COLUMBUS---The game began badly for Norfolk and things only got worse as play continued.
The result? A 42-0 pummeling of the Panthers by 2-0 Columbus at Pawnee Park.
“We can try to diagnose things, but we just got a whoopin’,” a disappointed Norfolk coach Tom Olson said. “What happened was that in a game of 11-on-11, they won 11 times on every play. Our kids had no emotion, they didn’t play hard, and it all comes back to the head coach and the coaching staff. We did not get it done the way we wanted to get it done.”
The Panthers went three-and-out on three-straight possessions to start the game, then saw Columbus score touchdowns on all three of their possessions--and the Discoverers’ back-up quarterback, 5’ 9” junior Brody Mickey, had a hand in all three.
Mickey, who was replacing senior starter CJ Fleeman who was injured last week, ran a picture-perfect option to the right--pitching the ball to Garrett Esch who scampered 44 yards for a 7-0 lead less then three minutes into the game.
“CJ was traveling a lot this summer playing baseball, so Brody was our ‘starter’ at quarterback all summer,” Columbus coach Craig Williams said. “And he played in at least four games last year in crunch time; we just had to get the right plays and the right game plan in for him. Once he gets going, he’s explosive and dynamic.”
Three minutes after Esch scored, Mickey kept on a quarterback draw for a 16-yard score, then added a touchdown on a 30-yard keeper and, the way the Discoverers’ defense--which has pitched shut-outs in its first two outings--was stifling Norfolk’s offense, the 21-0 advantage was already enough to ensure victory.
In its first three possessions, the Panthers gained a total of three yards, and Norfolk didn’t garner a first down until a minute-and-a-half remained in the second quarter.
The Panthers totaled 36 yards on 14 running plays in the game and added 29 yards through the air. Norfolk’s leading rusher, Cory Armstrong, rushed 11 times for 17 yards.
“For two games in a row, not allowing points on the board, and against two completely different offenses,” Williams said. “We saw a power running game last week, and this week we had to be prepared to shut down some of that passing game, and they did a great job.”
While limiting Norfolk’s two quarterbacks to six completions in 23 tries, the Columbus defense also recorded a pair of first-half interceptions by Ernest Hausmann and Esch, added a fumble recovery by Gage Schmidt in the third quarter, and one more interception--by Sam Kwapnioski-- in the fourth quarter. Esch’s pick ended the only Norfolk possession that crossed mid-field during the game.
“I think we’re ‘plus-seven’ in the takeaway department on the year,” Williams said. “And the offense didn’t turn it over two weeks in a row; you’re going to win football games if you can do that.”
With an offense that featured diversity in its ability to attack inside, outside, and through the air, the Discoverers added two more touchdowns in the second period--both one-yard power runs up the middle by sophomore Liam Blaser--to establish a 35-0 halftime lead and a running clock for the second half.
The Columbus starters used their one possession in the third quarter to march 65 yards for a touchdown, and eight-yard run by Mason Moore, that finalized scoring in the Discoverers’ 42-0 win.
Mickey contributed 68 rushing yards on nine carries, with two touchdowns, and completed all 13 of his pass attempts for 144 yards.
In a balanced Columbus rushing attack, Moore finished with 37 yards and one touchdown, Blaser added 38 yards and two scores, while Esch totaled 43 yards and a touchdown.
“I was proud of our guys and how they moved at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and I thought that was the difference in the game,” Williams said.
For Norfolk, the Panthers must regroup before traveling to Lincoln’s Seacrest Field Friday night for a contest with 2-0 Lincoln East.
“Our scheme might have been fine--who knows?” Olson said. “But if you’re not doing things right, it doesn’t matter what scheme you’re running. Our kids were flat, and they just had glassy eyes. It was not a pretty sight down here (on the sideline).”
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Columbus 21 14 7 0 -- 42
Scoring Summary
First quarter
COL: Garrett Esch 44 run (Blake Thompson kick), 9:38.
COL: Brody Mickey 16 run (Thompson kick), 6:28.
COL: Mickey 30 run (Thompson kick), 2:25.
Second quarter
COL: Liam Blaser 1 run (Thompson kick), 6:10.
COL: Blaser 1 run (Thompson kick), 2:50.
Third quarter
COL: Mason Moore 9 run (Thompson kick), 5:53.