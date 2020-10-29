For years, the tradition always was that regular-season high-school football was reserved for Friday nights. Maybe an occasional Thursday game, such as the last week of the regular season if there was no school the next day.
Of course, you have some places, such as Norfolk, O’Neill and Hartington, where multiple schools share the same field, and if both teams are scheduled for a home game, there’s no way both can play at the same time. So it’s understandable to perhaps have Thursday night games in those instances.
In recent years, Friday afternoon games have become more prevalent — most of which is caused by a shortage of game officials. After all, you can’t have an official game without referees and umpires and linesmen to make sure the rules are enforced.
All of this has come to a head this year for Lutheran High Northeast.
The only Friday night home game for Lutheran High was in Week 2 against West Holt, its home opener. Since a Sept. 11 game at Beemer against Guardian Angels Central Catholic, the Eagles have played only one Friday night game — a trip to Plainview on Oct. 9.
Of their four regular-season home games, the Eagles played Wakefield on a Saturday afternoon, Hartington-Newcastle on a Thursday night and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on a Thursday night in the regular-season finale. There was also a game at Elkhorn Valley that was played on a Friday afternoon in Tilden.
It’s a collaborative effort between the activities directors in the three high schools — Ben Ries at Norfolk High, Jeff Bellar at Norfolk Catholic and Darin Suckstorf at Lutheran High Northeast — to determine who gets what games when.
“We all sit down ... and over the years, we’ve tried different things. Some years, we trade off, and this year, it seemed like it worked out depending on the opponent,” said Suckstorf, the Eagles’ coach. “I didn’t mind playing the last regular-season game on a Thursday because our first round for the playoffs is on a Thursday.”
Even in the playoffs, Lutheran High isn’t catching a break. All eight-man first-round games were last Thursday, and the Eagles host Weeping Water as part of Friday’s second-round action — at 3 p.m.
That’s in part because 132 miles separate the visiting Indians from Veterans Memorial Park. But it’s also because Norfolk Catholic hosts David City Aquinas, which makes a 71-mile trek to Norfolk for their Class C2 first-round game at 7 p.m.
“When it comes to the playoffs, you work with the opposing school,” Suckstorf said. “Weeping Water didn’t have school that day, and they wanted an earlier kickoff. Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic didn’t mind the later kickoff.”
Obviously, the scattered schedule hasn’t affected Lutheran High too much with an 8-1 record going into the second round of the playoffs. Speaking of playoffs, let’s get to this week’s picks.
Last week’s results
Record: 17-3 last week, 78-21 (.787) through nine weeks.
How city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast performed as expected, and perhaps better than expected considering it led 44-0 at halftime against Elmwood-Murdock before backups played most of the rest of the way (56-26 predicted, 50-22 final). Norfolk Catholic prevailed in a tough tussle Friday at Hartington Cedar Catholic to clinch its district title (31-23 predicted, 14-10 final). Millard North ended Norfolk High’s season in the first round of the Class A playoffs (35-14 predicted, 52-6 final).
Highlight: Man, I’m sure glad I picked No. 11 seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to beat No. 6 seed Thayer Central (28-26 predicted). But I would have never guessed that the Bears would batter the Titans en route to 76 points on the road (76-36 final).
Lowlight: I wasn’t totally surprised that Stuart (47-41 predicted) lost to Spalding Academy, but I was really surprised that the Broncos were held 47 points below what was expected (42-0 final). The only other two games I got wrong were a pair of eight-man Nos. 8 vs. 9 games — one in D1 (Humphrey/LHF 36-30 predicted, Lourdes 54-34 final); and one in D2 (Osmond 28-26 predicted, Creighton 54-26 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 19, Wayne 9 (35-20); Burwell 47, North Central 14 (56-20); Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6 (50-12); Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12 (54-28); Stanton 81, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28 (42-18); Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14 (40-20); Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0 (50-14); St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18 (42-14); Wynot 46, Winside 20 (44-18); Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20 (36-18); St. Francis 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6 (70-20); Osceola 52, Pender 0 (60-31); Bloomfield 26, Mead 0 (28-24).
