Last week — the start of playoff football — should have been considered a joyous time for all of us who follow the high school season.
Evidently not all share in that joy, as it has become an annual ritual for some media folks to complain about the eight-man playoffs having 32-team brackets.
Yes, the larger bracket results in some mismatches. Case in point: Elgin Public/Pope John, a 2-6 team, traveling to undefeated Humphrey St. Francis in the first round of the Class D2 bracket. The Flyers took advantage, racing to a 68-6 win.
But if you cut the playoff bracket from 32 to 16 teams, you’d miss out on some big upsets. Case in point: Creighton, the No. 12-seeded team in the east bracket of Class D1, knocked off fifth-seeded Wisner-Pilger 56-32.
Are you willing to have some blowouts in exchange for a few potential upsets?
I understand the dilemma of competitive balance, but is that what high school athletics should really be about? Shouldn’t it be about getting a chance to represent your school and play a game that you enjoy?
In that lens, it really seems unnecessary to eliminate a chance for those teenagers to engage in the spirit of competition.
Maybe I’m wrong. But at the same time, I’d give almost anything to put on the pads and play one more time, and that’s exactly what those kids get by having a larger playoff bracket.
THAT BEING SAID, we’re into the really fun part of the season — when we really separate the true contenders from the pretenders.
Ross Halford, the founder of the HuskerMat and NE Next Level website publications, put it succinctly on social media over the weekend: “If you’re not in it to win it this week, don’t put the pads on. Teams across the board (are) evenly matched at this point. This is where the psychos take over.”
Who’s going to have “that crazy look in the eyes” as Halford also observed?
There will be plenty of chances for area football fans to find them. For example, all four second-round games on the east side of the Class D2 bracket involve Northeast Nebraska teams, including Hartington-Newcastle and Bloomfield facing each other for the second time in three weeks. Other rematches from earlier this season include Pierce at Ord and Lutheran High Northeast at Howells-Dodge.
No bracket may be more loaded than Class C2, where seven of the eight teams still alive have records of either 9-1 or 10-0. Basically, all of the quarterfinals are must-see games.
Last week’s results
Records: 18-5 last week, 87-26 season, .769 winning percentage.
How city teams fared: The only city team to qualify for the playoffs was Lutheran High Northeast, which needed a touchdown in the final minute and a halfback pass to miss the mark on the final play to survive Nebraska City Lourdes (40-22 predicted, 56-52 final).
Highlights: It’s always a highlight when an upset pick pans out correctly. See Creighton over Wisner-Pilger (28-22 predicted, 56-32 final) and Wayne over Kearney Catholic (17-14 predicted, 28-21 final).
Lowlights: Just five losses in 23 games picked in the playoffs is not exactly a terrible record (including a few missed upset picks), so we’re going to list all five of those games here: Overton 16, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing 14 (CWCE 36-30); Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24 (Allen 34-26); Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20 (GACC 34-26); Sutherland 32, North Central 16 (North Central 30-28); Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26 (LCC 32-22).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 6 (60-6); Bloomfield 54, Pender 16 (42-14); Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14 (42-12); Plainview 56, Randolph 6 (52-26); Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6 (44-32); Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28 (32-20); Howells-Dodge 52, Homer 12 (48-12); Osceola/High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12 (54-44); Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35 (54-34); Battle Creek 34, Fremont Bergan 14 (24-18); Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21 (30-21); North Bend Central 34, North Platte St. Patrick’s 19 (16-7); Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26 (35-27); Adams Central 64, Valentine 0 (35-6); Pierce 55, Chase County 28 (42-14).
This week’s predictions
CLASS D2
No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (5-4) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0): It’s a good thing the Flyers got that test against Plainview to end the regular season — St. Francis will show how much it learned from that test against the visiting Raiders, who ended Allen’s season in the first round. St. Francis 44, Lawrence-Nelson 24.
