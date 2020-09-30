Trivia question: When was the last time Wayne defeated Norfolk Catholic in football?
That’s a good question, and even after some research, I’m not entirely sure if it has ever happened, or if so, when.
Outside of the past two years, Norfolk Catholic and Wayne have played every year since 2006. In that time, the Knights have a 12-0 record against the Blue Devils. Before that, the teams played in 1993 and 1994, and from 2000 through 2003, with the Knights winning each of those games for 18 straight wins dating back to before today’s players were even born.
But have there been other meetings before 1993?
Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said that was not immediately clear. Wayne coach Russ Plager said he had no history of the series. So, we may never know the answer to the trivia question.
That doesn’t change a series that has been one-sided.
One of the more notable wins in that streak is a 42-21 victory in 2007 that started a run of 40 consecutive regular-season wins for the Knights. In 2012 and 2013, Norfolk Catholic outscored Wayne by a combined 92-6 in games coming off of losses against Pierce.
“They have one of the greatest coaches of all time that we’re going to be going up against,” Plager said after Friday’s 31-12 victory at Battle Creek. “They’re going to be well-prepared.”
Of course, Friday’s game wouldn’t have mattered as much if not for last week’s results. Wayne got back on the winning track against a Mid-State Conference opponent when the Blue Devils beat Battle Creek, a game that marked the potential resumption of a series that hadn’t been played since 2011. Battle Creek and Wayne split their last six meetings and, before that, hadn’t played since 2003.
But let’s be honest — the next game on the schedule was the one that had the circle, and perhaps with a bull’s-eye even. However, don’t take my word for it.
“Norfolk Catholic has been a team I’ve always wanted to play,” Wayne running back Reid Korth said after Friday’s win. “My brother played them. They always killed him and stuff. This is my chance, our team’s chance, to come back and give it to them this year.”
There have been a couple of close calls in that time.
In 2006, Norfolk Catholic edged Wayne 9-6 despite the Knights finishing 6-2 on the season and the Blue Devils finishing with a 2-6 record. In 2009, Norfolk Catholic kept its undefeated regular season intact with a 12-7 win, while Wayne finished 4-4.
However, those two contests have not been par for the recent course.
Those are the only two meetings since 2003 in which Norfolk Catholic scored fewer than 35 points against Wayne. In contrast, the Blue Devils have reached double-digit points against the Knights just four times, and the closest other meeting was Norfolk Catholic’s 56-35 victory in 2016.
The teams did not play in the last two years as Norfolk Catholic dropped down to Class C2 and Wayne remained in C1. They’re still in different classes, but the teams resume their series this week anyway. In 2004 and 2005, they did not play although they were in the same class.
Enough pregame talk. Let’s get to this week’s picks, preceded by last week’s recap.
Last week's results
Record: 9-1 last week, 38-11 (.775) through five weeks.
How city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast nearly doubled its predicted scoring output at Elkhorn Valley (40-34 predicted, 78-22 final), while Norfolk High reached only half of its expected point total (Fremont 28-14 predicted, 48-7 final). Norfolk Catholic was 10 points over the exact prediction for its win against Ponca (28-20 predicted, 38-20 final).
Highlight: Wayne should have substituted one of its touchdowns for another Yair Alcantara field goal, if only so I would have had its win at Battle Creek pegged perfectly (27-20 predicted, 31-20 final).
Lowlight: That’s the last time I’m going to count on Oklahoma (45-28 predicted) coming through ever again versus Kansas State (38-35 final). Period. Paragraph.
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Oakland-Craig 28, David City Aquinas 12 (33-21); Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6 (44-20); Allen 44, Pender 28 (30-20); Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30 (30-22); Miami 52, Florida State 10 (19-14).
Disclaimer: It was the first time this season I predicted college football. Starting this week, we’ll settle into the routine we had last season for picking both college and NFL games in addition to high school contests.
