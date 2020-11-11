A simple question from a coach to his team reinforced this week’s goal for both Pierce and Oakland-Craig.
“I asked them, ‘Are we done yet?’ and they said, ‘No,’ ” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said after Friday’s 42-28 victory over Wahoo in the Class C1 quarterfinals.
“Our guys really practiced well this week, and I think that was a major reason for our success,” Brahmer said. “We knew it would be a tough task. They’re a good football team, and they’re well-coached. They’ve grown up a lot as the season has progressed.”
In addition, Oakland-Craig beat Hartington Cedar Catholic for the second time this season when the Knights held on 15-6 in a game in which both teams were shut out in the second half. It marked the fourth time that the teams had played in the past two seasons combined.
For Pierce, it’s been the perfect formula so far.
The Bluejays have, for the most part, avoided injuries. By earning the No. 2 seed this year, Pierce has played in front of its home crowd. And, Brahmer said, his team is playing its best ball now.
Let’s start with the importance of health.
“Fortunately, we’ve stayed relatively healthy,” he said. “We’ve got a few nicks here and there throughout the season, but we haven’t had any season-ending injuries, knock on wood, and continue to play and move forward with a healthy squad.”
Of course, it also helps to avoid travel this time of year.
A year ago, then the fourth seed, the Bluejays hit the road for the final three games of the playoffs, including the championship. This season, Pierce will play its third straight home playoff game Friday when it hosts St. Paul — a team it coincidentally beat on the road to open the season.
“It’s nice to have some home games,” Brahmer said. “People don’t realize this, but last year, we had 13 games and we played five at home. In the playoffs, we had our first-round game at home, then we went on the road in the quarters and on the road in the semifinals and obviously you go on the road to play a neutral-site game in the championship game.
“This year, out of our eight regular-season games (one was canceled due to Boone Central’s COVID-19 issues), we had five on the road. We were only at home three times. So, it’s nice to play at home.”
Brahmer expanded upon the growth he’s seen in his team over the course of the season, starting with his team’s defense. Pierce enjoyed a 145-2 offensive yardage advantage in the third quarter of Friday’s game, leading to the Bluejays outgaining the Warriors 398-293 for the night.
“I think we’re executing better in every aspect of our defense than we have in a long time, maybe since I’ve been here,” Brahmer said. “I think our guys are really doing a nice job, whether we’re defending the pass and manning people up, pressuring them or playing a zone, or in run-down situations playing against the run. Defensively, I’ve been really pleased with our progression throughout the year.”
He echoed hopes of similar growth on the other side of the ball, and then Brahmer brought up the main goal without being asked.
“Offensively, if we continue to grow in our passing game and continue to chip away at people with our running game, which is what we’re known for, we could have an opportunity to possibly make it back down to Lincoln and possibly finish it the right way,” he said.
In a way, it might be crazy to think that — with all the key playmakers who graduated six months ago — this would still be the goal. But after the way his team played Friday night, why not think big?
“We really wanted to come out and show that we’re still a great team, we can still play, and we wanted to prove that to everyone even though we lost a ton of really good players,” sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting said after throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Wait — since when does Pierce throw the ball?
“Back when we had Matt Herian and John Beltz, who was a really good quarterback for us back in the late 1990s, we threw it quite a bit,” Brahmer said. “You have to have guys who can protect, you have to have guys who can run and catch, and you’ve got to have to have guys who can throw it. This is the first time in a long while where we’ve had that combination of that many guys who can catch the ball. We’ve always had like one, sometimes two, but this year, we’ve got five guys who can run and catch, and maybe six. ... When you have that combination of guys who’ve got pretty good skill, guys who understand what they’re doing, and then you’ve got a quarterback who can throw strikes, you’ve got a pretty good chance to open up games a little bit.”
Hopefully the Bluejays, along with Oakland-Craig, are able to open up another win and end their seasons where the previous one ended.
Last week's results
Record: 2-3 last week, 89-32 (.735 percentage) this season.
Pierce 42, Wahoo 28 (24-20 predicted): Based on the previous couple of weeks — when Pierce needed a fourth-quarter comeback at Wayne and was tied with West Point-Beemer in the first half of its first-round playoff game — I didn’t feel nearly as confident going into this one. The Bluejays certainly made a statement.
Oakland-Craig 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 (42-21 predicted): Based on their previous matchup (a 52-14 contest), I thought the visiting Knights would have a much easier time than what played out Friday. Obviously, I overlooked the Trojans’ defense, which ended the season by allowing 29 points in its final three games combined.
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24 (Stanton 44-38 predicted): I honestly believed we might have seen an upset here. But the Mustangs threw two interceptions deep in Tigers territory around the halftime break as part of five turnovers, and you can’t do that if you want to pull a shocker on the road.
Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48 (Neligh-Oakdale 44-42 predicted): Again, I honestly thought we would see an upset here. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Kuester (199 yards rushing, 283 yards passing, six total touchdowns), senior wide receiver Julien Hearn (nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns) and company had the Longhorns down 13 in the fourth quarter. But I think this game proved to the Warriors that they can, in fact, beat the best teams in Class D1. Mark my words — Neligh-Oakdale may do some truly impressive things in the next two to three years, if it can replace the preseason Super Six athlete Hearn’s production.
Central Valley 44, St. Mary’s 14 (St. Mary’s 24-22): This was the upset pick that I felt least confident in because of the Cougars’ blend of speed and power, and we all saw what Central Valley did to Humphrey St. Francis in the regular-season finale. Make no mistake, though, the Cardinals had a fantastic season, and they could be back at this point again next year.
This week's picks
CLASS C1
No. 3 St. Paul (10-1) at No. 2 Pierce (10-0): It would be way too easy to just point at the previous meeting that the Bluejays won 55-38 and just expect something like that to happen again on Friday night. But nothing this time of year comes easy, and Pierce of all programs should know that by now. St. Paul hasn’t lost since that opener for a reason. Eli Larson has rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 28 touchdowns — including 168 yards and two touchdowns rushing, plus a kickoff return touchdown in their first meeting. Can the Bluejays slow him down and limit the play-action passing of the Wildcats? Side note: Former WJAG broadcaster Josh Spanjer will be on the call — but on the St. Paul side this time around for KRGI of Grand Island. If there’s one thing we’ve agreed on, it’s that there will be lots of offense in this game. Pierce 49, St. Paul 42.
CLASS C2
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (10-1) at No. 2 Ord (10-0): Just two years ago, Ord finished as the Class C1 runner-up to Aurora. Last year, Oakland-Craig finished as the Class C2 champion. The recent pedigree of these two programs is just outstanding, and it should make for an outstanding semifinal matchup to decide which one heads to Lincoln. Ord’s kicker (Kelen Meyer) has accepted a walk-on offer to Nebraska and has made a record-tying 58-yard field goal, while let’s just say that Oakland-Craig’s Jack Pille hasn’t kicked many field goals at all this year. Usually you say that in a close game like this, the kicking game makes the difference, and it wouldn’t surprise me this time around. However, I think Oakland-Craig wants nothing more than another shot at Fremont Bergan, and I think the Knights get that matchup. Oakland-Craig 24, Ord 17.