Conference tournaments have stolen the high school volleyball spotlight in the past week. Several leagues have crowned champions while several more will do so later this week.
The balanced East Husker Conference led things off Thursday and Saturday. There were some early surprises as Pender shocked Clarkson/Leigh in one quarterfinal and North Bend Central surprised Oakland-Craig in another.
The league then held its finals on Saturday in Stanton with Howells-Dodge sweeping North Bend Central in one semifinal and West Point-Beemer downing Pender in the maximum three sets in the other. Howells-Dodge then earned the league crown with a three-set sweep of the Cadets.
The Goldenrod Conference also held its championship Saturday at Central Valley High School near Greeley with Humphrey St. Francis taking home the big trophy. The Flyers rolled by sweeping Fullerton in the semifinals and defeating Burwell in four for the title.
The Lewis & Clark Conference began its league tourney Saturday with the lower seeds participating in round-robin pool play. The top four then joined the pool winners on Monday for the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Ponca won one knuckle-biting semi in five sets over defending champion Wynot while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge swept Winside in the other.
The Indians and Bears squared off on LCC's home court for the championship on Tuesday where the visitors from Dixon County prevailed in four sets.
As of press time, four other conferences involving area teams had yet to be decided. The Mid-State will crown its champ Thursday and it promises to be an instant classic.
Norfolk Catholic and Wayne both swept their quarterfinal and semifinal matches and will collide Thursday night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Norfolk High will play its portion of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday. The HAC made some changes to the tourney format because of COVID-19, assigning teams to three four-team pools. The 7-18 Panthers are in Pool C for teams seeded 9 through 12.
Norfolk has a good chance of winning its pool in Columbus as it has defeated all three of the other teams in the bracket. The Panthers will first face Lincoln Northeast, then win or lose, will square off with either Columbus or Grand Island for either ninth or 11th place.
The girls of the Niobrara Valley Conference get to experience Friday night lights this weekend. As expected, top-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central and No. 2 Summerland breezed through their quarterfinal and semifinal matches and will square off Friday night in Atkinson.
Finally, two area schools — Ainsworth and Valentine — will be competing in the Southwest Conference tournament on Friday in McCook. The Bulldogs and Badgers are seeded sixth and seventh, respectively, and could meet each other in either the semifinals or consolation semis.
Lutheran High Northeast plays as an independent rather than as a member of a conference. The Eagles have finished the regular season with a record of 31-1 after playing one of the most difficult schedules in the state. Twenty-four of the Eagles' 32 matches have been against teams with current winning percentages of .500 or better.
Their list of victims is impressive and includes every team ranked Nos. 2 through 7 on this week's Class C chart, as well as all seven of the honorably mentioned. The only team among the rated and honorably mentioned that Lutheran High has not played is Battle Creek despite the schools being just 10 miles apart.
For the record, the Eagles also own victories over three members of the top eight in Class D: Hartington Cedar Catholic (twice), Summerland and Elgin Public/Pope John.
SUBDISTRICTS
All of the teams in the Daily News coverage area except for Norfolk High begin their postseason runs Monday with subdistrict semifinals. Subdistrict championship matches are set for Tuesday.
There are 12 subdistricts across the state in each of the four lowest classes: C1, C2, D1 and D2. The subdistrict champions as well as four wild cards — the nonsubdistrict winners with the highest number of power points — in each class will qualify for district finals.
The 16 qualifiers in each class will be seeded without regard to geography, 1 through 16 with 1 playing 16, 2 versus 15 and so on. Those district finals will be played on Saturday, Oct. 31.
A new Nebraska School Activities Association policy kicks in this fall. In past years, all subdistricts and district finals were played at neutral sites. Not so anymore as the highest-seeded teams will host each subdistrict.
As for the district finals, if the teams matched up are within 120 miles of one another, the highest seed will get to play at home. Otherwise, a neutral site will be assigned.
The NSAA will not officially announce pairings or host venues until later in the week. In the meantime, we'll analyze each of the 15 subdistricts involving area teams and make predictions as to their outcomes.
C1-5: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer. Likely host: Oakland-Craig.
This promises to be one of the state's most competitive subdistricts. Oakland-Craig is 2-0 against West Point-Beemer, West Point-Beemer is 2-0 against North Bend and North Bend is 1-1 against Oakland-Craig. Each of the three East Husker powers needs to win to ensure a district final spot. Oakland-Craig would have an outside shot at a wild card. Pick: West Point-Beemer.
