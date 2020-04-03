Coaches, athletes expected a banner year for Norfolk High boys track

2020 promised to be a banner year for the Norfolk High boys track and field program. The Panthers returned seven athletes who qualified for the state meet, including six seniors. But the coronavirus wiped out the season, leaving team members, coaches, parents and fans to contemplate what could have been.
"We had upperclassmen that were experienced and were very driven, really goal-oriented," coach Aaron Bradley said. "They were prepared to have a great season. But also, they were willing to be a second coach, another set of eyes for the six of us (coaches) to help teach (the underclassmen) the 'Panther way.' "
Bradley said 96 boys showed up for the first and — as it turned out — only full week of practice. "We had a large number of freshmen, but also 12 seniors that have gone through the rite of passage for four years, so I really believe our seniors were a very inspired group and had been providing great leadership for those young bucks," he said.
"We didn't have a very big group of seniors, but we all loved competing," hurdler Cole Long said.
The returning senior state qualifiers included three-fourths of the 4x100-meter relay team that in 2019 broke a 22-year old school record by posting a time of 43.12 seconds: Tyler Wilson, Tanner Thompson and Hayden Blitch.
"Those kids were 'eye of the tiger,' very inspired and wanted to take that next step, not just qualify for state, but see what can they do at the state level," Bradley said.
For Blitch, "right now, the only thing I can do is just look back on how awesome it was to even have the chance to break that record in the first place and do it with such a great group of guys," he said.
Three other seniors had earned valuable state meet experience: Garrett Henery (triple jump), Baden Luna (100-meter high hurdles) and Long (300-meter intermediate hurdles). Six more were looking to make their mark in 2020: Jake Jensen, Donnell Jones, Hunter Lowe, Alex McDonald, Payton Schlender and Caleb Schoenherr.
"They all took the responsibility with open arms," Bradley said. "They ran with us giving them the reins within their groups and helped the underclassmen out. The underclassmen followed unconditionally because the seniors led with positivity, purpose, excitement, process and, most importantly, passion for the sport and for the teammates around them."
"All of us were really close and we put a lot of work in during the offseason," Henery said.
Henery had a good junior year and learned a ton from 2019 senior and state triple jump medalist Connor Clayton. "Connor helped him out quite a bit just to teach him how things need to be done to achieve a higher level of competing," Bradley said.
Henery injured his hamstring during the first week of practice, but Bradley said he came each day after that and acted as a second coach. "He'd pull kids off to the side and give them some tips of what they need to correct, what they were doing well also, so he was being really positive with our younger kids."
"We were going to have a really good team," Henery said. "We had a good group of seniors and some underclassmen to fill in the spots."
Wilson, a member of the 4x100 team, also qualified for state in the long jump. "Tyler's just a positive kid," Bradley said. "Whenever he's at practice, he's always the one that's upbeat and brings the energy and the effort. He was going to be a good long jumper for us and the 4x100. We were also looking for a third event for him also to help us score as a team."
"Every event, I felt we had people that could give us those little points that could add up to some big scores," Wilson said. "We had so much planned, and we didn't even get one track meet to even show what we had this year."
Bradley called the other two returning 4x100 runners — Thompson and Blitch — the dynamic duo. "They pushed each other," he said. "Most of our winter conditioning was done in the hallways, and those two always paired up. The only way to get better is to compete at a high level at practice so that your practices are more difficult than any meet could be, and they were ready."
Blitch moved here from South Carolina in sixth grade, and he and Thompson connected through track.
"It was at our sixth grade school track meet. We always make sure we're pushing each other the best we can and anytime one of us is almost slacking off, we always try to make sure we keep each other held accountable."
Bradley said Thompson never missed a day of winter conditioning. "He was poised and ready to make a big impact for his senior campaign, and Hayden is a high-energy guy who's going to lead by example and voice. He'd say, 'Come on guys, we're better than this.'
"We were ready to turn them loose and move them around in different events and put them in the right places so they could be successful individually and also help our team," Bradley said.
Bradley said Luna and Long took ownership within the hurdle group. "They understood what it took to be successful and wanted those young pups to understand what the process is to getting better.
"During winter conditioning, Baden worked his tail off. He was looking very good and looking forward to improving on what he did at state last year. We were also looking to get him in another event he could be successful at. He's a light-hearted kid, funny, very intelligent."
Bradley called Long cerebral and serious-minded. "Sometimes, he's a little too hard on himself. He's an extremely hard worker and was always, "What's next, coach? What can I do next?"
"Overall, there was a feeling, it wasn't cockiness, but everyone was confident we were going to have an outstanding season; we were going to be a great team," Long said.
Bradley summed up the members of the senior class by calling them culture-changers. "That's what coaches dream about when a group like this embraces a sport from the minute they enter a program as naïve freshmen and boldly make their presence felt for four years.
"They'll leave with many positive memories and many laughs on and off the track. They were extremely selfless and put others above themselves while setting high goals for themselves. They were leaders by voice and example. They showed the Panther way."