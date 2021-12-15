I’m not sure my husband has forgiven me for this one. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, I convinced him we should go to a Christmas parade. The grandkids would love it — all the lights and Christmas joy and Santa — how could we not?
His hesitation had to do with the fact that said Christmas parade was going to be held on a night when it was supposed to be about 30 degrees with a 25 mile-per-hour wind. With the kids wearing their heavy winter coats, stocking caps and mittens and then wrapped in blankets, I assured him they wouldn’t even feel the cold.
In retrospect, I should have remembered that winter is cold in Nebraska and that you usually have to park a ways from any Christmas event involving children. We carried the kids but it soon became clear that stocking caps and blankets also might have been a good choice for Grandpa and Grandma.
We arrived early and were somewhat protected from the wind, a fact I pointed out to Tom. Soon, the emcee announced over the loudspeaker that the festivities were beginning with the singing of five Christmas carols from a local choral group. I love Christmas music but towards song five I was wishing they didn’t have to sing all the verses from each of the familiar carols.
After the singing and the cheers of the crowd which now numbered in the hundreds subsided, we were assured the parade would soon be starting. I pointed out the crowds to Tom, noting that lots of people must agree that outdoor winter parades are a wonderful Christmas event.
After a while, we heard additional music coming from a few blocks away and soon, a marching band with Christmas lights on their instruments, rewarded our wait with more music.
Slowly but surely came the Scrooge down the street and then some local dancers dressed as fanciful elves — frozen fanciful elves. By the time Santa and Mrs. Santa came slowly down the street, waving to all the good children, we were ready to wave back at them enthusiastically and then get the heck out of there.
As we quickly walked down the sidewalk, I took a quick selfie of us with the 30-foot tall lit Christmas tree in the background. Looking at the photo now I see four people who look like they had been to the North Pole and back and were hoping to see a warm bed soon.
Christmas parades are a big deal and there are a lot of Nebraska communities who host a night of lit of vehicles rolling down a brick cobbled street as parents, kids and grandparents stand oohing and ahhing and freezing on the sidewalk. It’s a new Christmas tradition.
Next year, I plan on taking the kids to a different Christmas parade in one of Nebraska’s small towns. This time I’ll wear more appropriate warm winter apparel. I’m not sure, but I think Tom will wait for us in the car.