COLUMN: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard on opposing sides for final time

We’ve got a lot to get to this week. Playoffs are getting closer — with eight-man a week away and 11-man two weeks away — and spots are being clinched left and right. There’s also movement in the bottom half of the Class C polls and a big shakeup in D following Bloomfield’s win over O’Neill St. Mary’s.
However, before we dive into that, I’d like to acknowledge two teams with a lot to play for this weekend — not just in regard to a playoff berth, but also in regard to community pride.
When I first moved to Nebraska, the concept of a co-op was completely foreign to me. The idea of two or more schools needed to pool together resources just to field teams with enough players is something I never realized was so prevalent in certain parts of the country.
Lo and behold, that is the situation in many parts of Nebraska. You can see it each season in the lower classes, with enrollments fluctuating and co-ops between schools being organized so quickly as a result, or at least it seems like it.
This year, we have one of those cases on Highway 9. The Allen Eagles and the Emerson-Hubbard Pirates will be playing their last regular-season game this week under their current names before co-oping to form Tri County Northeast next season.
That game will be against each other.
“I don’t know if it’s fate or irony,” Emerson-Hubbard coach Joe Kvidera said. “It’s just kind of the way it’s played out. It’s certainly a unique situation to say the least.”
As if what could potentially be the final game for each school wasn’t enough, there could be implications for the rest of the season at stake, too. Heading into this game, Emerson-Hubbard (3-4) and Allen (2-5) have the 32nd and 35th best wild-card ratings in Class D2. The playoffs allow 32 teams.
The postseason is a familiar stage for the Eagles, who have made it each of the four seasons. Coach Dave Uldrich wants to see his players, many of whom were on those teams, give everything they have.
“They’ve been part of playoff teams,” he said. “Some have played roles on those playoff teams. They’re still hungry, and they want to do this.”
Emerson-Hubbard’s last appearance came in 2018, when it lost to Allen in the first round.
As the season’s gotten closer to the end, the realization that their last game in purple and gold is getting closer has become more prevalent.
“It’s been hitting us the last couple of weeks. We’re nearing the end of the season. We’re nearing the end of Emerson-Hubbard Pirates football.” Kvidera said. “For some kids, it’s hitting a little bit harder than others.
“For me, it’ll probably hit me much harder after it’s all over and done and I’m putting stuff away than it is right now.”
Kvidera’s message to his squad is the same as it is every week: To give everything your best effort. It’s taken on more meaning in these last weeks of the season and — win or lose — the Pirates want to go out on a positive note.
“I always tell them, ‘It’s much easier to give everything you’ve got and know that you did everything you could to win and be successful.’ You can live with that, but living with the pain and regret is something that’s going to last with you a long time,” Kvidera said. “You’d much rather go out knowing that you did everything you could than to regret it and think, ‘Boy, I wish I would’ve tried harder.’ ”
As for Uldrich’s Eagles, now that several players have returned from injury, they’re out to prove that they’re still as dangerous as the team that went 7-1 a year ago and began the season in the Class D top 10.
“We’re going to play the kind of football that we’re capable of playing,” Uldrich said. “Hopefully with all of our guys back, we’re going to look like the team we’ve looked like at the beginning of the year.”
Good luck to both teams in this game.
CLASS C
Braden Benes is back in the fold for Boone Central, which handled Wayne at home 35-13. The senior quarterback led the team with 12 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns. However, Alex Christo went 6 for 11 for 103 passing yards and a touchdown. I take one of two possibilities from this: One, Benes isn’t quite 100% and the Cardinals want to slowly work him back into the fold. Two, they want to create a system where both Christo and Benes can see the field. It’ll be interesting to see how that progresses. They host a tough Columbus Scotus team next week in a battle of unbeatens.
The defense for Pierce continues to be an issue. The Bluejays beat West Point-Beemer 57-41 but trailed the Cadets until there were just under two seconds remaining in the third quarter. It’s tough to remain stout on that front without Colton Fritz, but the Bluejays will not be able to replicate anything close to last year’s success if they can’t figure out a way to improve on defense. There’s not much time to do so, either, as two crucial district games await. To start, a trip to face a tough Battle Creek team this week.
Norfolk Catholic’s running game and defense have gotten a lot of attention this season, and rightfully so. However, I think the Knights’ passing game is slowly but surely getting better as it did in a 56-3 win against BRLD last Thursday. Carter Janssen is making strides as the starting quarterback, and it helps to have big targets like Preston Burbach (6 feet, 5 inches, 200 pounds) and Brennen Kelley (6-2, 175) on the perimeter. This is still a ground-and-pound team first, but as the season goes on, Janssen & Co. could make a real difference. They hit the road one last time in the regular season this week to face Crofton.