This week's picks
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk (1-4) at Lincoln Southwest (1-4): Give credit to Norfolk coach Tom Olson for trying to spark his offense with an onside kick and a fake punt early in last week’s game against Fremont. What other tricks might the Panthers try this week if the offense again remains stagnant? Side note: This is the last of three planned replacement games for the Panthers. Lincoln Southwest 24, Norfolk 17.
Class C No. 3 Wayne (4-1) at Norfolk Catholic (2-2): Both teams enter Friday’s game feeling much better about themselves with victories to answer recent losses. Until Thursday’s win against Ponca, the Knights hadn’t won since the opener, while the Blue Devils beat Battle Creek a week after an overtime loss. Having seen both teams play, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that we’ll see history. Then again, an upset is not out of the realm of possibility. Wayne 24, Norfolk Catholic 20.
Class C No. 6 Crofton (3-2) at Class C No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-0): The Warriors cap a difficult stretch of three games in a week with their toughest test of that trio. But on the flip side, the Trojans are also battle-tested with three of their wins decided by a total of 14 points — including its Week 2 overtime victory against Battle Creek. If anything, the wear and tear of three games in a week might catch up to Crofton. But at the same time, Cedar Catholic can’t be caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown at top-ranked Oakland-Craig. This one will go a long way toward deciding the Class C2 District 3 title. Cedar Catholic 21, Crofton 20.
Class D No. 3 Howells-Dodge (4-1) at Class D No. 6 Stanton (3-1): One of these programs has been a perennial eight-man power. One of these hadn’t won more than two games in a season since this year’s seniors were eighth-graders. But I don’t think any of that matters. Expect a show between preseason Super Six athlete Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge and Sutton Pohlman of Stanton, who has shown he should be mentioned alongside those players who got the preseason accolades. But can Pohlman and company pull the upset? The only opponent Howells-Dodge has played to date with a win is the only team that beat the Jaguars. Howells-Dodge 32, Stanton 26.
Class D No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-0) at Class D No. 9 Creighton (5-0): Make no mistake, this is a different Creighton team than the one that won the Class D1 state championship two years ago, as graduation has hit hard both in playmakers and overall roster size. There’s a reason St. Mary’s has won every game by at least 28 points, but then again, the Cardinals haven’t been tested yet. Similar to some of the other games listed, this one will help decide the Class D2 District 4 title. St. Mary’s 38, Creighton 28.
Hartington-Newcastle (1-2) at Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast (4-1): On average, the Eagles score 52.4 points per game — and that includes their 40-8 loss against Wakefield. That’s what happens when you score 66, 66 and 78 points in three games — an average of 70. My hunch is Lutheran High finishes somewhere between those averages; but then again, the Eagles have outscored their projection in all four victories. Lutheran High 60, Hartington-Newcastle 32.
COLLEGE
No. 13 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0): Very rarely do you see the No. 13 team in the country with just a 9.2% chance to win according to ESPN’s “matchup predictor,” but that’s what we have in this one. I see no reason to go against those metrics. Alabama 34, Texas A&M 20.
No. 7 Auburn (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0): The host Bulldogs struggled early on offense at Arkansas before they finally got going in the second half. They won’t be able to struggle in the same way early on against a top-tier opponent. Auburn 26, Georgia 21.
NFL
Minnesota (0-3) at Houston (0-3): If you told me before the season that both of these teams would be 0-3 going into this game, I would have wondered how in the world you would have predicted such a scenario. I don’t feel comfortable picking either team, but here we go. Minnesota 21, Houston 17.
New England (2-1) at Kansas City (3-0): As if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t already have enough toys at his disposal, he throws a shovel pass to fullback Anthony Sherman for a touchdown, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has seamlessly transitioned into the feature running back role. At this point, the Chiefs are probably prime for a letdown after a big Monday night win at Baltimore, but do you really bet against them? I think not. Kansas City 30, New England 20.