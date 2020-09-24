COLUMN: Battle Creek reloads for 2020

After qualifying for the state tournament for a second straight year in 2019, and saying goodbye to four talented seniors, it would have been natural for high school volleyball pundits to assume Battle Creek would take a step back this fall.
But that hasn't happened. In fact, this squad might be just as good, if not better, than last year's team that finished the season with a record of 28-6.
"We did lose quite a bit,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said, "but we also returned an all-state libero in Paytyn Taake and our top hitter (this season), BriAnna Zohner, was maybe outshined a little the last couple of years by (Tria) McLean and (Riley) Seifert, but we've turned her loose this year and she's almost got 200 kills already in the season.
Battle Creek also welcomed back an imposing presence at the net in Renee Brummels and Kaitlyn Pochop, one of its two setters from last season.
"Renee Brummels played three rotations last year, she puts up a big block for us and last year, we ran a 6-2 and had Kaitlyn as one of our two setters; now she's back running our offense in the 5-1. So, we have talent. You can see by our record, that's not coaching, that's players."
That record, going into Thursday night's triangular at Crofton against Wisner-Pilger and the host Warriors, is 12-1, with the only loss coming at the hands of York, the No. 8 team in Class B, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Zohner, a senior, has become one of the area's best hitters. "She's a six-rotation player," Wintz said. "When she's in the front row, she's somebody that can terminate the ball for us, and when she's in the back row, she's kind of a safety net for us. When we're a little bit out of synch, we can set a high ball in the middle of the court and she can get a running start and swing away."
Wintz said the back-row attack has added a dimension to the Bravettes' game. "We did a couple of camps this summer and had a couple of coaches come in and helped us get that rolling," he said.
Zohner is hitting .214 and her kill percentage is 36. "That means 36% of the time, when that ball's set to her, she's putting it to the floor,” Wintz said. "We're going to use her as much as we can. She's in great shape, she doesn't get worn down. She's just a great athlete and a lot of fun to have on the team."
Taake, a junior, is one of the state's best liberos and, according to Wintz, a leader on the floor. "We design our serve-receive around her, and our block is set up to try to funnel the ball as much to her as we can, because she is such a great passer," Wintz said. "She covers a large area of the floor and keeps so many balls alive that a lot of other girls wouldn't be able to. That really saves us a ton of points."
Wintz calls Taake a great natural athlete. "She does some things on the court that you can't teach, that just naturally come to her," he said. "With her athletic ability and her court awareness, sometimes she just leaves you in awe of the things that she does. She's a great hustler, has a great attitude and is definitely a difference-maker for us."
Brummels is another great athlete. She won the Class C state triple jump championship at the end of her sophomore year but didn't have a chance to repeat last spring. Wintz said she's taken great strides in her hitting. "She already has more kills this year than she had last year, and she's playing the same amount," he said.
"It's awesome to see how high she can get above the net on some of the pictures when she's blocking. Elbows clear above the net and hands pushing over into the opponents' court. She kind of gets into some our opponents' heads a little bit, I think, when she starts getting a few ace blocks."
As a full-time setter, Kaitlyn Pochop, a junior, is not only good at distributing the ball, Wintz said, she also excels on defense. "Sometimes, if the pass is not where it needs to be, because that's the game of volleyball, she does a great job of hustling and making sure that ball stays alive and we can either get a swing on it or send a free ball over, just keeping that ball alive."
Some of Kaitlyn's sets are for her twin sister, Kenna. "Going from not really getting any time on varsity last year, kind of being a bench player for us, to being a six-rotation girl this year, she's really done a great job," Wintz said.
"She has great passing form and is great for us in serve-receive. She might not be the tallest, she might not be able to put the ball down on the 10-foot line like some hitters can, but she's got good versatility with her swings."
Defensive specialist Zoey Reeves, a senior, has a dangerous serve. "She makes some errors, but that's because she's being aggressive with her serves," Wintz said. “She has a good, hard deep serve that barely grazes the net and can serve short really well, as well.
"But, defensively is why she's on the court. She's a little jitterbug out there for us. With us priding ourselves on defense, she's definitely a big part of us keeping the ball off the floor; she covers a lot of ground."