This Wayne team has gone through tough test after tough test over the past month and still looks fairly formidable. Still, after the loss to Boone Central, you wonder how much the Blue Devils have left in the tank as a crucial part of the season approaches. They kept it close early, but the air seemed to leave the balloon in the second half. When at their best, they can compete with anybody in C1 and they just need to reclaim that spark that got them here. They host O’Neill this week.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is back in the top 5 after a 27-0 win over Oakland-Craig, its biggest of the season thus far. The Trojans are beginning to get big contributions from senior quarterback Tate Thoene. The third-year starter threw two touchdowns — both for 20-plus yards — and ran for two more in the contest. It’s also the third shutout of the season for a defense allowing just six points a game (not counting the forfeit win over David City). They’ll host Ponca in their penultimate regular season game on Friday afternoon.
CLASS D
It was more business as usual for Howells-Dodge in a 50-12 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Gavin Nelson now has five rushing touchdowns in his last four games, and the defense allowed just 176 total yards. The Jaguars are now one win away from winning one of the toughest districts in the state, but they’ll have to get past a tough Clarkson/Leigh team to do it.
Stanton got its feet back under it with a 52-6 win over Madison. The Mustangs were able to avoid turnovers, running for 351 yards as a team, and five different players had a touchdown. It was just the kind of performance they needed after last week’s loss to the Jaguars. They’ll have one last regular-season road trip to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic this week.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outdueled Wakefield in a 64-46 shootout. Evan Haisch ran in seven touchdowns for the Bears, the most in one game in his varsity career. He’s gotten a huge chunk of the reps for an offense that runs the ball 87% of the time. This team has continued to quietly dominate ever since the week 3 loss to Stanton. It’ll host Lutheran High Northeast this week in a game to determine the winner of district D1-6. The winner will more than likely get Class D1’s attention.
Humphrey St. Francis officially clinched the top spot in district D2-5 and punched its ticket to the playoffs with a 38-8 win over Chambers/Wheeler Central on Thursday. There are two things to keep in mind heading into the finale against Central Valley. The Cougars dealt the Flyers their only loss of the regular season last year. St. Francis also has the top wild-card rating in Class D2 and would more than likely lock up home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. The stakes remain high south on Highway 81.
Neligh-Oakdale’s 50-6 win over Atkinson West Holt was exactly what the doctor ordered. The Warriors not only had by far their best defensive performance of the year, but they did so against a Huskies team that ran the ball very well coming into this one. West Holt had just 103 yards and no touchdowns on the ground against the maroon and gray, including 52 yards from Caid McCart, who had already surpassed 1,000 for the season heading in. Ron Beacom’s squad sits at eighth in the wild-card ratings and will have a chance to improve that mark with a trip to Nebraska Christian on Friday.
Another week, another dominant offensive performance by Pender, which rolled past Emerson-Hubbard 66-8. The Pendragons’ offense now averages 54 points a game and they’ve never scored fewer than 40 in a game this season. They stand one win away from the top spot in district D2-2 and hold the third-highest wild card rating in D2. However, an interesting team stands in their way in a Homer team that, after starting the season 0-4, has won its last three games and outscored those opponents 165-48. Homer also could win the district by beating Pender. The teams will face off on Thursday.
Bloomfield showed in its 28-22 win over O’Neill St. Mary’s that it can push people around, and that’s a very valuable thing. Defensively, the Bees can take away your ground game and create turnovers with Wiley Ziegler, Logan Doerr and Ian Kuchar all giving offenses fits. Offensively, they can not only ground and pound with Ziegler and Cody Bruegman, but they can keep you on your toes with the arm and mobility of Braeden Guenther. The team is a bit young, but it’s grown a lot as the year’s gone on. The Bees will travel to Creighton for their regular-season finale.
I still think O’Neill St. Mary’s has the experience and talent to go far into November. However, they have lots to work on, much of which is mental. For one thing, this team has to play better fundamentally, especially when it comes to the offensive and defensive lines. For another, it can’t spend the first quarter or two of a game feeling the opponent out. There are teams out there that will push it around even more than Bloomfield did if the Cardinals continue to do so. They have one last regular-season game against Boyd County.
Lutheran High Northeast is now 7-0 following a 50-14 win over Plainview. The run game looked strong with 294 yards, and the defense held the Pirates to just 185 total yards. However, this defense has a tall order ahead as the Eagles will need to find a way to contain Evan Haisch. The LCC running back was held to 100 yards and a touchdown in last year’s matchup, but he looks much improved this year.
Clarkson/Leigh has been taking care of business over the past several weeks. Last week, it did so in a 60-34 win at Wisner-Pilger. The backfield of Eli Hays, Kyle Kasik, Carter Hanel and Dylan Higby continues to be a deep and dangerous one, regardless of who gets the majority of snaps. I’m keeping an eye on the game against Howells-Dodge this week. The Patriots are much improved from a year ago but have yet to break through against an elite team. Is this the week the Patriots get it done?