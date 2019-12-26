Column: An issue of inequality?

If one were to do the math, on the surface it would appear an issue of inequality exists among Nebraska high school football classifications.
Going into this season, there were 131 teams in 11-man football and 144 between eight- and six-man. Yet there were four classes for 11-man football, two in eight-man and one in six-man.
I’ve believed for several years now that, given the numbers, there should be no more than three classes for 11-man teams. After all, wouldn’t it be more fair if those 11-man squads were split among three classes and not four?
Well, yes. And no.
As it stands, the enrollment disparity between the smallest 11-man school (North Platte St. Patrick’s) and the largest (Omaha South) is massive: 1,157-37 in the three-year boys enrollment total.
In other words, the largest two schools, including Grand Island at 1,077, are more than 31 times larger than those at the bottom of C2. In three of the four 11-man classes, the smallest schools are half the size enrollment-wise of the largest schools.
The classes for 11-man teams are capped based on the number of boys enrolled. There are 32 schools with more than 425 boys, and all of them are in Class A except South Sioux City, which opted down and is ineligible for the playoffs. But even the smallest, Lincoln Pius X, is less than 39% the size of Omaha South.
Class B is smaller at 25, but that’s due to a large disparity of enrollment — York (164) has 41% the enrollment of Scottsbluff (400).
Class C1 is closer to double the size of B with 43 schools. Schuyler (243) and Nebraska City (163) both opting down and thus forfeiting playoff eligibility. Platteview (159) is the largest playoff-eligible school. They’ll play against the likes of North Bend Central (71), which has 44.7% of the enrollment that Platteview has but only 29% of the enrollment of Schuyler.
Outside of a couple of opt-downs, a trio of schools, including Norfolk Catholic, at 69 do not have the same enrollment advantage in C2 over North Platte St. Patrick’s at 36.
Unlike 11-man, the same enrollment disparity does not exist in eight-man. Minus those that opt down, such as Madison and Wakefield, the smallest D1 school of Hi-Line (Eustis-Farnam and Elwood) is just 11 students smaller than teams such as Summerland and Clarkson/Leigh, which are both at the NSAA playoff-eligibility cutoff of 47. In D2, Humphrey St. Francis (18) is half the size of the likes of Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre and Homer, which all are at 36 but have a smaller tiebreaker average than Hi-Line.
Six-man has a wider enrollment disparity, caused in part by schools such as Cody-Kilgore, Sioux County and Banner County with numbers of 11, 11 and nine, respectively. McCool Junction is the largest playoff-eligible team at 38.
Despite the already-wide disparity in enrollment \h— and this was a concept floated by area coaches also — it appears time to subtract a class in football. My suggestion would be to make Classes A and B slightly larger, enough to absorb schools such as Scottsbluff into A and Platteview into B and consolidate C1 and C2 into a Class C.
Disclaimer: I don’t have any inside information to think there is a formal proposal navigating the appropriate channels at the NSAA. This is just my own recommendation.
The number of schools competing will continue to decrease outside of Omaha and Lincoln, as evidenced by the formation of Summerland from the Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing districts.
It may push the smaller 11-man schools, such as North Platte St. Patrick’s, into eight-man football, and the smaller eight-man teams into six-man. But let’s be honest — some of those schools may need to make the move anyway.
I’m a small-town and small-school person. I hate seeing consolidations and co-ops. But at the same time, we as a state must face the reality: Too many people in my own generation are not moving back to small-town Nebraska. They’re staying where the jobs are, or relatively close to where the work is at. Even my grandfather, who died earlier this year at the young age of 96, recognized that when he said, “You have to go to where the work is.” That bodes well for places like Norfolk, or perhaps those in the immediate vicinity, but not so much for towns the farther you travel away from metros or larger communities.
By themselves, the issue of football classifications is not a big issue. But it points to a larger socioeconomic issue that affects all of Nebraska: the decrease of the rural population statewide. I have no idea how we fix it — I can guarantee you it is not a quick wave of a magic wand — but its effects are reaching much further than anyone probably imagines.