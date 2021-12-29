The Columbus Discoverers defeated Norfolk 63-50 in a battle between 1-6 teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The loss, based on an inconsistent effort both defensively and offensively, was a disappointing one for the Panthers and coach Matt Shelsta.
“We’re still looking for some leadership, and when it’s not natural for some of our guys, it’s hard to bring it out,” Shelsta said. “We get after it every day in practice, and they answer the bell in practice, but it’s game time where we sometimes are hesitant to compete. Practice to game, somehow, isn’t translating.”
“We knew that was going to happen a little bit with the inexperience,” he said. “But we’re still going to stick behind our guys, still going to fight for them, and prepare them as much as we can. Now it’s going to be the ownership of the players, how they want to make this thing turn out.”
Defensively, the Panthers would get enough stops to reduce the deficit to a manageable one, two, or three points only to see the Discoverers rebuild the lead. Norfolk led only twice in the game — 5-4 in the first quarter and again briefly, at 26-21, in the third period.
Twelve of the 18 Columbus field goals were within 5 feet of the basket, and another 24 of the Discoverers' 63 points came from the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, the Panthers — who made just 17 of 51 field goal attempts, including 6 of 20 in the first half while falling behind 21-18 at halftime — wasted a strong start to the third quarter in the form of an 8-0 run that produced a 26-21 Norfolk lead in the first two minutes of the period, only to see Columbus respond with an 8-0 run of its own to regain the lead and hold it en route to the win.
“We wanted to carry that on, but we couldn’t stop them from doing it again,” Shelsta said. “We’re not tough enough right now to handle that back, which takes consistency offensively and defensively, along with a mental toughness and physical toughness. That’s what we’re going to keep looking for in our guys.”
After missing his first eight shots of the game and not scoring in the first half, Kamari Moore scored 22 points in the second half to lead Norfolk in scoring, one point more than the output of the Discoverers’ Ashton LaPointe (21), but three other Columbus players reached double figures — Ean Luebbe (15 points), Sam Kwapnioski (15) and Tadan Bell (10). For the Panthers, only Tanner Eisenhauer totaled double-figure points with 10.
“Shooting was a big factor today, but we can’t rely on shooting. If we rely on shooting, then we’re just not going to be a very good team,” Shelsta said. “We’ve got to choose to play defense. They were a team that didn’t make a lot of outside shots, but we weren’t being tough enough to stop their inside shots.”
Columbus led at the end of each of the first three quarters, but the Discoverers’ largest lead was just seven, 40-33, entering the final period; however, Norfolk fouls sent Columbus into the double-bonus late in the third quarter. The Discoverers cashed in at the free-throw line — making 10 trips to the charity stripe and totaling 15 points on 20 chances — preventing the Panthers’ best scoring output of 17 points from cutting into the deficit as Columbus put the finishing touches on its 63-50 win.
“If we play defense without fouling, we’re fairly good, but tough defense is making it hard for them and not fouling; we’re not good at that right now,” Shelsta said. “We’ve got almost a week and a half until our next game to get ourselves regrouped and go after it, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves or feel bad about where we’re at. We are who we are, and we’re going to go keep fighting with the guys who want to keep playing hard.”
Columbus 11 10 19 23 — 63
Norfolk 5 13 15 17 — 50
Columbus (2-6): Ryan Eickhoff 0-6 0-0 0, Tadan Bell 4-11 1-4 10, Ashton LaPointe 8-12 4-6 21, Ean Luebbe 5-10 4-5 15, Tanner Esch 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Kwapnioski 1-2 13-16 15, Connor Martinez 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 18-43 24-33 63.
Norfolk (1-7): Kamari Moore 6-23 7-10 22, Taelin Baumann 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Swanson 3-5 0-0 6, Tanner Eisenhauer 4-9 2-4 10, Jack Borgmann 0-3 0-0 0, Colby James 1-3 2-3 4, Brett Reestman 0-1 0-0 0, Devon Bader 2-4 2-2 6. Totals: 17-51 13-19 50.