Disclaimer: It was the first round of the eight-man playoffs last week, and 87.5% of those playoff games were pegged right. This week, we have the round of 16 in all classes: In eight-man and Class A, it’s the second round, and in the rest of 11-man, it’s the first round.
This week’s picks
CLASS C1
No. 15 West Point-Beemer (6-3) at No. 2 Pierce (8-0): As if the Bluejays needed to prove anything else in the regular season, they certainly did in rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Wayne last week. That’s the kind of game that can springboard a team into the postseason. In each of the past three years, Pierce has qualified for the postseason and won its first-round game. Expect that streak to continue. Pierce 49, West Point-Beemer 14.
No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 5 Auburn (7-1): Sure, the Braves have had a nice team that’s been listed all season in the area rankings, but their three losses have come to teams with 6-3 or better records, including a 31-12 loss to Wayne. The Blue Devils’ first loss came against Ashland-Greenwood, which defeated Auburn by a point in the season opener. Long story short, I don’t think this will be an upset special. Auburn 27, Battle Creek 12.
No. 9 Wayne (6-3) at No. 8 Adams Central (7-2): The Blue Devils showed something Friday night when they put top-ranked Pierce on the ropes through three quarters. Wayne is the kind of team that can control the clock and use its offense as another defense to neutralize a team like Adams Central. The Blue Devils have had championship aspirations all year for a reason, and we might see why on Friday night. Wayne 21, Adams Central 16.
CLASS C2
No. 14 Crofton (5-4) at No. 3 Oakland-Craig (8-1): In one aspect, Crofton has boatraced everyone it’s played that has a sub-.500 record, but the problem is that the Warriors have four losses, albeit competitive ones, against teams that are in the playoffs. One of those, however, is to Oakland-Craig, which is still chomping at the bit after a regular-season loss to Fremont Bergan. Oakland-Craig 38, Crofton 13.
No. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 6 Bridgeport (6-1): The Trojans may have one more loss than the Bulldogs, but it’s safe to say Cedar is the more battle-tested team with an overtime win over a Class C1 playoff team (Battle Creek) and two losses to teams hosting first-round C2 games Friday night. Bridgeport has five shutouts among its six wins, but it has played only two teams with a winning record, and the only one with seven wins dealt the Bulldogs their only loss. It will be interesting to see how Cedar Catholic handles the 6-hour, 25-minute, and 392-mile road trip, the second-longest out of all of the playoff games this week. Cedar Catholic 19, Bridgeport 14.
No. 10 David City Aquinas (7-2) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (6-2): This might be as good as it gets in the first round, as the visiting Monarchs were ranked as high as second earlier this year while the Knights have been rolling since a 1-2 start. You know Aquinas will run its single-wing offense for 48 minutes. The question is whether Norfolk Catholic can stop it and then take advantage of its opportunities on offense. I believe the Knights learned their lesson from last week, when it failed to turn takeaways into points. Norfolk Catholic 21, Aquinas 14.
CLASS D1
No. 1 Tri County (7-0) at No. 16 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3): I wrote last week that LCC’s rushing attack can give opposing teams fits, and it came true — and then some — when Evan Haisch ran for 302 yards in a 76-36 first-round win over Thayer Central. The week before that, the Trojans beat the Titans 68-22, which tells me that this will be a much closer game than the seedings might suggest. But Tri County is built more like LCC with a 1-2 punch of quarterback Cole Siems and running back Jack Holsing, both of whom average more than 11 yards per carry. Nobody has stopped Tri County, but then again, I don’t believe the Trojans have been tested as much. LCC 40, Tri County 36.
