Cooperatives (better known as co-ops) are a funny thing.
With populations and enrollment sizes in parts of rural Nebraska declining, many high schools find themselves looking to one another for help putting a team on the field. Even then, there are difficulties throughout the process that make it tough to keep it together.
Just ask Osceola and High Plains high schools. A year after winning a Class D1 state title as a co-op in 2019, the schools split back up.
Such a move demonstrates that although co-ops are often necessary, they are also unpredictable. Northeast and North Central Nebraska is no exception to this, especially in recent years.
The area will have eight co-opted teams for the 2022 football season, including one that’s new to the cause. Another pair of teams were once a part of that group but are now headed in a different direction.
Ahead of the 2016-17 academic year, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur had needs to fill.
Bancroft-Rosalie, known as the Panthers, had low numbers in high school track and junior high football and wanted more FFA participation. Lyons-Decatur, known as the Cougars, had low numbers in volleyball and girls basketball.
For those reasons and then some, it made the schools a natural fit, according to Jon Cerny, Bancroft-Rosalie superintendent.
“The decision was made that if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it for all of our sports, not just pick and choose,” he said.
And so before the year started, the schools officially merged to form the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines. The towns went from having two Class D1 football teams to one Class C2 team, going from eight-man to 11-man.
The Wolverines struggled to the tune of a 7-11 record in their first two years. However, the next two saw them go 18-5, including two state playoff appearances. BRLD reached the C2 semifinals in 2019 before falling to eventual champion Oakland-Craig. The two years that followed saw them go 2-15.
In Cerny’s eyes, it was hard for the team to compete with some of Nebraska’s best.
“You’ve got Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek, Ponca,” Cerny said. “There are some good teams up here, and we just didn’t have the players to be able to compete at in 11-man.”
It was a big reason why, in 2021, it was announced that the BRLD co-op would be breaking up after the 2021-22 school year.
As a result, the Panthers and Cougars will go back to playing eight-man football this season. For the Panthers, it’s a chance to get traditional rivals like Pender (Friday, Sept. 23) and Wisner-Pilger (Friday, Sept. 30) back on the schedule.
“We’re going to be a lot more competitive playing schools our own size and not trying to put two together to play big schools — not if we don’t have to,” Cerny said.
As for Lyons-Decatur, the co-op was something it wanted to keep doing.
“We saw a lot of positives, just the opportunities with more kids and what that brings,” said Lindsey Beaudette, Lyons-Decatur superintendent. “That was something that was good for our district, so that was probably the main reason we wanted to keep it.”
Lyons-Decatur remains co-oped with Bancroft-Rosalie and Pender for baseball as well as Oakland-Craig for junior high football.
The schools will share the same district for the next two years in football. They’ll face off for the first time since splitting up on Friday, Sept. 16, in Bancroft.
Before she came over to Lyons-Decatur, Beaudette was the superintendent at Emerson-Hubbard, which is now in a co-op headed in a much different direction.
In February 2020, it was announced that Allen and Emerson-Hubbard would be forming a co-op named Tri County Northeast. The two were previously in co-ops with other schools — Allen with Wakefield and Emerson-Hubbard with Pender — neither of which were very successful.
However, the experience combined with the remaining need for a partner in certain programs made Allen and Emerson-Hubbard a good fit.
“We just knew that it’s a lot of give and take and that we were both in the right spot at the right time,” said Michael Pattee, Allen superintendent. “I think that’s also a big thing as well.”
Tri County Northeast — nicknamed the Wolfpack — has been active for the past two years in sports such as basketball, volleyball and track and field. Combining resources also has allowed the schools to start boys and girls golf and cross country teams.
The 2022 season will be TCNE’s first playing football. Because the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons were announced before Allen and Emerson-Hubbard announced their co-op, the schools had to play as separate teams until the next scheduling cycle came around this past November.
Now that it has, the players — many of whom have been playing on the same team in other sports — are ready for the new challenge.
“It’s making this transition from two separate football teams to one football team a lot easier. When you have to do it without those relationships or without that familiarity with each other, it makes it very difficult,” Pattee said. “Now the kids are buying in. They know each other, they want to help each other play for each other.”
The players also will make the jump from Class D2 football to D1. It’s creating a bit of uneasiness in the community, but Pattee said he believes that with stronger numbers, they can prepare themselves for the level of competition they’re bound to see. It also helps when those strong numbers allow for the scheduling of valuable junior varsity games.
“I just think it makes them more of a competitive playing field for the kids that are out, and it makes it so that both schools don’t have to play maybe a freshman at a certain spot against maybe a senior from a different school,” he said. “I think safety wise it’s just a huge advantage.”
Tri County Northeast opens up its season on Friday, Aug. 26, when it hosts Lyons-Decatur.
How long this union will last and how well it will go remains up in the air. If there’s one thing that BRLD’s short tenure demonstrated, it’s that anything can happen in a hurry.
Seeing both processes unfold has shown Beaudette what it takes to keep one going.
“It takes a lot of communication. It takes a lot of understanding the other side and just making sure that everyone is working to accommodate the needs of their partners,” she said. “You just have to give and take and do the best you can.”
Because of that unpredictability when it comes to needing other towns and schools for help, Beaudette stressed that those with the power to make such decisions remain flexible and open to anything.
“I think living in rural Nebraska and understanding the dynamics of everything about rural Nebraska, you just have to always keep your mind open and be willing to look at different situations and different relationships and cooperatives,” she said.