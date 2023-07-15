FREMONT – Three unearned runs in the top of the first inning helped send top-seeded Columbus towards a 10-2 victory over the sixth-seeded Norfolk Auto Center Seniors in the first round of the A-6 area tournament on Saturday.

Columbus (14-10) used a two-run, two-out single by Bentley Willison to take the lead for good in the bottom of the first.

Columbus added two more runs in the fourth to go up 5-0.

Norfolk (18-20) got back within 5-2 in the top of the fifth. Easton Sullivan singled and went on to score on a wild pitch and Carter Ramaekers tripled home Jack Borgmann, who had also singled.

But Columbus responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, two of them coming on a single by Connor Rausch. With another run in the bottom of the sixth, Columbus was able to end the game via the 8-run mercy rule.

Norfolk was only outhit 8-6 but saw three errors lead to four unearned runs. Borgmann had a pair of hits to lead Norfolk at the plate.

Starting pitcher Ethan Synovec gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings.

The loss dropped Norfolk into a Sunday elimination game against the loser between Lincoln Northwest and Fremont. A game against Lincoln Northwest would be at 1 p.m., a contest with host Fremont will start at 7 p.m.

Norfolk 000 020 – 2 6 3

Columbus 300 241 – 10 8 1

WP: Juri Rivera. LP: Ethan Synovec. 3B: (NOR) Carter Ramaekers.