No. 3 Burwell (9-0) at No. 14 Howells-Dodge (7-2): In the past three weeks, the Jaguars have taken care of business twice against Guardian Angels Central Catholic plus a depleted Clarkson/Leigh team. But the defending state runner-up Longhorns have long been considered one of the favorites in Class D1, and they’re battle-tested with their last seven games coming against teams .500 or better. Burwell 30, Howells-Dodge 20.
No. 5 Stanton (7-1) at No. 12 Arcadia-Loup City (6-3): It’s been a season of taking care of business for the Mustangs, starting with winning two games in a season for the first time since 2016. Then it returned to the playoffs for the first time since then. Then it was win a playoff game for the first time since 2008. Now, the next task is to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years. But the Rebels present a formidable roadblock, as since Week 2, their only loss is by a possession to Burwell. Stanton 36, Arcadia-Loup City 24.
No. 11 Hi-Line (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1): In this week’s episode of “Time Out With Nick” (available at norfolkdailynews.com), I attempted to joke that if you knew where Hi-Line was located, to let me know. The Bulls are a first-year football co-op between Eustis-Farnam and Elwood — a program that has good athletes. But the host Warriors have blended young playmakers and experience, and I don’t think they’re done making noise this year. Neligh-Oakdale 42, Hi-Line 22.
No. 9 Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast (8-1): Both teams’ lone losses have come by 32 points to undefeated teams, with Weeping Water losing 52-20 to top-seeded Tri County in Week 2 and Lutheran High falling 40-8 to Wakefield two weeks later. Both teams also beat Elmwood-Murdock by similar margins, so this should be a close game, at least on paper. Lutheran High 42, Weeping Water 30.
CLASS D2
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at No. 16 Creighton (7-2): By name recognition, this one is going to get a lot of attention. The Bulldogs showed they were better than their seeding suggested with a 54-26 win at eighth-seeded Osmond, while the Irish have destroyed everything outside of an early-season loss to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. Creighton is a nice team, but I don’t know if they can match Sacred Heart’s speed and overall athleticism. Sacred Heart 46, Creighton 24.
No. 13 Pleasanton (8-1) at No. 4 Wynot (6-1): A year ago, the Bulldogs went on a magical playoff run capped by a trip to Memorial Stadium, where they finished runner-up to Humphrey St. Francis. Against teams with .500 or better records, Pleasanton has allowed 24, 48, 52 and 77 points, which bodes well for the hosts. Wynot 36, Pleasanton 30.
No. 11 Bloomfield (5-3) at No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0): Just three weeks ago, it took a defensive stop against the Bees for the Cardinals to stay undefeated. Both teams are coming in with momentum, with Bloomfield having beat Creighton and Mead in back-to-back shutouts and St. Mary’s having scored 56 points in its past two games. If St. Mary’s running back Grant Winkelbauer is able to return from an injury, that could make a difference. St. Mary’s 28, Bloomfield 22.
No. 10 Kenesaw (7-1) at No. 7 Allen (7-0): Simply put, the Eagles have beaten all of the teams it has played, and there’s something to be said for being able to do that. But that doesn’t matter this time of year, as Kenesaw’s lone loss is by 19 points to second-seeded BDS. I’m not sure what to expect here. Allen 30, Kenesaw 23.
No. 9 Osceola (8-0) at No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis (8-1): Honestly, I have no idea how in the world this is a second-round playoff game — well, I do know, it’s because of the NSAA points averages of both teams. But let’s be honest, both of these teams easily should be seeded much higher than they are, as both have been top-five teams much of the year. And to think the winner of this game gets either Falls City Sacred Heart or Creighton? Wow. St. Francis 28, Osceola 24.
CLASS D6
No. 10 Stuart (5-1) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (4-2): Look, I know the Broncos escaped with a win in their regular-season meeting, and I know how hard it is to beat a quality team once, let alone multiple times. But I have a feeling Stuart has learned from last week’s loss, too. Stuart 33, Cody-Kilgore 28.