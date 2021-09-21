Can you believe we’re already at the halfway point of the regular season? It feels like just yesterday that game-time temperatures were so high and players had to take so many breaks, they were practically playing eight-quarter games.
Since then, we’ve seen quite a bit of fluctuation in the middle of the Class C and D ratings, much of which happened this week. Norfolk Catholic is back in after a big upset over then-No. 2 Oakland-Craig and is looking like a real threat in Class C2. It was tough to pick a team to move out as a result, but ultimately I chose Hartington Cedar Catholic. I think the Trojans are very good, but they don’t have a quality win on their résumé like the other ranked teams do.
Stanton continues to play like one of the best teams in Class D1, but Clarkson/Leigh can hold its head high after a hard-fought game. Pender’s offense might be one of the best in the state. It was an ugly night for Bloomfield, but the Bees will still be a team to watch as the season goes on.
This week’s feature team hasn’t made a ton of movement so far but could be getting hot at the right time.
The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers have lost just three games in the past four years, including a Class D2 title in 2019. This year, they’re off to a 4-0 start and have outscored their opponents 216-38. Coach Eric Kessler is impressed, but he wants to see more.
“I think we've got some room for growth as we go forward,” Kessler said. “We’re doing some good things. We’ve got to keep doing them and get better.”
The biggest area of improvement he noted was consistency. Whether it be defense, offense, special teams or just doing the right things all the time, Kessler is eager to see the Flyers get into a rhythm.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of taking care of the ball, and we’ve done a good job of not hurting ourselves with penalties,” he said. “We want to continue to evolve offensively, maybe being able to throw it a little bit more as we proceed throughout the season.”
The Flyers lost two talented groups of seniors over the past two offseasons. Even then, the team continues to put in a great deal of hours off the field, especially in the weight room during the summer. The effort is impressive given their numbers this season.
“We only have 16 guys out, but they’ve really worked hard,” Kessler said. “It’s that work ethic and I think really this week of practice we really had a good week of practice from everybody, and that’s what it takes. Hopefully that will continue as we move into district play.”
That district schedule will start off with a bang as Humphrey St. Francis travels to take on Riverside this week. The Chargers have dominated their opponents so far, including a 51-6 win over Osmond two weeks ago. They also bring back most of their top performers from last year and have so far avoided the injury bug, which plagued them a year ago.
“They’re well-coached, very fast and physical up front. They’ve got the pieces so we’re going to have our hands full this week, but that’s exciting,” Kessler said. “We really respect their kids and their coaches and their school. It should be a lot of fun on Friday.”
CLASS C
Now there’s the Pierce defense we all know and love. It may not have been against the creme de la creme of C1, but it was definitely the Bluejays’ best showing of the season on that end so far. In a 58-13 win over Arlington, they held the Eagles to 238 total yards of offense. Now a real test awaits, as they’ll have to find a way to slow down …
Boone Central. The Cardinals outpaced a strong Central City offense to win 46-35 last week. They now average 276 rushing yards per game as a team this season, which makes sense given how dangerous Braden Benes, Parker Borer and Cody Maricle are with the ball in their hands. Combine that with a strong offensive line and a deep threat in Carsten Bird and you’ve got an offense that’s tough to stop. I can’t wait to see what happens when the Bluejays come to town.
I won’t be too hard on Battle Creek for its 28-21 loss to Columbus Scotus. The Braves were beaten by a talented team and had 24 only fewer total yards than the Shamrocks. Dylan Amick threw for a season-high 199 yards, but the Braves were held to under 100 team rushing yards for the first time all season. It’s really about the little things all around, something Wayne could exploit next week if the purple and gold aren’t careful.
This is not the same Norfolk Catholic team that was boat-raced by Boone Central in week 1. This team has found more of an identity, especially in the run game, where the offensive line has improved drastically and Karter Kerkman has become a force with the ball in his hands. What’s more is he might be getting some help in the near future as Brandon Kollars works his way back from injury. The Knights travel to face Ponca in their first district game on Friday.