No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle (6-3) at No. 2 Bloomfield (9-0): Look, I know that the Wildcats have a lot of momentum coming off of last week’s 75-28 victory over Mead, plus confidence after a close call against the Bees in the regular-season finale. I also understand how difficult it is to beat a quality team twice in a season. But don’t be surprised to see that happen here. Bloomfield 40, Hartington-Newcastle 28.
No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (7-2) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0): The Patriots have scored 473 points in a seven-game winning streak that includes last week’s first-round playoff win. On the flip side, the Irish have scored at least 50 points in every game this season in their unbeaten start. FCSH 50, Clarkson/Leigh 22.
No. 5 Plainview (8-1) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (7-2): The Pirates have flown under the radar almost the entire season, but they have a chance to put themselves squarely on it against the defending champions. These teams have similar résumés up to this point on paper. I expect this to be a close game, and the Pirates played 45 minutes of their game against top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis almost even. That experience could pay off in a game like this. Plainview 38, Johnson-Brock 34.
CLASS D1
No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale (7-2) at No. 1 Cambridge (9-0): Conventional wisdom says to take the No. 1 seed. Conventional wisdom also says that a team shouldn’t be able to come back from a 27-0 deficit. The Warriors and their quick-strike, big-play offense could well defy that conventional wisdom on the road — provided they don’t commit the turnovers they did in the first round. Neligh-Oakdale 42, Cambridge 36.
No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0): Earlier this season, big plays helped spark the Jaguars to a 50-27 victory over the Eagles. Now, they switch sites for the playoff meeting. Both teams can make big plays on offense, so the question might come down to which team can get the big plays on defense. Lutheran High has given up an average of 39.1 points per game, while Howells-Dodge has allowed 15. Howells-Dodge 40, Lutheran High 31.
No. 12 Creighton (6-3) at No. 4 Osceola/High Plains (7-2): Have the Bulldogs regained their step after back-to-back losses late in the regular season? It was one thing to defeat a winless Boyd County team by 48 in the regular-season finale, but it was quite another to knock off Wisner-Pilger — which started the season with seven straight wins — in the first round of the playoffs. Now, Osceola/High Plains and its StormDogs mash-up comes to town on the strength of six straight wins. Creighton 38, OHP 35.
CLASS C2
No. 8 Battle Creek (9-1) at No. 1 Sutton (9-1): For the second straight year, the Braves hit the road to take on the Mustangs in the state playoffs. This year, however, both teams enter with one loss and it appears to be a much more even matchup. The Mustangs’ lone loss came to Kearney Catholic, which lost to Wayne in the first round of the Class C1 playoffs. Battle Creek 24, Sutton 22.
No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (10-0): I know that, when you compare scores, that the Knights’ win last week over Hartington Cedar Catholic doesn’t jump off the page as an expected result favoring a No. 2 seed. But the Trojans were a much better team than their seeding suggested, and having a contest like that should pay off this week. Oakland-Craig 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 22.
No. 5 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (9-1) at No. 4 North Bend Central (9-1): Yes, the Wolverines have an explosive offense that averages 46.4 points per game, but the host Tigers have allowed 18.1 a contest defensively. I’m not sure if this one will come down to the better defense or the better offense. BRLD 32, North Bend 26.
CLASS C1
No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at No. 11 Wayne (8-2): For the first time this season, the visiting Bluejays will play a team with fewer than four losses at this point of the season. Yes, Wayne has two losses to undefeated teams in Wahoo and Pierce, but the Blue Devils are coming off huge back-to-back wins over Wahoo Neumann and Kearney Catholic. One of two things will happen — either the Bluejays will flex their muscles, or the Blue Devils will notch their third straight signature win. Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 21.
No. 4 Pierce (10-0) at No. 12 Ord (7-3): For the second straight season, the Bluejays will hit the road in the quarterfinals after an upset on the opposite side. This time, it’s Pierce’s second trip this season to Ord, which gave the Bluejays their toughest game to date. I’m looking for a big statement from Pierce this time around. Pierce 41, Ord 14.