This is the final ratings column of the school year, which means typically it's time to focus on the top-rated teams at the end of the season.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — neither of which have existed in their current form for more than a decade — end the 2020 seasons as the No. 1 teams in their respective divisions.
I'll expand on the No. 1 teams in a bit. But recent events, however, necessitate a different focus right now.
It has quickly become apparent that this state tournament, and this school year as a whole, will be remembered for what has transpired over the past two weeks, and beyond into the future, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, a couple of back stories.
The first time I ever watched a state tournament game in person was the first time I had been to Lincoln Southeast High School. I never knew anybody made bleachers that high up, let alone those same bleachers could be so full of people. It was such an amazing sight that I never forgot it, not even 20 years later.
Let's fast-forward nine years from Lincoln Southeast to a game at Lincoln Southwest. I'm a member of the working media, covering a state tournament game for the first time. Again, the place was so full of people that it seemed it was standing-room only. But for as full as the crowd was, I remember the place being so silent as the basketball bounced on the rim several times — so quiet we could hear the player who shot it shout to the ball to go in. It did, and the place went berserk in what turned out to be an overtime game.
Skip ahead three years to the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Three-point deficit. 1.9 seconds left. A missed free-throw attempt, offensive rebound and baseline 3-pointer later, we're heading to overtime. The crowd was crazy that night. My notebook was so messy that I could barely read what happened.
Two years after that bombshell, I was at the first-ever finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I still recall the jitters that I felt walking into the new facility to cover the first of four girls championships that day. I was that wide-eyed junior high kid all over again.
I tell those stories — not because I want this to be about me — because it's what has made the state tournament so special over the years. It's the people. It's the jam-packed parking lots. It's barely finding a spot to stand in the student section. It's the pep band, the cheerleaders, the long-distance relatives and alumni who come back.
All those moments that make the state-tournament so memorable still happened. It's just different when you don't get to enjoy it with as many people as you know you could have enjoyed it with.
Don't just take my word for it.
“I feel bad for all of the fans,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said after Saturday's championship. “We've had a great following. I mean, we would have had a packed house here tonight. I feel bad for them, that they couldn't be here. I know they were there in spirit. There were a lot of cheers online, on Facebook, on Twitter, all that stuff.”
In my mind, the Nebraska School Activities Association absolutely made the right decision to play the tournament, even when, by the end of Friday, the tournament wasn't just the only show in town, or the state. It was the only show in the entire country.
As a member of the media, it gave me — and I think I can speak for the rest of those who were covering the tournament — a sense of normalcy in a world that, as I was reminded anywhere I went, has been turned upside-down over the past week.
In some ways, I feel awful for the players, who kept hearing about people back home relegated to watch parties at the school or elsewhere, when many of those same people would have been directly contributing to the atmosphere of another memorable state tournament. You can bet that the players notice when there is a sparse crowd — especially in a venue like Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It would be too easy to write that this was the strangest state tournament I have ever witnessed. But don't just take my word for it.
“It's been an awkward tournament,” Meyer said.
I don't believe any of us know specifically what the future will hold for high-school athletics. The NSAA announced Monday that all practices are suspended for two weeks, with competition to begin two weeks after Thursday. But as we all have seen over the past few days, this situation is tenuous at best.
For players and coaches anyway, it was better for the NSAA to have played the tournament in front of limited spectators rather than no tournament at all. The long-term effects of holding the tournament while many other states canceled may not be known for a while.
And, given what has transpired since, thank the NSAA for at least a temporary diversion.
“I am so thankful that they allowed us to play this thing,” Meyer said, “so that we were able to finish out on top.”
Ratings recap
LCC was a top-four team all season in Class D but was never rated higher than third until now after winning the Class D1 championship. That was, of course, enough to move it ahead of Class D2 runner-up and previous No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis, preseason No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osmond — which defeated LCC this season.
But the whole “head-to-head” argument is moot when the Tigers lost by a point to Southern Valley, while LCC invoked the 40-point rule on the same team in the championship.
The title capped a remarkable postseason run for the Bears in March:
— Subdistrict opener: LCC 66, Homer 26
— Subdistrict final: LCC 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40
— District final: LCC 63, Anselmo-Merna 37
— Quarterfinal: Fourth-seeded LCC 75, fifth-seeded Paxton 47
— Semifinal: LCC 65, top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's 49
— Championship: LCC 76, sixth-seeded Southern Valley 31
That's right — the team scored almost 70 (69.7, to be exact) points per game in the postseason. LCC also beat every team it played in the postseason by a margin of more than 31.3 points, including the first-ever running clock in a state championship game.
Coach Todd Erwin talked about the emotions of finally reaching the pinnacle.
“We're so programmed for so many years, 'Next game, next game' and every one of them, it's just 'next game,' ” Erwin said. “But in the other room, we caught a few glimpses of us on the floor and all of us are like, 'Whoa, that's us. We just won.' Every other time, it's just that you got that game, and then it's on to the next. Until you go to the hotel and see it on the big screen, or you look at the trophy, or you see it on TV and you have the nets, then it's going to sink in that 'Yeah, we got it done.' ”
BRLD was the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in Class C, and the Wolverines will enter next season with a winning streak of 52 straight games.
What will it take to maintain that streak?
“I think we have to work harder than we ever have,” junior Dylan Beutler said. “Losing seven seniors is hard. We're going to have to work even harder over the summer and next season.”
Note for coaches
Area coaches are reminded to turn in nominations for Elite Eight and all-area teams by the end of this week. If you did not receive a form, please call 402-644-2040 or email sports@norfolkdailynews.com.