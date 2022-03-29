Stormy weather and lightning brought an end to the Norfolk High tennis team’s season-opening dual with Columbus, with the Panthers on the wrong end of the score in some in-progress singles matches.
As a result, the Discoverers were ahead when the dual ended on the technicality.
“We didn’t officially finish the varsity dual. Duals are considered 9-point duals where you play six singles matches and three doubles matches with each match counting a point,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “At the time of stoppage, Columbus was ahead four matches to two, with three matches still being played–we were behind in one match, ahead in one match, and tied in the other. It’s Norfolk vs. Columbus, so what else could I expect?”
But more important to Krueger than the final score of the dual was his team’s first competition of the season and “a chance to use the things we’ve been emphasizing in practice.”
“Overall, for our first competition of the season, I was pleased with our progress,” Krueger said. “We have been stressing movement before and after the shot, earlier preparation to hit, and recovery after the shot. All of those things were evident throughout the dual and, although there were still moments where those were lacking, it’s a new emphasis this season–so we’re making strides.”
Krueger said his players will have plenty of chances to apply those skills to game action next week with three duals in four days.
The young and inexperienced Panthers squad picked up a win in No. 3 doubles where Sailor Cipra and Carlie Streich teamed up to defeat the Discoverers’ Macy Szatka and Anna Ragonese by the score of 8-3.
Norfolk’s other win came in No. 6 singles, an 8-6 victory by Rylee Frogberg over Ragonese.
In the singles matches that were underway when play ended, Logan Kapels of Columbus was leading Kyla Robinson 6-1 in No. 1 singles, while Streich was tied 3-3 with the Discoverers’ Sarah Lasso in the No. 2 match, Jayda Christensen of Norfolk was ahead of Taylor Loontjner 5-3 and, in completed matches, Abby Loeffelholz of Columbus defeated Cipra, while Szatka had defeated the Panthers’ Chloe Signor–both by the score of 8-4.
Norfolk’s No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams both fell to their Columbus counterparts.
The team of Christensen and Robinson lost 8-4 to the Columbus duo of Kapels and Lasso at No. 1, with Frohberg and her partner Signor losing 8-1 to the Discoverers’ Abby Loeffelholz and Loontjner.
Robinson, the Panthers’ most experienced player, took the court with a new doubles partner in Christensen.
“Kyla (Robinson) played No. 1 double last year with two different partners, and Jayda (Christensen) played lots of junior varsity doubles,” Krueger said. “What they have in common, if you ask either of those two girls, what you’ll hear everyday is, ‘I love doubles.’ ”
Robinson described the opportunity to compete for the first time this season with Christensen alongside.
“Today, I really just wanted to get a feel for the game; since this is the first time I’ve played with Jayda, so today is just a learning process,” Robinson said. “I think we did pretty good–we definitely learned a lot about each other this game, and hopefully it makes us better. We just need to figure out a strategy that works for us.”
In particular, Robinson appreciated “the way Jayda was able to lob the ball, which really slowed down our opponents’ ability to hit back and gave me the chance to volley and score points.”
“We’ve practiced a lot on serving but today, I think, nerves made us miss a little more than we should have,” she said. “But we definitely are getting better at serving.”
As the most experienced player, Robinson described her leadership role as giving suggestions about things her teammates have not seen before, like dealing with an opponent who ‘slices the ball.’
“I just try to be helpful,” she said. “I really try to make it so it’s a fun environment, and everybody is having fun. I think it’s working, because everybody seems so much more relaxed this year.”
Robinson said the team’s goals can include “getting better, but also having fun–it’s not always about wins.”
Varsity Singles: #1. Logan Kapels (COL) def. Kyla Robinson (N) 6-1; #2. Carlie Streich (N) tied Sarah Lasso (COL) 3-3; #3. Abby Loeffelholz (COL) def. Sailor Cipra (N) 8-4; #4. Jayda Christensen (N) def. Taylor Loontjner (COL) 5-3; #5. Macy Szatka (COL) def. Chloe Signor (N) 8-4; #6. Rylee Frohberg (N) def. Anna Ragonese (COL) 8-6.
Varsity Doubles: #1. Kapels, Lasso (COL) def. Christensen, Robinson (N) 8-4; #2. Loeffelholz, Loontjner (COL) def. Frohberg, Signor (N) 8-1; #3. Cipra, Streich (N) def. Szatka, Ragonese (COL) 8-3.