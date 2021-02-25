Diamond Mitchell

Diamond Mitchell of Georgetown, Ky., shows a box of The Wonder Pax, which are reusable warmers or coolers for such places as backs, necks, shoulders, hands and feet.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

There’s another tool to keep hands and toes warm, relieve stress or to help keep cool while operating machinery on a hot summer day.

Diamond Mitchell was one of the represenatives of The Wonder Pax, which was among 130 vendors featured at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show last week. Sponsored by WJAG Radio at the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, the show featured a variety of ag-related products for farmers and agriculture producers.

“They see the value of it (pocket warmers) today,” Mitchell said on the opening day of the show when air temperatures were around 0 degrees and wind chills were in the negative teens.

“Not just that, but there’s value for body pain,” Mitchell said. “They can be outside for hours or after milking cows and you might have body pain. There’s a lot of tension and stress release.”

The packets are reusable, with the pocket ones providing heat for 45 minutes. After the heat is gone, they are placed in hot water, which dissolves the contents back into a liquid.

Then the packets can be reused for heat or cold. They can stay cold for an hour. The larger sizes stay warm even longer or cold even longer.

The larger ones are for feet, shoulders, necks, hips and the back. They also may be placed under a coat. They are guaranteed for 15 years of use, with a warranty for 10 years.

The Wonder Pax is available for sale at farm shows or online.

