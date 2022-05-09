Columbus Scotus, a team that features all five of its varsity golfers back from a Class C state runner-up finish, won the championship at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational on Monday.
Nolan Fleming, a senior on the Shamrocks’ squad, won the individual title, finishing with a 79 — two strokes ahead of his younger brother, Nick, a sophomore who was also a part of last year's squad. Gabe Claussen of the runner-up Norfolk High junior varsity finished third, and teammate Jake Licking finished eighth.
Norfolk Catholic finished in sixth place among the seven teams participating, followed by its JV squad in seventh.
“We’ve got a pretty solid squad,” first-year Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. “They were in a team playoff for first at the state tournament last year and lost the playoff.”
The Shamrocks expect to be in the mix for a state championship this time around, as well.
“We’ve just got to keep playing our own game. Too many times, we get caught up in what’s going on around us and let it affect us,” Vancura said. “But when we focus on our game, we’re going to be pretty tough to beat.”
Vancura, who won the Class B state individual championship as a senior and played collegiate golf at Midland University, was the head coach at Columbus High School last year, then took an administrative position at Scotus for this school year.
“I’m a Columbus Scotus alum, so it’s been a good move getting back there,” Vancura said. “Luckily, our district tournament course is in Fremont — my college home course — so I’ve got a little knowledge of the course, and state is at our home course in Columbus, so we’ve kind of got things lined up for us as long as we can just keep everything down the straight and narrow.”
Nolan Fleming’s championship score of 79 topped the Shamrocks individually, with brother Nick Fleming finishing second with an 81, while Seth Vuncannon (fourth, 84), Mason Gonka (eighth, 87) and Patrick Amdt (10th, 88) were all among the top 10 individual finishers.
“Nolan and Nick go back and forth pretty much every day, which pretty much evens out,” Vancura said. “Between my top three guys, their scoring averages are all within half a shot on the year. So we’ve got three guys who’ve been extremely competitive with each other all year.”
With the win on Monday, Scotus has won six of the eight tournaments it has competed in this season — although the Shamrocks lost by a single stroke to Class B Omaha Concordia in the Centennial Conference tournament this past Saturday.
Nolan Fleming said he “played pretty solid all-around” on the Norfolk Country Club course.
“I had one hole that got away from me, but I recovered,” Fleming said. “I just played solid. The course was in great shape.”
Fleming, whose role as the team’s No. 1 golfer hasn’t changed from last year, said he and his teammates had learned “not to take anything for granted.”
“Don’t try anything dumb, play safe, every shot counts,” Fleming said. “We’ve put a lot of focus on our short game this year, and I think it’s starting to show.”
Fleming said he and his teammates spent the summer “trying to get in the same summer tournaments that Nebraska Junior Golf puts on, and we tried to play courses that we play during the school season.”
“There’s been a lot of growth in our younger players, growth in scores, but also in maturity level,” Fleming said. “We expect a state championship, and it’s expected of us. We’re on the right track.”
Playing against a younger brother is fun, according to Fleming, but also “allows the two to push each other.”
“He has (beaten me this season), a couple times,” Fleming said. “There’s some things said (when that happens), but I just take care of it on the course the next time.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Bill Lafleur said the tournament went well.
“It was a nice day. The course was in really top-notch condition,” Lafleur said. “The tournament was a good test for us.”
Lafleur said the Knights “worked hard but didn’t score what they’re capable of.”
“A couple guys I saw really hit the ball well, but they maybe mis-clubbed, or didn’t manage, or made a bad decision — something like that led to a penalty stroke or flew it past their target,” Lafleur said. “They got in a little trouble that put up some scores not really indicative of how well they hit the ball, but that can happen.”
“Sometimes we do a better job, and maybe today wasn’t our strongest effort, in those areas,” he said. “We’ve just to get a little more consistent.”
Gavin Yosten’s 89 earned an 11th-place finish, while junior varsity entry Hudson Fischer carded a 95 to place 19th, just ahead of Dillon Barnes (95, 20th).
Other Norfolk Catholic scores included JV Carter Mickelson (97, 22nd), Preston Bamsey (99, 24th), Thomas Wetjen (101, 27th), Ashten Cunningham (101, 28th) and Ethan Schwichtenberg (104, 34th).
The Knights’ seasonlong growth has been noticeable, Lafleur said.
“Overall, we are hitting the ball really well, and the way the guys are playing, I feel good about it,” Lafleur said. “I think we have a chance to get some guys to the state tournament, to get some guys out of the district tournament to do some things.”
“We have a dual on Thursday, which will give our guys one more chance to get out and be competitive, and then we’ll head up to Hartington for districts on Monday,” he said. “The top three teams qualify, so we’ll see.”
Norfolk Catholic Golf Invitational
Team results: 1. Columbus Scotus, +43; 2. Norfolk High JV, +66; 3. Wayne, +77; 4. Battle Creek, +92; 5. Boone Central/Newman Grove, +93; 6. Norfolk Catholic, +98; 7. Norfolk Catholic JV, +122.
Individual results/medalists: 1. Nick Fleming, SCO, 79; 2. Nolan Fleming, SCO, 81; 3. Gabe Claussen, NHS, 84; 4. Seth Vuncannon, SCO, 84; 5. Drew Sharpe, WA, 85; 6. Jake Licking, NHS, 85; 7. Thane Hardwick, BC/NG, 86; 8. Mason Gonka, SCO, 87; 9. Tanner Walling, WA, 87; 10. Patrick Arndt, SCO, 85.