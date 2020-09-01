Battle Creek was one of those teams that outsiders couldn’t get a good read on going into the season. Then again, even coach Andrew Carlson admitted he “didn't really know” what to expect out of the Braves.
Sure, his team made the Class C2 quarterfinals last year, losing to eventual runner-up Sutton for the second time in the past two years in the playoffs. But Battle Creek was moving up to Class C1, and there were going to be big holes on the offensive and defensive lines thanks to graduation.
It took a track meet for the Braves just to get to 1-0 on the season.
Battle Creek allowed 50 or more points for the first time in a regular-season game since 2012, but its offense kept pace in a 58-50 victory over Central City at Bob Schnitzler Field.
That's not exactly the style of game one would expect from Battle Creek. Not during Carlson's tenure, anyway.
“No, it wasn't,” he said.
It was a game that fireworks enthusiasts would have enjoyed, considering that the teams combined for 1,005 yards of total offense and eight scoring plays of at least 20 yards each.
Preseason Super Six running back Reece Bode was a workhorse, rushing 38 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Payton Frederick was 18 of 20 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Mason Mink and Baron Buckendahl each had only two catches, but both went for touchdowns.
“Payton having that experience from last year to step into this year really allowed him to be efficient,” Carlson said. “He knows our offense inside and out, and he did a good job of taking what they gave him.”
The coach also gave credit to the team's offensive line.
“Our line played awesome,” Carlson said. “They really did a great job of stepping up and continuing to go hard all game. They gave our backs some holes to run through. Obviously, Reece had a nice game, but he had some nice lanes to run through.”
All told, Battle Creek finished with 561 yards of offense. But Central City countered with 444 — with 376 of those coming through the air.
“I think there were a few things to it,” he said. “Central City is a spread team. They're a tough team for anybody. They have talent at receivers and quarterback. They really stressed us, and we're very inexperienced.”
He added that the team had some cramping issues as well.
“It really put us in a tough situation, but the kids did a good job of stepping up and finding a way to get the win,” Carlson said.
The last time Battle Creek had given up 50 or more points in a regular-season game was Oct. 18, 2012, when Lutheran High Northeast defeated the Braves 53-22. That was Carlson's first season at the helm.
Battle Creek went 3-6 that first season. After that, it won 30 straight regular-season games from 2013 through the first four games of 2016. But since that streak ended, the Braves have eclipsed the 50-point mark themselves just twice — once in each of the past two seasons. They scored a 51-0 win at Genoa Twin River in 2018, and last season, the Braves beat Stanton 54-7.
Also, it was the first time in a couple of seasons since Battle Creek won its opener.
Last year, the Braves lost 7-3 to Shelby-Rising City, then won nine in a row before their playoff loss. Two years ago, Battle Creek dropped two of its first three games, including a 29-14 loss to the same Huskies, then won five of its last six until a playoff loss.
“It's big for building our confidence,” he said about winning the opener. “We've got a tough schedule. Anytime you can get a win, it's a good thing, and obviously, we want to be a playoff team at the end of the year, so you've got to win every game you can.”
Up next for the fifth-rated Braves is a trip to Hartington to face Cedar Catholic. It'll be a matchup of two relatively inexperienced teams, Carlson said.
“We have a lot of juniors and seniors who are playing, but a lot of them are first-time varsity contributors,” he said. “We think we have a pretty good team this year. It's a matter of everybody stepping up and getting better every week.”
COVID-19 cancels game
We didn’t make it one week through the season before a game was canceled with less than 24 hours’ notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen announced on its school website Friday morning that, on Thursday evening, the school was notified of a second positive test for the coronavirus within its football team. Following that, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department launched a contact tracing investigation to determine any other staff members or students who may have been in close contact.
“Until the investigation is completed, the health department has recommended that all varsity football activities be suspended, including the football game scheduled for tonight,” the announcement read. That affected Friday’s game against Osmond.
Before the season, the Nebraska School Activities Association was up-front about cancellations with little advance notice being possible. As we have already seen, that can be the case.
It's also possible that fan guidelines will change for schools, too. Again, that has already been the case.
West Point-Beemer has announced that face coverings are now required for all activities through at least Tuesday, including Friday's football game against Wayne. That's because an upcoming opponent in one of the school's sports is in the orange area on its COVID-19 risk dial.
All spectators will be required to wear a face covering at all times, including upon admittance into the facility.
Class C chatter
In Class C, Pierce and Wayne flip places based on last week’s performances.
Pierce trailed 13-0 early at St. Paul, but then the Bluejays served notice that this would not be a rebuilding season. The Wildcats were ranked ninth statewide in the preseason after reaching the semifinals in Class C2, but Pierce capped its comeback with a 55-38 season-opening victory.
Wayne, however, squeaked out a 14-10 win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder — a team that went winless a year ago. The Blue Devils trailed 10-7 at halftime.
The rest of Class C remained unchanged.
Class D discussion
In Class D, Clarkson/Leigh dropped two places to third after opening the season with a 56-36 loss to Stromsburg Cross County in what the Lincoln Journal Star billed as a matchup of the top two teams in Class D1 according to its preseason ratings.
What Neligh-Oakdale did to preseason No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a 42-8 victory, however, simply forces everyone to pay attention to the Warriors. And Howells-Dodge took care of business against Brainard East Butler, yet another traditional top eight-man team.
Humphrey St. Francis and Wakefield stayed fourth and fifth, respectively. Humphrey/LHF drops out of the ratings, which allows Lutheran High Northeast to move up one spot, O’Neill St. Mary’s to be promoted two places and Tilden Elkhorn Valley and Stanton both to move up one each.
The lone newcomer is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which edged Wisner-Pilger 22-14 in a battle of teams that entered the week as strong contenders for the ratings.