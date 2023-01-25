COLUMBUS — Just over a year after Larry Houdek was stabbed to death in his Columbus home, the man suspected in the killing has been ruled competent to stand trial.
On Wednesday, District Judge Rachel Daugherty made the ruling pertaining to 29-year-old Michael Keener, who is alleged to have broken into Houdek’s home on Jan. 16, 2022, before killing the 77-year-old man and stealing from him.
Keener, charged last January with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, had been deemed incompetent last March and was transported from the Platte County Detention Facility to the Lincoln Regional Center in August to receive psychiatric treatment.
A clinical psychologist at the Lincoln Regional Center had evaluated Keener and completed a five-page report that was offered as evidence by Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien.
O’Brien also asked Daugherty to order that Keener’s custody be returned to the Platte County Sheriff’s office, which had housed Keener since his arrest until he was transported to Lincoln.
Further, O’Brien requested an order that Keener, who appeared in person at Wednesday's hearing, continue taking the psychotropic medication he had been placed on while undergoing treatment at the regional center. O’Brien also asked that the jail monitor Keener’s compliance with taking his medication and report any lack of compliance to the judge or counsel.
The prosecutor added that he would draft an order detailing his requests pertaining to Keener’s medicinal intake at the jail. Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas, who is representing Keener, said he didn’t anticipate having an objection to any of O’Brien’s requests.
After the competency ruling, Daugherty arraigned Keener on his three charges. Keener sat mute, which is accepted by judges as a plea of not guilty.
Daugherty did not schedule a trial date for Keener pending the potential need for pre-trial hearings related to evidentiary motions by attorneys. The judge did schedule a status hearing for Friday, March 17.
DAUGHERTY HAD ruled on March 30 that Keener was incompetent following a hearing that included testimony from Dr. Klaus Hartmann, a forensic psychiatrist at the Lincoln Regional Center.
Hartmann had testified that, during a 20-minute interview with Keener on March 10, Keener nonverbally answered some “yes or no” questions but never verbally responded. Hartmann said he decided to conclude the interview after realizing he wouldn’t get a verbal response from Keener.
Hartmann said he determined Keener to be incompetent because of Keener’s lack of verbal responses during the evaluation, plus information he had gathered that Keener would act “bizarre” and engage in “peculiar” behavior.
The psychiatrist had said a conversation he had with a jail staffer revealed that Keener would take a shower and then not towel off after he was done. Others had indicated that Keener was not verbal at the jail, Hartmann said, which would be consistent with the behavior Keener displayed during his competency evaluation.
O’Brien at the time asked Daugherty to order Keener to verbally respond to questions or direct another psychiatrist to conduct a separate evaluation. Keener shouldn’t be deemed incompetent based solely on nonverbal responses and peculiar behaviors, he had argued.
ACCORDING TO an arrest affidavit, Columbus police and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to an apartment complex around 4:20 p.m on Jan. 16, 2022, in response to a man who said he had fallen.
The man, later identified as Keener, allegedly told police that he had murdered someone and agreed to direct authorities to the location of the apparent homicide.
Police said they found Houdek’s body on the kitchen floor of his home. Keener then was taken into custody and transported to the Columbus Police Department, where police said they found several items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s pockets.
While at the police station, Keener apparently said he knew Houdek from around town but that he didn’t know him well.
Keener, according to the affidavit, said he used his shoulder to get past a locked door and into Houdek’s home. Houdek apparently asked Keener what he was doing, which is when Keener purportedly walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife from a knife storage block and stabbed Houdek in the neck five times.
Keener said he had gone to Houdek’s house with the intent to murder him, police said.
If he’s convicted on the murder charge, Keener would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison since prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Convictions on the weapons charges would add up to 54 years to Keener’s sentence.
Houdek, a Stanton County native and 1962 graduate of Clarkson High School, was a brother, father of three, grandfather and great-grandfather.