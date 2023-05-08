A picturesque day at the Norfolk Country Club for the Norfolk Catholic invite amounted to be a tune-up meet for area boys golf teams with district tournaments on deck next week.
Of those teams, Columbus Scotus took advantage the most.
The Shamrocks had the top three individual scores, leading to a team title. The Norfolk High School JV team finished as runner-up with the host Knights third.
"This was definitely our most complete round as a team today," Scotus coach Brady Van Cura said.
Nick Fleming settled for a 3-over par 75, and that included a bogey on the final hole. Before that, he had been 1-under on the back nine with a birdie on No. 10 and seven straight pars. That have him a three-stroke advantage over teammate Patrick Arndt, who finished with a 78, and Kaden Backman, who was two shots behind Arndt at 80.
In addition to that trio, Mason Gonka took the final medalist spot with a 10th-place finish, and Brayden Fleming was three spots from earning hardware.
"Nick and Pat have played well for most of the year, and Nick over the last couple of weeks has played especially well," Van Cura said. "But to get Kaden and Mason and Brayden more up to their standards ... this is Kaden's best round competitively ever, by a decent amount, so he showed what he's capable of today."
Norfolk's JV team had three medalists, starting with fifth-place Logan Bosh's 84. Jake Licking and Tyler McFadden carded rounds of 85 and 86, respectively, for seventh and eighth.
In between the Panthers was Lutheran High Northeast freshman Cole Lawless, who fired an 85 for sixth. Lawless was the team's lone medalist after posting a consistent round of just two holes that were double bogey or worse.
"Cole played well today. Our other three kind of struggled a little bit today," Lutheran High coach Colby Svoboda said. "It's a young team, so the score's going to reflect that a little bit. Hopefully, over the summer, they can put the work in to try and get a little bit better and get those scores down."
THE HOSTS settled for a third-place team finish despite having no medalists.
"We had a good effort from everybody," Norfolk Catholic coach Bill Lafleur said. "I think they were trying hard. We just couldn't put the scores together today that we're probably capable of. We couldn't quite get those putts to go in, couldn't quite find a way to get those chips close enough and keep the ball in the spots we need to off the tee. We have some work to do there, but I think we have the potential. We've shown that, but we didn't show it today."
Gavin Yosten led with an 87 for 11th place, one spot out of taking home hardware. Callen Marshall, Gage Yosten and Karter Kerkman joined him as golfers in the top 20 with scores between 91 and 95.
"The message basically is, 'Let's get ready,' " Lafleur said. "We've got to get ready because next Monday is the score that counts. We're not going to put too much emphasis on today's round, but we are going to look at some areas where we could have done better or some shortcomings from today."
Norfolk Catholic invite
Team standings: Columbus Scotus 319, Norfolk JV 343, Norfolk Catholic 366, Battle Creek 368, Boone Central 378, Lutheran High Northeast 471.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Nick Fleming, CS, 75; 2. Patrick Arndt, CS, 78; 3. Kaden Backman, CS, 80; 4. Luke Beckman, BtCr, 82; 5. Logan Bosh, NJV, 84; 6. Cole Lawless, LHNE, 85; 7. Jake Licking, NJV, 85; 8. Tyler McFadden, NJV, 86; 9. Thane Hardwick, BnCt, 86; 10. Mason Gonka, CS, 86.