-Dodge even more impressive is how different players have stepped up throughout the year, particularly Levi Belina and Jacob Tomcak following injuries to season-opening starters. Howells-Dodge 44, Osceola/High Plains 38.
CLASS D2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) at No. 5 Plainview (9-1): The Pirates were one of those teams that was able to hang on for a signature victory by scoring the first 22 points on their way to an upset of defending champion Johnson-Brock. Meanwhile, the Flyers faced their first deficit of the season and scored the next 54 points to drop Lawrence-Nelson, so both teams enter the quarterfinals with plenty of momentum. It’s the second time in less than a month that they play each other, with the Flyers having won 54-26 in the regular season finale, so we’ll see what adjustments both teams make this time around. St. Francis 40, Plainview 32.
No. 2 Bloomfield (10-0) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0): Sure, the Bees have a state record with 32 straight playoff appearances, but at the same time, Bloomfield has lost three straight times in the quarterfinals and has not reached the semifinals since 2001, when it lost to Howells in the Class D1 championship. This will be the third time in the last four playoffs that the Bees and Irish have played against each other, with Sacred Heart ending Bloomfield’s season the first two times. In short, the Bees are overdue to break past the quarterfinals. Bloomfield 30, Sacred Heart 28.