C1-6: Battle Creek, Homer, Pierce, Wayne, Winnebago. Likely host: Wayne.
Wayne and Battle Creek are the best two teams in the subdistrict, but Pierce could surprise. After seeing both the Blue Devils and Bravettes play in the Mid-State Conference semifinals on Tuesday, Wayne is, at this time, the better of the two. The Blue Devils and Bravettes should meet in the final with the loser having an outside chance to snag a wild card. Pick: Wayne.
C1-7: Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, David City. Likely host: Lakeview.
Lakeview and Scotus will likely meet in an all-Columbus final. Pick: Lakeview.
C1-10: Ainsworth, Broken Bow, O'Neill, Ord, Valentine. Likely host: Broken Bow.
Unfortunately for the three area teams — Ainsworth, O'Neill and Valentine — they've all been assigned to the same subdistrict as 24-3 Broken Bow. Pick: Broken Bow.
C2-3: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Tekamah-Herman, Wisner-Pilger. Likely host: Howells-Dodge.
Wisner-Pilger is 16-13 and is normally playing its best volleyball at this time of the year. The Gators have losses to both Guardian Angels and Howells-Dodge. The Bluejays and Jaguars have not squared off this season but likely will in the subdistrict final. The loser will have a good chance for a wild card. Pick: Howells-Dodge.
C2-4: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Omaha Nation, Pender, Wakefield. Likely host: BRLD.
Pender and BRLD are clearly the two best teams in the subdistrict and are evenly matched. The Wolverines defeated the Pendragons in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. BRLD would have a slim hope for a wild card. Pick: BRLD.
C2-5: Creighton, Crofton, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, North Central, Ponca. Likely host: Ponca
Fresh off its Lewis & Clark Conference tournament title, Ponca looks to be the favorite, but look out for Crofton. The Warriors knocked off O'Neill in the consolation semifinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament on Tuesday. Ponca defeated Crofton earlier in the year, but a final between the two schools could be entertaining. Pick: Ponca.
C2-6: Clarkson/Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Norfolk Catholic, Stanton. Likely host: Lutheran High Northeast.
Lutheran High Northeast has the most power points in all of Class C2. Norfolk Catholic is second. Clarkson/Leigh is fourth. Obviously, all three will qualify for district finals, but the subdistrict will just whet the appetite for more. Pick: Lutheran High Northeast.
D1-4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hartington-Newcastle, Niobrara/Verdigre. Likely host: Cedar Catholic.
Boyd County could surprise, but this one looks like an all-Hartington final. If it loses, Cedar Catholic would almost surely secure a wild card. Pick: Cedar Catholic.
D1-5: Elgin Public/Pope John, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Summerland, West Holt. Likely host: Summerland.
The girls from Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard are a level or two better than everybody else in the subdistrict. Look for an entertaining semifinal between EPPJ and Elkhorn Valley. Pick: Summerland.
D1-6: Central Valley, East Butler, High Plains Community, Palmer, Twin River. Likely Host: Central Valley.
Only winless Twin River represents the Daily News coverage area in this subdistrict where the Titans' season will come to a merciful end. Pick: Central Valley.
D2-4: Elba, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside, Spalding Academy, St. Edward. Likely host: St. Francis.
Defending Class D2 state runner-up St. Francis should have no trouble in an all-Goldenrod Conference subdistrict. Should the Flyers falter, they'll advance to the district finals with a wild card. Pick: St. Francis.
D2-5: Randolph, Santee, Walthill, Winside, Wynot. Likely host: Wynot.
Wynot is the favorite, but the Blue Devils are by no means a sure thing. Randolph and Winside could make things interesting. Wynot would have a decent shot at a wild card, but the others need to win. Pick: Wynot.
D2-6: Chambers/Wheeler Central, O'Neill St. Mary's, Stuart, Twin Loup. Likely Host: CWC
CWC is head and shoulders above everyone else in the subdistrict. Literally. The Renegades have five players who stand 5-feet-10 or taller. The girls from Holt and Wheeler counties have some unfinished business after losing in the first round of the state tournament last year. Should they lose in the subdistrict, they're assured of a wild card. But they're not going to need it. Pick: CWC.