Columbus dominated the first half of Thursday night’s game with Norfolk statistically, piling up nearly 250 yards of offense--despite being hindered by five major penalties--and established a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Although Norfolk High responded to that deficit by outscoring the Discoverers 14-7 in the second half, establishing much better offensive production in both the running game and throwing the ball while also performing better on defense, Columbus left Veterans Memorial Field with a 28-14 win.
“We just have to build on the positives; there’s some things we did well, but we’re young and we make mistakes,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “We just have to be determined to get better.”
Columbus scored touchdowns on all three of its first-half possessions, using misdirection on a nine-yard run by Rylee Iburg and a 19-yard bootleg pass that Liam Blaser caught in the flat and ran into the end zone, while also thwarting Norfolk’s attempted goalline stand when Levi Bloomquist scored on 4th-and-goal from the one with just over a minute left in the half.
In the second half, the Panthers made some adjustments, Koozer said, “changing some personnel around and stiffening some gaps,” which limited Columbus to just 65 yards on the ground and, after Norfolk surrendered 82 first-half passing yards, the Panthers allowed 57 after intermission.
But the 1-1 Discoverers were also tough on defense, bouncing back from last week’s 45-28 loss to Omaha Central--which had three running backs top 100 rushing yards--by limiting the Panthers to 51-yards of total offense in the first half--all on the ground, then gave up 29 passing yards and 68 rushing in the second with Norfolk quarterback Kaden Ternus earning 33 of those while scrambling to escape the Columbus pass rush.
The Panthers scored late in the third quarter on a two-play possession following Jacob Bender’s punt block, which set up first-and-goal on the Columbus one-yard line. Ternus got Norfolk on the board with a quarterback sneak after the Discoverers stopped Payson Owen for no gain.
An interception by Blaser--whose night also included a rushing touchdown and a touchdown reception--ended a Norfolk opportunity at mid-field following a short, partially-deflected Columbus punt and, instead, set up the final Discoverers touchdown and 28-7 lead with 8:32 left to play in the game.
Norfolk’s final touchdown, a one-yard touchdown pass from Ternus to Hudson Waldow with 38 seconds remaining, capped an 18-play 80-yard drive that featured the Panthers overcoming two fourth down plays and picking up a third-and-nine along the way.
“We have to establish a ‘win the next down’ mentality; the next play has got to be the next thing,” Koozer said. “We aren’t playing the scoreboard anyway, so whether the scoreboard is 50-0 or 0-50.”
Norfolk, now 1-1 on the season, will host Lincoln East next Friday.
Columbus (1-1) 7 14 0 7 -- 28
Norfolk (1-1) 0 0 7 7 -- 14
Scoring summary
First quarter
COL: Rylee Iburg 9 run (Tanner Esch kick), 6:05.
Second quarter
COL: Liam Blaser 19 pass from Brody Mickey (Esch kick), 9:09.
COL: Levi Bloomquist 1 run (Esch kick), 1:33.
Third quarter
NOR: Kaden Ternus 1 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 2:42.
Fourth quarter
COL: Blaser 1 run (Esch kick), 8:32.
NOR: Hudson Waldow 1 pass from Ternus ( Zazueta kick), :33.