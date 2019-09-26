Column: Chambers/Wheeler Central is young, tall and talented

Class D No. 3 Chambers/Wheeler Central lost its first two matches of the season, prompting coach Diane Kasselder to make a couple of changes in the team's rotations. "I think everybody seems a little more comfortable with them, and they seem to be working.
Working to the tune of 11 straight wins.
The Renegades are built around preseason Super Six, 5-foot-11-inch middle Taylor Peter. "She's an all-around player, very much a lead-by-example player," Kasselder said. "She's very even, just fun to coach, and I think the kids really have fun being on a team with her."
Peter and Megan Holmoka are the Renegades' only seniors. "Megan doesn't get much playing time but definitely is a good team player and a good leader," Kasselder said.
The Renegades have perhaps the tallest team in the area regardless of class. That includes 6-1 junior middle Morgan Ramsey. "She's opposite Taylor and she packs a pretty good punch," her coach said. "She's getting more consistent all the time and gets better every game."
Kasselder calls junior Tessa Metschke a dynamic outside hitter. "She's in the front row with Taylor, so I've got a pretty good punch up there when they're both in the front row. "
Another 6-1 junior, Rachel Dierks is a solid blocker. "She doesn't get as many sets," Kasselder said, “but when she does get one, she seems to put it down. When you need to get the ball away from Taylor and Tessa, she seems to be able to come up with the kill."
Kasselder calls junior outside hitter Emma Jonseth the Renegades' most improved player. "She's a good passer. She's got a good strike, good server," the coach said. "She worked hard to get on the varsity court this year. I'm pretty proud of her for that."
MaKenna Pelster and Michelle Koenig anchor CWC's back row. Kasselder calls Pelster a great utility player and Koenig — the libero — a great passer who also has the skills to be a hitter. "She's very, very athletic, very coachable," she said. "She's just an even-keel, tough kid. You need those tough kids in that libero spot because that's a tough spot to play."
To trigger the offense, Kasselder turns to junior Ryann Haburchak. "She's our setter all the way around this year," she said. "She's a great leader, she's vocal, she's kind of the glue that keeps everybody going, and that is a great trait in a setter."
The Renegades' coach also praised her junior varsity players for their hard work on the practice court. "I've got kids on the bench that probably would play varsity on other teams, so I'm truly very blessed to have so many athletic kids."
The Renegades have knocked off quality opponents in the past three weeks, including Class D No. 6 Stuart (twice), O'Neill St. Mary's and on Saturday, Class D No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"It's nice to play a team that's equal or a little bit better than you, maybe, and come out on top," Kasselder said. "It was a good match all the way through. We just kind of kept going, and I think our kids are getting tougher-minded. We had a really good Saturday. I hope to build on that."
She'll get her chance this Saturday. CWC is entered in the Wisner-Pilger invitational. The Renegades open with 3-14 Homer and then could face Class C No. 6 Wisner-Pilger, Class C No. 2 Wayne or Class D No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis in later rounds.
Kasselder said every member of her team is looking forward to it. "It's going to be a great measuring stick, win or lose," she said. "That's going to help us grow as a team and see what we need to get better at and what we need to work on."
CLASS D
Wynot remains No. 1 in Class D. The Blue Devils are the area's last remaining unbeaten. Hartington Cedar Catholic remains second. The Trojans finished the week 3-1, including a second-place finish behind Class C No. 1 Battle Creek in the Stanton invitational.
Kasselder's Renegades finished the week 5-0 with victories over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and 7-4 Fullerton. CWC could meet D No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis in this weekend's Wisner-Pilger tournament.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains fifth. The Bulldogs went 6-1 on the week with the lone loss coming at the hands of CWC.
Stuart enters the chart at No. 6. The Broncos had a 5-1 week that included victories over Spencer Boyd County and O'Neill St. Mary's.
Osmond falls from sixth to seventh after going 0-2 in a triangular with Battle Creek and Neligh-Oakdale, and Winside remains in the No. 8 spot after a pair of victories over Bloomfield and Wausa.
O'Neill St. Mary's fell off the charts after consecutive losses to Stuart, Boyd County and Bassett North Central.
The Cardinals head the list of honorably mentioned, along with Omaha Nation, Neligh-Oakdale, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Hartington-Newcastle and Tilden Elkhorn Valley.
CLASSS C
Rating Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class C teams isn't easy. For example, earlier in the season, Norfolk Catholic recorded a convincing victory over Lutheran High Northeast. Lutheran High was equally convincing in a win over Wayne last Thursday and on Tuesday, Wayne topped Norfolk Catholic, also in convincing fashion.
It was tempting to rank all three squads in a tie for second, but in the end, after considering each team's full season to this point, Wayne is No. 2, Norfolk Catholic is third and Lutheran High fourth. But that could easily change by this time next week.
The top spot on the Class C chart this week belongs to 13-1 Battle Creek. The Bravettes defeated Class C No. 5 Ponca and Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic on their way to the championship of the Stanton invitational.
Ponca stays in the fifth position. The Indians finished the week 4-1, with the only loss coming to Battle Creek.
After a two-week absence, Wisner-Pilger is back on the chart, this time at No. 6. The Gators are 8-3 and added to their résumé with a win over previous No. 7 Stanton.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic earned an impressive road sweep over previous No. 8 O'Neill and enters the ratings at No. 7.
And Summerland (Ewing/Clearwater/Orchard) falls from fourth to eighth after finishing the week 2-2, including a split with O'Neill.
Stanton and O'Neill are honorably mentioned, along with North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Howells-Dodge and Spencer Boyd County.