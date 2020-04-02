College seniors weigh options

Student-athletes from around the country were coming down the stretch of the season for the winter sports and just starting their season in the spring sports, but it all came to a sudden halt.
Seniors from around Northeast and North Central Nebraska shared the emotions they went through March 12 when the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring championships.
Redshirt senior Mitch Klooz of Laurel was blindsided by the news when he heard he wasn't going to compete in his final home tournament and finish out his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
"It almost feels like a career-ending injury; I had one last home tournament, and it was going to be my last college event," he said. "I played it out in my head as how it was going to go, but to have all stripped away is hard to wrap my mind around it. It doesn't feel real, and I don't know if it ever will."
Klooz, 24, had an unusual path throughout his college golf career after graduating from Laurel-Concord Coleridge High School in 2014.
Klooz redshirted his first two years at Liberty University, due to a medical redshirt after he had Tommy John surgery.
After his sophomore season in 2018, as Klooz qualified for a medical redshirt, he decided to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to finish his last two seasons.
"Growing up in Nebraska, that's all every kid wants to do. No matter what sport or what major they go into, they always want to be a Husker," he said. "It was so cool — we traveled places with Husker gear on — it doesn't matter where you are, Husker fans will always say, 'Go Big Red.' It was surreal when it happened."
In his junior year, Klooz made his first appearance for the Huskers in Palm Coast, Florida, at the Big Ten Match Play Championships, where he helped lead the Huskers to a fourth-place finish, which was their best ever at the event. He then helped the Huskers come in fifth place at the Big Ten Championships in late-April, which was a historic best for the program.
Klooz entered his senior year after he finished his junior year with a 74.50 stroke average and one top 15 finish.
In his final year of eligibility, Klooz was going to compete in the final home tournament of the season, the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational on April 11, but along with the rest of the season, it got canceled.
"I would have never guessed how this was going to end," he said.
Despite having his college career coming to a quick halt, it allowed Klooz to focus on his plans on becoming a professional golfer.
"It was kind of a blessing in disguise, knowing that the season was canceled. I was able to jump in head first into the professional world," he said. "It ended up being a positive thing and luckily Champions Run has stayed open."
Klooz immediately got a job as an assistant golf professional at Champions Run in Omaha.
The job has allowed Klooz to get both his golf and professional career going.
"I've been able to get my feet wet a little bit as I'm going through the PGA Associate's Program to become a PGA certified professional," he said.
Fortunately for Klooz, the majority of golf courses around the state have remained opened, which has allowed himself to continue to work on his craft.
"I'm going to be working in the pro shop and then when I'm off work, I'll practice there and play with members. My hope and dream is to play in professional tournaments and work on the golf side of my career. I'll be able to work out there and be able to practice," he said. "I see myself trying to play in a couple Monday qualifiers to get into tournaments and U.S. Open qualifiers. If that takes off, that would be great; if it doesn't, I'll still be working a normal job. I was not ready to get out of golf, and this allows me to do both with having a job and still being able to pursue a golf career."
Although tournaments are canceled, postponed or suspended in the near future, Klooz will look to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour, U.S. Open local and sectional qualifying events and a few other local tournaments.
THE student-athletes who competed in the winter were lucky enough to at least get into the season. Those who were competing in the spring were just getting started before the whole season was canceled.
The NCAA Division I council will grant waivers for all spring-sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility and an extension of their period of eligibility.
"The council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," council chairwoman M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. "The board of governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."
This was enormous news for Concordia University track and field thrower Adrianna Shaw.
"She is pumped; her life doesn't revolve around athletics because she knows what she wants to do with the rest of her life, but she understands what a unique opportunity it would have been to become a three-time national champion," Concordia assistant track and field coach Ed McLaughlin said. "She was really looking forward to competing in this coming outdoor season."
At Concordia University in Nebraska, Shaw is a two-time defending NAIA national champion in the outdoor discus event, while she has racked up hardware throughout her college career in different throwing events.
The senior from Bassett was heartbroken at first when she heard the news and dealt with the situation along with the rest of the seniors across the nation, but she knew she wasn't going to be able to defend her title.
"She was mentally prepared for the worst-case scenario, but everybody was in shock," McLaughlin said. "She was upset, but she wasn't angry."
Shaw made plans to go get her masters degree in grad school, as she was possibly planning on being the graduate assistant for throwing at Concordia University in Irvine.
But now that she is guaranteed to come back, she can focus on her athletics as a Bulldog and she can get ready for next year, even though she is already poised to defend her title.
"We've been talking on the phone and she told me, 'I can't wait, I want to get started and I want to get going.' But I told her, 'We can't do anything for six more weeks,’ ” McLaughlin said with a laugh. "Who knows when we can get going again because we don't know what is going to happen next."