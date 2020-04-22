MADISON — With meat processing plants closing around the country because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, some livestock producers are facing sleepless nights.
Many producers, for example, have it timed so that almost as soon as a pen of hogs is ready for market, new feeder pigs are ready to take their place.
With meat processing plants in Grand Island, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Worthington, Minnesota, closed recently because of COVID-19 outbreaks, the overall processing capabilities of the region are greatly diminished.
All three of those plants are roughly within 200 miles of Madison, where Tyson Foods has 1,200 employees who work at a pork processing plant.
Not only would the closure of the Madison plant at least put those jobs in jeopardy temporarily — or longer — it also would further hurt an agricultural economy that’s been depressed.
“It’s not only the Madison plant, but cattle, hogs and chickens in Nebraska and the country that are all essential to the food supply,” said Jim Pillen, whose family raises a large number of pigs in the Columbus area. Many of Pillen’s finished hogs are brought to Madison for processing.
Other meat processing plants in the region include a chicken processing plant in Fremont and beef plants in Schuyler and Dakota City.
Pillen said everyone must work together — health experts, government officials, the food industry and producers — to keep the packing plants operating.
Not everyone may realize this, but the nation’s food supply is dependent on both producers and packers, Pillen said. If the packers aren’t operating, eventually the grocery stores will be empty, he said.
Pat Meuret is a producer in the Brunswick area. With many layers to agricultural production, Meuret said, shutting down packing plants has ripple effects that go all the way to the ag producers, grain farmers, merchants in small towns and big cities, schools and beyond.
For every 1,000 pigs that don’t get raised, that’s 50 acres of grain that has no market. That also translates into a lot of pork chops and eventually ends up in a shortage of meat, Meuret said.
Meuret sells hogs to both Tyson in Madison and Smithfield in Sioux Falls. On April 12, Smithfield announced that it was closing its Sioux Falls plant indefinitely because of the coronavirus. That plant is one of the largest in the nation, with more than 3,700 workers.
Meuret said he appreciates everything Tyson is going through now while still trying to help the pig producers. Meuret said he doesn’t know how many hogs they are able to process now, but he knows the numbers have to be down.
Liz Croston, manager of communications for Tyson Fresh Meats in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, said Tuesday that she isn’t able to comment on production numbers at various plants.
She did say the company was beginning to experience varying levels of production at some locations. Part of that is planned due to additional worker safety precautions, but some is occurring because of absenteeism, Croston said.
“Tyson has been a great partner,” Meuret said. “They are doing everything they can to help the producer.”
Croston said the company has made many changes at its plants to enhance safety.
“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country,” she said.
“We’ve been checking worker temperatures as they arrive at the facility. We’re mandating and providing face coverings and have initiated additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space,” Croston said.
The company also relaxed its attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. Team members also are being educated on COVID-19, including the importance of following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines away from work.
Meuret said there is only so much a company can do. Many of the employees, for example, carpool to work from other towns.
“How draconian should they be?” Meuret asked. “They do everything they can, then at the end of the day, they have six people climb in the same car for a carpool. Do they tell them they each need to drive separately?”
Croston said when the company learns of employees experiencing symptoms and testing positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work.
“We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member,” she said.
Pillen said the meat processing industry is in a fluid situation. A week ago, nobody would have believed how critical circumstances would become, but there are producers having to euthanize and bury pigs because they can’t get them processed, he said.
Meuret said euthanizing livestock is a concern. It’s not that people want to do it, but there is no place for them to be processed, he said.
Then it becomes a question of whether to kill the young pigs or the fattened pigs.
“If you can’t harvest the animals, you’re going to decimate both the small and big producers,” Meuret said.