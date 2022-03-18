Norfolk had some big, productive innings during its season-opening double-header against the Discoverers.
However, Columbus had even more and, as a result–six hours after the opening pitch–left town having swept the Panthers with a 12-2 five-inning win in the first game and a 21-14 seven-inning marathon in the second.
Following the Discoverers’ one-sided win in the opening game, Norfolk showed some of the “grit” that coach Brian Disch has emphasized as the primary characteristic he wants to see from the Panthers.
Norfolk answered a four-run first inning by the Discoverers in the second game, for example, with a four-run production of their own in the bottom half–sending nine batters to the plate and immediately loading the bases on three walks and an error, although recording just two infield hits by Hudson Waldow and Carson Anderson.
The Panthers then responded to a 7-4 Columbus lead in the fifth with five runs on four hits–singles by Colby Nelson, Easton Sullivan, and C.J. Hoffman, and a double to right-center by Carter Ramaekers–to take a 9-7 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Unfortunately, as both coaches attempted to manage the pitch count of their pitchers in the early season, the Discoverers put up seven runs in both the sixth and seventh innings–taking advantage of bases on balls, errors, and numerous passed balls and wild pitches–to keep moving runners into scoring position and outscore Norfolk 14-5 to secure the nightcap, and the sweep, 21-14.
“The guys did battle at the plate and continue to fight back,” Disch said. “We just have to reduce the amount of free bases we’re giving the other team–I think that’s pretty obvious.”
Even though the Panthers loaded the bases twice in the first game, they managed just one total run from those two opportunities, finishing the contest with just two runs on four hits–two by Borgmann and one each by Sullivan, Waldow, and Zach Cordner.
But Norfolk totaled 11 hits in game two, with four players totaling two hits–Anderson, Jack Borgmann, Waldow, and Gaven Granquist–while the Discoverers finished with 13. Joining Anderson in hitting doubles were Borgmann, Hoffman, and Granquist. Columbus committed seven errors to the Panthers’ six.
Disch used three pitchers in game one–Nelson, Waldow, and Evan Harper– and sent Jack Schwanebeck, Kyle Liewer, and Borgmann to the mound in the second game.
“I thought Jack Schwanebeck settled in after the first inning and gave us two good innings to keep us in the game,” Disch said. “We’re all on pitch counts right now, so this was one of those game where, when you get a ‘softball score’ like this one–and you have two more games tomorrow–you kind of have to leave guys out there longer than you wanted to.”
“That happened in a couple instances tonight,” he said. “Kyle did all right early, then got extended out a little bit, got tired, and threw some balls that gave some free bases. But there’s potential there, and we just have to learn to keep the ball in the strike zone and give ourselves opportunities to succeed.”
The Panthers, now 0-2 to begin the season, were to face Lincoln East in a double-header on Friday night.
Game one
Columbus 1 9 2 0 0 – 12 10 0
Norfolk 1 0 0 1 0 – 2 5 4
WP: Ryan Eickhoff. LP: Colby Nelson. 2B: (C) Bentley Willison, Sam Kwapnioski.
Game two
Columbus 4 0 1 2 0 7 7 –21 13 7
Norfolk 4 0 0 0 5 3 2 – 14 11 6
WP: Brennen Jelinek. LP: Jack Schwanebeck. 2B: (C) Willison, Tadan Bell. (N) Jack Borgmann, Gaven Granquist, C. J. Hoffman, Carson Anderson. 3B: (C) Cody Zrust, Wyatt Swanson.