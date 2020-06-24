Three college students in Northeast Nebraska are having a positive impact on their hometowns through internships with the Nebraska Community Foundation this summer.
Lydia Behnk of Elgin, Ben Arens of Ainsworth and Jacy Hafer of Long Pine are working with their local community foundation funds to improve the quality of life in their hometowns through strategic planning, enhanced educational opportunities, beautification projects and awareness of community issues.
The opportunity came through the Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Internship Program. Affiliated funds of Nebraska Community Foundation were offered challenge grants in partnership with NCF’s board of directors to ensure students would be compensated for their work. Internships began in late May and will conclude by mid-August.
Behnk, a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is working this summer with the Neligh Area Community Fund to help provide strategic community planning, identify and report buildings within the community that need improvement and beautification, build awareness for the Neligh fund and help plan a tour of historic buildings within the area.
Behnk, a 2018 Elgin Public Schools graduate, has familiarity with the Neligh community, having worked for both the Neligh Public Library and Neligh Area Economic Development team. Behnk said a summer internship with the Nebraska Community Foundation was first broached to her over Christmas break, and she was thrilled about the opportunity to give back to a community she said had given her so much.
“Neligh has such a rich history, and the people have given everything to me,” Behnk said. “It’s just a phenomenal opportunity to be able to give back to them in some way.”
The Neligh Area Community Fund joined the Nebraska Community Foundation in February 2019, and Behnk has used her graphic design skills to develop a website for the fund with the goal of helping the Neligh Area Community Fund expand its reach.
Behnk said a main focus has been to work with the economic development team in coordinating strategic plans in its goals of improving the quality of life in the community. This includes discussions about charitable giving, grants and cooperation among various organizations within Neligh.
Behnk’s responsibilities include analysis of various homes and businesses within the area, as well as reporting which buildings need improvements. Behnk also has looked into the possibility of establishing a historical buildings tour in the district, although the main focus now is continued strategic planning and building awareness of the fund.
“The experience has really opened my eyes to small-town living and has helped me become more open-minded,” Behnk said. “You see adults who really care about the communities they live in, but I think it’s really cool to see people my age be passionate about the community and the chance to come back.”
Behnk is majoring in business, marketing and information technology 6-12 at UNK and plans to teach students of that age once she graduates college. Behnk said her internship with the Nebraska Community Foundation has already taught her a lot and has given her skills that she can apply in the future.
“I’ve learned what it’s like to serve on local boards, and that’s something that I know will be really important for me,” Behnk said. “I’m just really grateful to the Nebraska Community Foundation and the Neligh community for this opportunity. The people of the community have always been great.”
Both Arens and Hafer are working with the Brown County Community Foundation Fund this summer in an effort to create positive change in the area.
Arens is a sophomore at UNK majoring in pre-med biology and is in the Kearney Health Opportunities Program. Arens heard about the internship opportunity through his local radio station and newspaper. He saw the internship as a great opportunity to both return to Ainsworth for the summer and develop relationships with community leaders.
Hafer, a UNL sophomore majoring in agricultural leadership with a minor in Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, also heard about the internship through local advertisements and knew the opportunity would help her continue to develop her passion for rural development and helping communities grow.
Arens and Hafer have been working together to promote the Brown County Community Foundation Fund on social media, as well as creating a video series, organizing a leadership workshop with the local youth leadership committee and presenting data from a survey they conducted with high school students in a project with the local school board and the Brown County Fund Advisory Committee.
“So far I’ve learned that bettering your community is all about teamwork and perspective,” Hafer said. “The more we can get citizens and community organizations to partner together, the more effectively we can achieve the goals that benefit everyone locally. Additionally, we have to remain positive and grateful for the assets and resources our community already has in order to utilize them in solving problems or innovating.”
Arens said that through the survey that he and Hafer conducted, they’ve found that career opportunities ranked as one of the highest priorities when choosing a place to live, so highlighting employment options has become one of the main focuses of the two.
Arens said he’s lived in Ainsworth his whole life, and the internship has given him a fresh perspective on how he views his hometown.
“Working behind the scenes has shown me how many positive things are happening here; it’s just a matter of connecting the dots and getting more people on board,” he said. “That’s how a community thrives.”
Hafer, meanwhile, said her family has lived in Brown County for only about a year, and the internship has served as a way to help her make more connections within the community. Her work so far has served as a reminder that when it comes to life, one has to keep a positive narrative to achieve their goals.
“Our state and our communities are only special because of the kind and hard-working people that live here, meaning that the true definition of community, people coming together, is our greatest asset,” she said.
“I think I’ll definitely appreciate how much time the leaders in Brown County invest in our youth, as well as a better future for our whole community,” Arens added. “It was something I kind of took for granted during high school. Hopefully I can also move forward with stronger relationships and deeper connections in my hometown.”
Jeff Yost, the president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation, said people attraction should be the top priority, and the state needs more smart, motivated, talented young people to build prosperous hometowns. To do that well, he said, community members need to be in relationship with students and young adults.
Each of the three Northeast Nebraska interns have brought change to their communities already, and the Nebraska Community Foundation will continue to help bring more change to communities in the Northeast Nebraska area and beyond.
“We believe this is a great way for smart, motivated, talented students to have the opportunity to contribute to the vibrancy and future of their hometowns,” Yost said. “Being from that community, the interns already have lots of local context and relationships, but being a college student has also provided the interns new perspectives and ideas.
“That’s a great combination. We know positive change happens along the lines of relationships at the speed of trust. These interns can help propel these Nebraska hometowns forward.”