The bad news is it’s cold. The good news is it’s not early February 1936 cold.
On Feb. 1, 1936, Norfolk began an 18-day stretch of highs that refused to climb above 10 degrees, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.
While the record stretch of extreme cold may be safe for now — Tuesday’s high in Norfolk reached 12 — that doesn’t make the current weather any less serious.
“As we head into the weekend, it’s going to be pretty darn cold,” said Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley.
Bova said current weather conditions are the result of arctic air from northern Canada pushing down over a large swath of the central United States.
“We have high pressure overhead, and that allows for the temperatures to really kind of bottom out as it has and will continue to do for the next several days,” Bova said.
Highs Wednesday were expected possibly to reach the low teens, but the coldest air is yet to hit the area this weekend. Low air temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning are expected to sink to -22 with wind chills possibly dropping to as low as -40. The normal low for this time of year is 15.
CAPT. MICHAEL BAUER with the Norfolk Police Division said officers are ready to assist citizens in finding a warm environment to reside if they find themselves in need.
Norfolk provides an ample amount of resources for homeless people, Bauer said, so police don’t receive many calls from people seeking shelter. Those who are unable to find warm shelter are encouraged to call the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the local rescue mission, said Norfolk doesn’t see the same kind of influx of homeless seeking shelter from cold that missions in larger cities see.
Most of the local mission’s guests come directly from the jail or have been turned out by a friend or family member with whom they can no longer stay, but “if we weren’t here, everyone who’s in the dorms would be out in the cold,” Perrigan said.
The mission does have rules that apply for guests seeking accommodations, but Perrigan said those who are facing a night in the park or in their car in the extreme cold should not let themselves be scared off by the rules.
“No matter how strict you think the rules are, this is definitely better,” he said. “My hands hurt so bad from just walking from one building to another. It could be deadly to be out overnight at this point.”
While not many additional people have sought shelter at the mission because of the cold, the recent stretch of cold weather has turned coats into a hot winter item there.
Perrigan said the mission has seen an increase in the number of people seeking winter apparel, with many looking for a second layer of clothing to protect themselves from the temperature extremes.
“That doesn’t mean that we need a lot more coats,” he said. “We had a really good supply coming in all season long, but I went in yesterday and saw quite a few empty hangers on the rack.”
Anyone needing winter apparel to protect themselves from the cold can receive what they need from the mission with no questions asked, Perrigan said.
IT’S NOT JUST the homeless who are affected by the cold. The current weather can present a variety of challenges in a variety of situations. At the Norfolk Police Division, equipment inside police cruisers is monitored more thoroughly than normal.
“Cruisers have a lot of electronics in them, and the cold certainly can have an effect,” Bauer said. “It’s imperative we keep that equipment operational to respond to calls of service and emergency calls.”
Bauer said the number of motorist assists does tend to climb in cold-weather situations, but most motorist assists occur on state highways.
The Madison and Stanton County sheriff’s offices and the Nebraska State Patrol execute a bulk of the motorist assists in the area.
Bauer also encouraged residents to monitor their outdoor pets, as extended periods of time in extreme cold can be deadly.
“Keep an eye on outdoor pets and keep them out of the wind as much as possible,” Bauer said. “Blankets and straw help keep them insulated and, in a lot of cases, bringing them into a warm and safe environment, such as the house, is the best option.”
HOMEOWNERS CAN encounter challenges with subzero temperatures, as well — especially if they didn’t prepare in the fall.
In the past week or so, Volkman Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning in Norfolk has received numerous calls about frozen and broken pipes because of the freezing weather, said Aaron Volkman, company president.
High winds and wind chill is the main killer of water lines, and the results can be catastrophic.
“There are a lot of ways the wind can go through a real small crack, even through something you can stick a sheet of paper through in your foundation,” he said. “It can be penetrated by a high wind and can freeze lines 20 feet into a building.”
Volkman said the current cold snap happens every year, although it usually occurs in January. And with it comes a crowd of customers calling in about their plumbing and furnaces.
If you didn’t prepare for the winter season back in the fall of 2020, Volkman said it’s likely already too late.
Homeowners who didn’t winterize beforehand are left to react to what the weather causes.
But to properly prepare for subzero temperatures, Volkman said people need to caulk and install weather proofing on windows, in addition to sealing any type of crack in foundations.
Mobile home owners need to make sure they insulate the plumbing underneath their home, which is more exposed and can freeze a lot easier than in a house.
Many heating systems are also not designed to keep up with temperatures that drop to -20 to -30 degrees. Volkman said one way to keep your home at a high enough temperature is to get a special type of thermostat installed that can be controlled from a smartphone. The fix isn’t too expensive and allows people who are away for longer periods of time to keep an eye on their house’s heating system.
Volkman said the key to keeping your home safe is to take precautions when the temperature drops. The telltale sign of a frozen pipe — which can lead to thousands of dollars of damage — is when you can’t get any water out of your faucets.
“We have situations where people are gone for a month and come back with 4 feet of water in their basement. It can damage everything,” Volkman said. “Take your precautions and make sure things are protected. When we get this kind of severe temperatures and with any wind at all — it's brutal.”