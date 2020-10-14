For the first time, Class A will use a committee to seed its football playoff bracket.
Among those on the committee is Norfolk High School activities director Ben Ries. He is joined by fellow administrators Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte and Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep. Also in on the meeting is Nate Neuhaus, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association who oversees football.
“It is an honor to serve in this capacity,” Ries said earlier this week.
The seeding committee is being used this season by Class A in part because there are only 24 playoff-eligible teams, including Norfolk High, after Omaha Public Schools opted not to have any of its schools compete in any fall sports because the district began the year conducting remote learning as opposed to in-person classes.
Because OPS made that decision in August — six months after the NSAA released schedules for 2020 — the rest of Class A had to scramble to either fill schedules with replacement games or play fewer than nine games. Given those circumstances, Class A was allowed to use a seeding committee this year.
But the committee will receive plenty of input before meeting.
Class A coaches will rank the 24 eligible teams, not including their own, by Friday at 11 p.m. Several media members, including Mike Sautter and Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World-Herald, will submit their own rankings of all 24 teams. The seeding committee will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. to formally seed the teams.
Among the factors used to seed teams will be the Nebraska School Activities Association's point standings, coaches and media ratings, common opponents, head-to-head matchups and results of replacement games.
“All games played this fall will be considered for seeding purposes,” Ries said. “Due to replacement games not being considered for power points, this method will help provide a more true seed for the playoffs.”
Because Class A is using a 24-team bracket, the top eight teams get a first-round bye while the rest of the playoffs begin Oct. 23. That means Norfolk's scheduled district game against Millard North won't happen.
However, a projection from Grand Island Independent correspondent Tony Chapman indicates that the Panthers could face the Mustangs anyway that day — only it’ll be considered as a first-round playoff game rather than the regular-season finale. Right now, Norfolk is 1-6 and considered the No. 21 seed while Millard North is 2-4 and could be the No. 12 seed. The winner would face fifth-seeded Elkhorn South (6-1).
According to Pospisil, the Panthers enter the week as the No. 21 seed. If his ranking held, Norfolk would face Kearney (2-3) as the No. 12 seed with the winner drawing undefeated Lincoln Southeast.
But as we all know, the only rankings that matter are the ones Ries and the seeding committee will put together.
“The committee is for seeding purposes only,” he said. “All 24 Class A schools playing football are in the playoffs.”
Speaking of projections, let's get to this week's picks, preceded by last week's recap.
Last week's results
Record: 9-1 last week, 54-15 (.782) through seven weeks.
How city teams fared: For the sixth time this season, Lutheran High Northeast won its game while outscoring its projection, and this time Plainview was the victim (58-30 predicted, 60-14 final). Norfolk Catholic had a much easier time with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur than expected (41-32 predicted, 56-6 final). Omaha Westside won in an expected fashion over Norfolk High (42-7 predicted, 52-3 final).
Highlight: I was a single point from having Pierce’s point total correct, but I didn’t give the Bluejays’ defense quite enough credit going into last week’s game with West Point-Beemer (44-17 predicted, 45-8 final).
Lowlight: Last week, I asked, “Do you really think Nick Foles can beat Tom Brady again?” I should have answered with “absolutely!” instead of “I think not.” Thanks, again, to Chicago (20-19 final) beating Tampa Bay (24-13 predicted).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14 (28-16); O’Neill St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30 (30-20); Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (36-35); Clemson 42, Miami 17 (38-31); Tennessee 42, Buffalo 16 (27-25).
This week's picks
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk (1-6) at Grand Island (2-4): Both teams have similar records, although in comparing scores, the Islanders have had more competitive games with Fremont and Omaha Westside, both teams that handled the Panthers fairly easily. Regardless, both teams will be in the Class A playoffs next week. Grand Island 28, Norfolk 14.
Fremont Bergan (7-0) at Class C No. 1 Oakland-Craig (7-0): It’s been one big game after another for Oakland-Craig this season, as this will be the sixth time this season that it will face a team with zero losses on the season. This may be the biggest test, though, with Koa McIntyre and company coming to town chomping at the bit for revenge following Oakland-Craig’s 52-0 victory a year ago in this game. It’s safe to say the top spot in the Class C2 statewide rankings, plus the District 2 title, are on the line. Oakland-Craig 32, Fremont Bergan 27.
Class C No. 6 Battle Creek (5-2) at No. 2 Pierce (7-0): For most of the season, I’ve been saying that there’s a stark divide between the top few teams and the rest of Class C. We might get a glimpse at just how big that divide is, because although the Braves are a nice team, they don’t seem to quite measure with the punch that the Bluejays can bring. Pierce 42, Battle Creek 14.
Crofton (4-3) at Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (4-2): If the rankings were a top-seven list instead of a top-six list, the Warriors would be ranked — and they probably could be regardless, based on how competitive their losses have been this season. Sure, Crofton beat Ponca by a bigger margin than Norfolk Catholic did (34-7 compared to 38-20), but I believe the Knights are playing better than they were three weeks ago. Don’t overlook the fact that Crofton had to play Monday and has a short turnaround before Friday’s game. Norfolk Catholic 31, Crofton 24.
Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) at Class D No. 4 Howells-Dodge (5-2): For the first time this season, the Jaguars have beaten a team with a win this season when Howells-Dodge took care of business against Guardian Angels Central Catholic — a team that beat the preseason No. 1 Patriots, who still could really use injured Tommy McEvoy. But he isn’t coming back, and neither are their chances to reclaim the Bacon Bowl. Howells-Dodge 40, Clarkson/Leigh 22.
Class D No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) at Central Valley (7-0): Just what the picks column wanted, another matchup of undefeated teams near the top of the statewide rankings. Just how much is St. Francis “for real” this season? We should find out Friday night in Wolbach. From everything I’ve heard, Cougars running back Jackson McIntire is for real. St. Francis 30, Central Valley 26.
Class D No. 8 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-2) at Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast (6-1): Since both teams have lost to Wakefield, I reached out to Trojans coach Mike Hassler, who was gracious enough to offer his thoughts on the matchup, plus a breakdown of Wakefield’s 30-24 win last week over LCC — a game in which Wakefield lost both Blake Brown and Justin Erb due to injuries. While both defenses are pretty even, he felt the Eagles’ diverse, big-play offense was tougher to prepare for. Evan Haisch will likely get his yards and scores for the Bears, however. Lutheran High 50, LCC 30.
COLLEGE
No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0): It’s only the 17th time in the history of The Associated Press poll that the second- and third-ranked teams are playing against each other. The old phrase is that offense wins games, but defense wins championships. However, in today’s college football, it sure seems like whatever an offense wants to do, well, it’s going to do it, and that might not be more true than it is for the Crimson Tide. Alabama 33, Georgia 24.
NFL
Atlanta (0-5) at Minnesota (1-4): I knew the NFL was becoming a less patient league, but I never thought I’d see two teams — including the Falcons — firing coaches just over a month into the season. But alas, that’s the case this year. Make no mistake, the Falcons still have an explosive offense with Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley. But if the Vikings can control the clock, I like their chances. Minnesota 29, Atlanta 23.
Cleveland (4-1) at Pittsburgh (4-0): Wait a second, the Browns are good? Are you serious? The last time the Browns were good, I had to have been ... well, I was much younger, anyway. If Baker Mayfield is dinged up — he’s questionable as of Wednesday — that could change just how much of a chance the Browns have in knocking off the unbeaten Steelers. Pittsburgh 30, Cleveland 20.