Chin up, Oakland-Craig. Think about all the people who were calling this a “rebuilding year” with all the seniors the Knights lost over the summer. In these past four games, they’ve proven them wrong and then some. The offense has a lot to throw at people in the run and pass games. Even in the loss to Norfolk Catholic, they were in it until the end. The defense is a tough egg to crack, especially with a strong line led by guys like Elliot Johnson and J.T. Brands. No time to dwell on Friday’s loss. They’ve got a tough road trip to David City Aquinas coming up on Thursday.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge continues to do what Howells-Dodge does: Dominate on defense and grind the opposition with its run game. Speaking of which, its top runner, Levi Belina, seems to be getting better with each game played. He saw season highs in carries (28), yards (246) and touchdowns (six) in a 46-26 win over Wisner-Pilger. District play continues with a trip to Madison.
Gabe Pribl didn’t get to help O’Neill St. Mary’s much during their quarterfinal run last year after suffering an injury early in the season. On Friday, we saw just how valuable he can be in a 72-0 thumping of Niobrara/Verdigre. The senior led the Cardinals with seven carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Adding him to a team that already has a lot of talent and experience will only make them more dangerous. They’ll travel to take on Chambers/Wheeler Central this week.
Stanton’s defense might be one of the best in the state. That much is true after the Mustangs held a talented Clarkson/Leigh team to just eight points and 224 total yards last week. Parker Krusemark not only led the team with 12 carries for 66 yards, but also led the defense with 14 tackles. Talk about an athlete. Big tests within the district remain. Their next one will be when Wisner-Pilger comes to town.
After a loss to Stanton two weeks ago and a bye last week, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is here to remind you that they’re still a team to watch in Class D1. Evan Haisch led Da Bears with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Sutton Ehlers had three of his own in a 55-8 win at Elkhorn Valley. They’ll try to keep it going when Hartington-Newcastle comes to town.
Good news for Neligh-Oakdale: The Warriors got back on track with a 48-32 win at North Central. Aiden Kuester got back to his gun-slinging ways and coach Ron Beacom got his 150th career win (Congrats coach!). Bad news: The defense continues to be an issue. It’s now allowed just under 44 points a game. They may not run into a team that can dominate them the way Burwell did because of it, but there are plenty on the schedule that can exploit it. Could Summerland do it on Thursday?
Things got too close for comfort toward the end, but Lutheran High got the job done in its 44-40 win over Wakefield. I have to imagine these guys were eager to get the taste of last year’s 40-8 loss out of their mouths, and they certainly played like it. Elkhorn Valley takes a trip to visit the Eagles on Friday.
Eric Kessler feels that Humphrey St. Francis played its best game of the season in a 50-6 win at Wausa. The Vikings averaged 54 points a game going in but were held to just six along with 185 total yards. Tanner Pfeifer and Spencer Engel are becoming a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield. A telling test at Riverside awaits.
We knew that Pender’s offense would be a tough one to stop, but going up against Bloomfield — which had the toughest defense the Pendragons have faced so far — and winning 70-44? A lot of credit goes to Caleb Trimble, who had three touchdowns on the ground and took two interceptions back for touchdowns. If they can look like anything close to that the rest of the season, they’ll be a scary team in November. We’ll see how Allen tries to stop them.
Clarkson/Leigh has lots of talent, but the Patriots will need to really put in some hours if they want to finish toward the top of their district. That much is clear after a 22-8 loss to Stanton where the Mustangs defense was impenetrable during the second half. More guys need to play the way Eli Hays did on offense to try to give the defense a little breathing room. They head to Beemer to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic next.
There are a lot of things that Bloomfield will need to work on. From what I hear from coach Matt Kuchar, the Bees need to be better at open-field tackling and making in-game adjustments, something they didn’t do whenever Pender lined up in the wildcat. Should the teams play each other again, there’s a good chance the blue and white will have Logan Doerr — a top linebacker on the team — back in the fold. Kuchar would love to play the Pendragons again, but they’ll need to focus on Boyd County this week.