Another junior, Lily Knull, is third on the team in kills and fourth in blocks. "She didn't get hardly any time on varsity last year," Wintz said, "so she's one of those girls that we're kind of grooming and we're seeing much improvement from the beginning of the year to now. She's made great progress."
Sophomores Reagan Brummels and Mya Zohner are also getting their first opportunities to play at the varsity level and Wintz likes their progress. Brummels has 36 kills and 24 blocks while Zohner is a versatile role player. "As we progress through the year, we expect those young girls to step their game up," he said.
Three other seniors — Payton Kersten, Kaylee Osborne and Tayce Bleich — don't see a lot of floor time, but Wintz said they're an important part of the team. "Obviously, when you're a senior and you want to be on the court and the coach doesn't put you in, that can make or break your team on how those girls respond to that.
"And, those three have done a great job. When they do get their opportunities, they embrace them and make the most of them. And, when they don't get their opportunities, they're doing a great job of being great teammates and leaders for our younger girls, and that type of leadership is what great programs need."
The Bravettes will be tested in the next week starting with Thursday's triangular at Crofton against Wisner-Pilger and the host Warriors.
Then Saturday, at the Elkhorn Valley Invitational, Battle Creek will play Class C No. 6 West Point-Beemer and perennial power Fremont Bergan in pool play and may have an opportunity to take on unbeaten St. Paul in a title match.
Whoever the Bravettes play, Wintz knows they'll be focused and ready. "We have a group that comes into practice, they work hard and there's no drama," he said. "They're competitors and they want to do what it takes to win each match. It's a fun group to coach."
CLASS C
Undefeated Lutheran High Northeast strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in Class C with road wins over Wayne and Howells-Dodge.
Battle Creek stayed in second after winning the Stanton Invitational. That included a victory over previously undefeated Clarkson/Leigh.
Norfolk Catholic lost a couple of matches to the coronavirus but was still able to earn a victory over Wayne on Tuesday and remains at No. 3.
No. 4 Oakland-Craig gave unbeaten Wahoo, the top-ranked team in Class C1, according to the Omaha World-Herald, all it wanted on Thursday. The Warriors defeated the Knights 3-0, but Oakland-Craig battled, especially in the second and third sets where it fell by identical scores of 25-23.
Clarkson/Leigh and West Point-Beemer held the Nos. 5 and 6 positions for another week. The Patriots earned a pair of quality victories over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Hartington Cedar Catholic, while the Cadets also downed H/LHF during a 3-0 week.
Previous No. 7 Wayne and No. 8 North Bend Central struggled during the last week and fell out of the rankings this week.
That makes way for Guardian Angels Central Catholic to take over the seventh spot and for Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur to grab No. 8 after both teams finished the week unbeaten.
Wayne and North Bend Central head the list of honorably mentioned, along with Pierce, Howells-Dodge, Wisner-Pilger and O'Neill.
Top matches and tournament this week:
— Thursday: Pierce at Lutheran High Northeast; Oakland-Craig at Guardian Angels Central Catholic; North Bend Central at West Point-Beemer.
— Saturday: Elkhorn Valley Invitational: Battle Creek, Fremont Bergan, West Point-Beemer, Winnebago, St. Paul, Elkhorn Valley, Randolph, St. Paul and Boyd County.
— Tuesday: Triangular at Norfolk Catholic with Lutheran High Northeast and Crofton; Fremont Bergan at Clarkson/Leigh.
CLASS D
The top-three in Class D — Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot and Chambers/Wheeler Central — are all unbeaten, but the Flyers and Renegades look as if they could be on a collision course. More on that later.
Summerland fell to O'Neill on Tuesday and drops from fourth to fifth, switching spots with Hartington Cedar Catholic despite the Trojans' loss to Pierce on Thursday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays in the sixth position while Boyd County moves from eighth to seventh following a 4-0 week, which included a victory over Stuart.
Randolph reenters the chart after a two-week absence at No. 8. The Cardinals finished the week 3-0. That included a win over the previous No. 7, Wausa.
The Vikings tumble from the chart and are the first listed among the honorably mentioned. Stuart, Hartington-Newcastle and Winside are the others.
Top matches this week
— Thursday: Triangular at O'Neill with Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne.
— Saturday: Wisner-Pilger September Classic: Humphrey St. Francis, Madison, Wisner-Pilger, Pierce, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Homer, Wayne and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
— Tuesday: Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic.