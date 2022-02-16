COLUMBUS — The man charged in connection with the Jan. 16 death of 77-year-old Larry Houdek made his first appearance in Platte County Court on Wednesday.
Michael Keener, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The charges against him were formally filed by the Platte County Attorney’s Office five days after Keener allegedly forced himself into Houdek’s home, stabbed him to death and took belongings that were on Houdek’s person.
Houdek, a Stanton County native and 1962 graduate of Clarkson High School, was found dead on his kitchen floor after Keener apparently led law enforcement to Houdek’s south-Columbus home on the afternoon of Jan. 16.
Keener, who is represented by Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas, appeared over Zoom video from the Platte County Jail on Wednesday before Platte County Judge Frank Skorupa. Special prosecutors Sandra Allen and Corey O’Brien from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office appeared on behalf of the state.
Skorupa advised Keener of his legal rights and explained to him his liberty to have a preliminary hearing, which determines whether probable cause exists that a felony was committed. A preliminary hearing does not determine whether a defendant is guilty.
Keener, upon discussion with Matas, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and subsequently had his case bound over to Platte County District Court. Keener’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, but that date is subject to change because of the recent retirement of District Judge Robert Steinke.
Bond had initially been set by Skorupa at $1 million, with 10% needed for release. O’Brien requested that Skorupa withdraw any bond for Keener.
“Just because we do not have a firm idea of when we might get before the district court … I’m asking the court to reconsider (bond). Given the nature of the offense and the charge here, I’m asking the court to make this a no-bond case."
Matas asked that Skorupa continue Keener’s bond at $1 million. Regardless of what bond is set at, Matas said, Keener doesn’t have the financial resources to post any type of bond to be released.
Skorupa said that, when he set the bond, he was under the belief that setting a bail amount was required. Citing state statutes that note a bond is not required in a first-degree murder case, Skorupa withdrew Keener’s bond on Monday and ordered him to be held without bail.
According to an affidavit supporting Keener’s arrest, Columbus police and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to an apartment complex around 4:20 p.m on Jan. 16 in response to a man who said he had fallen.
The man, later identified as Keener, allegedly told police that he had murdered someone and agreed to direct authorities to the location of the apparent homicide.
Officers arrived at Houdek’s home in the 200 block of 16th Avenue and knocked on the front door but heard no answer. One officer looked into the residence through a window and noticed the feet and legs of somebody lying on the floor, as well as a large amount of blood, the affidavit said.
Authorities kicked the door in to gain entry into Houdek’s home, where they found Houdek’s body on the kitchen floor. Keener then was taken into custody and transported to the Columbus Police Department, where police said they found several items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s pockets.
While at the police station, Keener apparently said he knew Houdek from around town but that he didn’t know him well.
According to the affidavit, Keener said he used his shoulder to get past a locked door and into Houdek’s home. Houdek apparently asked Keener what he was doing, which is when Keener said he walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife from a knife storage block and stabbed Houdek in the neck five times.
Keener said he had gone to Houdek’s house with the intent to murder him, police said. When police asked him why he chose Houdek’s house, Keener apparently said he liked the color of Houdek’s home.
The Columbus man was initially scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 27, but Matas motioned to move that hearing to Wednesday. In his motion, Matas stated that “the defendant is not able to assist in his defense at the scheduled (Jan. 27) hearing.”
Keener has a lengthy list of past run-ins with the law, starting when he was a juvenile. He has convictions in Platte and Colfax counties for criminal mischief, driving under suspension, minor in possession of alcohol and marijuana possession.
The most serious of Keener’s convictions are burglary and possession of a stolen firearm in 2011 when he was 18 years old. He was initially sentenced to probation for those offenses, but in 2012, he was given a 2- to 4-year prison sentence after it was found he violated his probation. He spent about a year at a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility before he was placed on parole in April 2013.
Keener also was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in 2018.
The first-degree murder charge against Keener is filed as a Class 1A felony, meaning he will be required to spend life in prison if he is convicted. He faces up to 54 additional years on the weapons charges.