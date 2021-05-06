COLUMN: Brown making the most of his lone season

In his senior year, Blake Brown of Wakefield High School has seemed to have a kind of Midas touch with each sport he’s played. He was all-state in football and led the Trojans to an undefeated season as their quarterback in 2020. He also averaged over 22 points per game on the basketball team and had them one win away from reaching the state tournament.
Both are sports that he has played throughout his high school career. However, this year he’s decided to take on a new challenge in joining the track and field team. For some it would take some time to learn the tools of the trade before becoming a go-to guy.
Not for Brown.
In just one year, Brown has put up some of the best numbers in the area and in Wakefield’s history. Entering Wednesday, he ranked second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump, second in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
It was in the long jump that Wakefield coach Mike Hassler knew Brown was something special. In his first ever jump during the Stanton Invitational, Brown broke a 60-year-old school record by more than a foot. He also won the 100 in that same meet.
“Every time he goes out, he just continues to impress us,” he said. “He wins every sprint in practice, and that isn’t always the easiest thing to do with a couple fast guys in (Justin) Erb and (Logan) Bokemper chasing him. He wants to be first, and that even shows up in practice.”
Brown also now holds the Wakefield records for the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and he might not be done there.
“We’re going to try to take a shot here (Thursday) hopefully at the 4x400 at the Norfolk Catholic invite,” Hassler said. “We’re hoping for some pretty good conditions so we’re going to load up. He may have four school records by the end of the day (Thursday).”
Although the numbers may tell a story of a facile effort, many of his performances required hard work and adjustments. When he first ran races, Brown found it difficult to stay loose on the track. If a runner is too tense, it can greatly affect how one does in a meet.
“It’s tough to run relaxed, especially when you have other kids that are pushing you. And when you tense up and try to run harder, you typically run slower,” he said. “So I just learned how to run relaxed and not try so hard, in a way.”
With districts and state around the corner, many track and field athletes are beginning to feel the wear and tear of a long season, and Brown is no exception. Fortunately for him, he was able to get himself in shape enough to be able to keep moving forward.
“I’ve definitely run myself into shape,” he said. “I’ve definitely gotten in better shape this year, which helps a lot.”
Following this season, Brown will prepare for a college football career at Morningside College in Sioux City. The program has won 10 straight conference championships, along with NAIA national championships in 2018 and 2019.
Although his track and field days are almost over, Brown will be able to take one memento that he feels will serve him well in his time with the Mustangs. Following the 4x400-meter relay at the Norfolk Classic, he came away with a feeling that reminded him that the hard work that goes into playing a sport can pay off.
“I relate that back to football and think about how if I want the reward, I’m going to have to push myself harder and probably feel a little pain to do what I want,” he said.
While he has Brown on the team for only one year, coach Hassler is still thankful for the time he has put in. Brown made practices more enjoyable for both players and coaches. His presence will be sorely missed, Hassler said.
“He’s kind of that once-in-a-lifetime athlete you see come through your program,” Hassler said. “Would I have loved to have him for four years? Absolutely, but I’ll take the one that I got.”