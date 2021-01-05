COLUMN: BRLD, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family top boys charts

A pair of powerhouse East Husker Conference programs open the new year's ratings ladders. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in Class C and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Class D sit atop the first boys basketball charts of the 2020-21 regular season.
Props to Nick Benes, who penned the preseason boys top eight for both Class C and Class D. Of the 16 teams Nick ranked before the first game was played, 13 are on the charts a month later.
As with the fall sports season, COVID-19 is an issue, but the teams in the area and across the state are pressing on. A handful of games have been canceled or postponed, but the majority of contests have gone on.
Kudos to the administrators, coaches, players, parents and fans for all of the hard work and sacrifices they've been making and will continue to make as the season continues.
CLASS C
Two-time defending Class C2 state champion and preseason No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur finally fell after 55 straight wins, but the Wolverines are still the easy choice for No. 1 in Class C.
It took double overtime for Howells-Dodge to defeat BRLD back on Dec. 18, but quality wins over Class B Nebraska City and Class C1 Louisville have the Wolverines perched at the top.
It doesn't get any easier for the boys from Cuming and Burt counties, as Class B Elkhorn North is on the slate for Thursday night.
Another East Husker entry, North Bend Central, is 7-1 and sits second in Class C. Wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and previously undefeated Omaha Concordia in the North Bend Central holiday tournament are the most impressive on the Tigers' résumé.
No. 3 Wayne is the biggest surprise on the Class C chart. The Blue Devils were unranked in the preseason but have won nine of their first 11, with the only losses coming at the hands of 7-2 Wahoo and two-time defending Class C1 state champion Auburn.
Wayne's Mid-State Conference rival, Pierce, is off to a good start and checks in at No. 4. The Bluejays, who started practice a couple of weeks behind everybody else because of the football team's success, have lost just twice so far, to juggernauts Fremont Bergan and Auburn.
Wakefield has the fifth spot. An early-season four-point loss to Wayne is the only blemish on the Trojans' record.
Norfolk Catholic is sixth after a solid first month of the season. The Knights fell early in the season to undefeated Grand Island Central Catholic and later to Battle Creek but avenged the loss to the Braves in the Battle Creek holiday tournament.
The seventh rung of the ladder belongs to Oakland-Craig. The Knights dropped their first two games of the season but have since reeled off 10 straight wins, including victories over Howells-Dodge and 7-3 Wilber-Clatonia.
Hartington Cedar Catholic claims the eighth and final Class C spot. The Trojans dropped hard-fought battles to Pierce and Wayne in the Blue Devils' holiday tournament before rebounding to pick up an impressive road win at Fremont Bergan on Saturday, in the final of the Knight Classic.
Several other quality Class C teams: Tri County Northeast (the cooperative of Allen and Emerson-Hubbard), Ponca, Lutheran High Northeast, Battle Creek and Neligh-Oakdale are honorably mentioned this week but have the talent to make their way onto the charts by knocking off some of the teams already there.
CLASS D
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family opens the year as the top-ranked Class D team in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. The Bulldogs have three losses — all to Class C1 teams including undefeated Auburn and once-beaten Omaha Concordia.
Defending Class D1 state champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is second. The Bears rebounded from an overtime loss to Pierce in the first round of the Wayne holiday tournament by winning their next two games and taking fifth place.
Osmond occupies the No. 3 position. The Tigers bounced back from an early loss to Hartington-Newcastle by earning quality wins over Wynot, Creighton and Stuart.
By winning the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament, Wynot served notice that it would be a tough out in 2021. An 11-point win over No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis in the final of that tourney raised eyebrows across the state.
Meanwhile, the Flyers are off to another great start, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Blue Devils. They'll be tested Friday with a matchup against Howells-Dodge in Dodge.
A loss to traditional power Fremont Bergan is the only blemish on the record of O'Neill St. Mary's. It's still early, but the Cardinals look to be the class of the Niobrara Valley Conference.
Howells-Dodge checks in at No. 7. The aforementioned double overtime triumph over BRLD is the biggest feather in the Jaguars' collective hat, but don't let the 6-4 record fool you. H-D has played what is, without question, one of the toughest schedules in all of Class D1.
Finally, Walthill grabs the final place on the Class D chart. The Blujays (that's not a misspelling) are off to a 7-1 start and welcome fellow once-beaten Wakefield to town on Friday night.
Just missing out on a chart spot this week are Creighton, Stuart and Niobrara/Verdigre, who are all honorably mentioned.