COLUMN: A sense of normalcy returns

For the past six months, finding normal in this world has been more like an excursion into the mountains with the goal of finding Bigfoot or Sasquatch. I’m sorry, Darryl.
(If you haven’t seen the Geico commercial, you won’t get that joke. But the fact that I can quote a commercial illustrates just how much TV I was relegated to with a lack of live sports after normal went the way of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
But for at least two hours Friday night, I got to see what normal felt like again.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Homer met in a rare Week 0 game Friday night. With it being one of just four games statewide last week, it was time to cross Homer and Ivan Krumweide Field off the list of venues I haven’t seen yet.
For two hours, there was no thinking about a pandemic. Between the white lines, it was a football game, just like any other high school game played over the years and decades earlier. But it just seemed different, like a breath of fresh air or a weight being lifted away.
The first thing LCC coach Pat Arens said to me after the game was a warning: Don’t say anything about COVID-19.
“That’s the last thing I want to talk about,” I said in reply.
The more I think about it, the more I realize why we both said that.
For six months, our lives have been turned upside-down, twisted all around and jumbled up like a 500-piece puzzle we have to put together again. Only now, it’s a 1,000-piece puzzle, and there’s no picture to use as a guide for how to solve the puzzle.
That was the theme behind this year’s football cover design with the Super Six members interlocked as puzzle pieces. In the spirit of the current pandemic, individual players were met at their school or football field with sanitation and social distancing guidelines maintained, all in an effort to do our part for safety.
There are all sorts of things that players, coaches, administrators, parents and fans have to think about that weren’t an issue six months ago.
Masks. Social distancing. Hand sanitizer. Keeping groups of people separate.
I’ve visited with several coaches from the area, and all of them said their teams were doing well at following the additional requirements.
“Every protocol that we want to follow, they’ve done it without any kind of a disagreement at all,” Norfolk High coach Tom Olson said. “We’ve got kids who are wearing masks in practice and in the weight room, and they’re doing it without any second thought. I would have to say that we’ve gone over and above the protocols that have been put in place.”
And backup plans. You know, just in case anyone other than Omaha Public Schools boots any sport for any length of time.
Already, Norfolk lost three of its originally scheduled opponents. That happened on a Friday and, by the end of the weekend, the Panthers had three replacement games scheduled.
That was one thing that Olson lauded about athletic director Ben Ries.
“Mr. Ries has done a phenomenal job of filling those games,” Olson said. “He had been working on that for several weeks prior. He’s a very forward-thinking individual. We know that, the morning of, we could lose that game for one reason or another. He’s got backup plans and backup plans for his backup plans, and hopefully they work out.”
I don’t like a mask as much as the next person. It does feel strange to wear a mask as a relatively healthy person without any respiratory issues. But if wearing a mask and social distancing are what is going to be required to keep having games this fall and for me to do my job, you can bet that I’ll be there, mask on, and trying to separate myself from other people. Because the last thing I want to do is to be a part of the reason that further restrictions are put in place — or worse yet, the season canceled altogether.
So yes, it does disappoint me when I see one entire sideline of fans packed in tight as though there’s no such thing as a pandemic going on in this world, while another sideline is properly social distanced even out at a football field.
When they say to social distance and wear a mask, you social distance and wear a mask.
Make no mistake, it could all be gone again in the blink of an eye, even if you do everything correct. Just ask Santee, which had its season opener against McCool Junction canceled because the Warriors have no school through Friday because of COVID-19.
“You have to play like it’s your last game, and they will, too,” I overheard one of the LCC coaches say during a pregame huddle last week.
Because of this, unlike the Nebraska School Activities Association’s points for the playoffs, we will count every game played for the rankings. If your team and another team take the field and your team wins they game, you should be acknowledged for having won that game.
It’s the same thing with playoff eligibility. A team like Wakefield could be one of the eight best teams in the area, so we will recognize them in the same manner.
As in the past, during a typical week, football ratings will be on Tuesdays, football predictions on Wednesdays and volleyball ratings on Thursdays.
It’ll be the same way for my predictions. A game will be counted unless it is postponed or canceled after the column has published. Last season, I went 102-34 (.750), including 6-4 on the opening week. The prior season ended with 103-35 (.746 percentage).
Since there are no Power Five college games, it’s an all-prep edition of the predictions.
This week’s predictions
11-MAN
Bellevue East at Norfolk: I know, I know — the Panthers will be young in a lot of spots courtesy of just seven returning starters. But I believe Olson when he talks about things like the commitment and work ethic of this group. Sometimes, and especially in a situation like this year, you have to take at least some stock into being ahead in preseason preparations. Norfolk 19, Bellevue East 14.
No. 6 Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central: The Knights return a 1,000-yard passer, their top rusher and their top receiver, but they have to rebuild on the offensive line. The host Cardinals, however, return 11 players with starting experience, including six two-way starters. Both of these teams should get better as the season continues. Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 21.
No. 3 Pierce at St. Paul: Just what the world needed, a matchup of preseason top-10 teams, right? Both teams advanced deep into the playoffs last season, with St. Paul falling to Oakland-Craig in the Class C2 semifinals and Pierce going unbeaten until it got to Lincoln. But the Bluejays are going to be inexperienced in a lot of key places, perhaps moreso than the Wildcats. If they can pull it off, it would be huge. Pierce 24, St. Paul 21.
EIGHT-MAN
Cross County at No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh: According to the Lincoln Journal Star, these are the top two teams in all of Class D1. Cross County reached last season’s semifinals, while Clarkson/Leigh reached the second round of the playoffs without Elite Eight running back Tommy McEvoy. Don’t be surprised if this is a playoff preview. Clarkson/Leigh 40, Cross County 34.
No. 2 Neligh-Oakdale at No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: I have to admit, I was a little surprised to see that Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was not ranked statewide to begin the season. I know the Bulldogs spent two years in six-man ball, but they went 13-3 in those two years. With all of the returning athletes they have, expect big things from them. Oh, and expect big things from the Warriors, too. Neligh-Oakdale 48, Humphrey/LHF 42.
East Butler at No. 3 Howells-Dodge: A few years ago, the Tigers traveled to Howells, and the Jaguars came away with the win. But in the state semifinals, the tables were turned when Howells-Dodge traveled to Dwight and East Butler got the win en route to a state title. I’m not saying it happens again, but take note if they happen to end up in the same bracket. Howells-Dodge 30, East Butler 20.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at No. 5 Wakefield: Last season, GACC stumbled out of the gate before recovering in time for a .500 regular-season record and a playoff appearance. The Bluejays can’t afford that this season. Wakefield is loaded in the skill positions, particularly with Super Six running back Justin Erb. Wakefield 38, GACC 28.
No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast at Madison: Yes, the Dragons have improved along with their recent drop to eight-man football. Yes, the Eagles are rebuilding in the absence of Jaxson Kant, Tanner Koss, Ben Gebhardt and company. But expect Lutheran High to try its best to not miss a step. Lutheran High 50, Madison 18.
Summerland at No. 8 Elkhorn Valley: Finally, the last “first” for Summerland, which co-oped in all sports but football last year, which was the final of a two-season cycle. The Bobcats have some solid pieces to work with, but the Falcons qualified for the playoffs and are looking for more this season. Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 24.
Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: If we had a top-15 ratings list instead of top-10 for Class D, both of these teams might well be included, especially after LCC scored 32 points in 3 minutes, 3 seconds on its way to last week’s 78-14 win at Homer. The Gators will be a bigger test, though. LCC 34, Wisner-Pilger 30.