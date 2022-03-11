LINCOLN — Josie Cleveringa didn’t enter the Class C1 state championship game as a likely candidate to hit the biggest shot.
The North Bend Central sophomore averages 4.5 points per game off the bench and is a 25% shooter (10 for 40) on 3-pointers.
But thanks to Cleveringa, the Tigers left the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday with a state championship trophy in tow for the third consecutive season.
Cleveringa hit a 3-pointer from the left corner for the only basket in overtime to help North Bend Central topple top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran 35-31.
The Tigers held the Warriors scoreless for the final 10:19 to overcome a five-point deficit.
Cleveringa’s trey capped off that comeback with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the extra period.
“I was open in the corner baseline spotted up,” said Cleveringa, who finished with nine points. “They drove in, kicked out and told me to shoot it instead of pass it. I was like, I have to shoot this one and hope it goes in.”
It did to break a 31-31 deadlock that had stood since a Lindsey Emanuel free throw with 3:45 left in regulation.
“I was glad she shot it because I knew she could make it,” said senior Sydney Emanuel, who had six points. “Sometimes I think we know more that she can make it than she does. I was happy she made it.”
But in a game in which points were hard to come by against two stiff defenses, even Cleveringa’s 3-pointer didn’t guarantee anything.
It remained 34-31 until she added a free throw with 18.8 seconds left to seal things with Lincoln Lutheran going 0 for 4 from the floor in OT.
“As usual, we struggled on the offensive end all season,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. “It’s no secret, but I thought we went toe-to-toe with the champs. Obviously, the game went to overtime, so no one can question that. …
“To their credit and championship mettle, they bounced back and responded. We kind of did the same thing.”
North Bend Central (27-2) found itself trailing 25-19 in the third quarter after the Warriors (24-4) ran off 12 unanswered points.
A steal and layup from Shanae Bergt gave Lincoln Lutheran a 31-26 lead with 6:19 remaining, its final points of the contest.
After rallying from 11 points down entering the fourth quarter of last year’s championship game to beat Hastings St. Cecilia, North Bend Central wasn’t in panic mode.
“We talked about it at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “I told them that last year we were down 11. I don’t think there was anybody on the bench that had doubts it could be done if we got after it.
“We talked about it, and these girls don’t get intimidated very easily. We weren’t feeling much pressure at that point. We knew we had eight minutes, and a few points wasn’t a ton to make up. The coaches felt good about it, and I know the players felt good about it. As far as we were concerned, we were in a good spot.”
The Tigers were in a good spot after putting on a press after falling behind by five that generated instant turnovers and points to eventually tie up the game.
“After the first couple of steals, it was just a whole different feeling on the court and amongst each other,” Sydney Emanuel said. “We trusted in each other more knowing we had a chance.”
For Sterup, it was right place and right time to start pressing.
“We just aren’t deep enough to go press for long periods of time,” he said. “We have to pick and choose when to use it. … That seemed like the opportune time when we needed it, and we expected a boost from it. We got it right away — probably got it quicker than I expected, to be honest.”
Coulter said the Warriors practiced going against a press clear back in the summer looking ahead to potential late-season games against teams like North Bend Central. But it wasn’t enough as the team committed 10 of its 19 turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“(The press) completely swung momentum, unfortunately,” he said. “We aren’t incredibly deep with ballhandlers. We rely on getting the ball into the halfcourt and then flying around on defense. That’s one of our fatal flaws along with not being great on the glass all season long.”
Lincoln Lutheran held Kaitlyn Emanuel to two points after she put up 11 in the first half. But she adjusted and kept contributing while collecting nine rebounds to go with three steals and two blocks.
“I kind of felt a little bit like I was forcing it, so I told myself I had to get the ball to my teammates and trust them to score,” she said. “I would do my job on defense.”
That defense didn’t give up anything for more than 10 minutes to close the game, allowing the Tigers to become the fifth school to win at least three C1 titles in a row. They joined Battle Creek (1984-87), Columbus Scotus (1996-98), Crofton (2005-07) and Pierce (2013-15).
Inevitably, the question was asked in the postgame press conference about winning a fourth in a row next season.
“As everyone knows, you have to be really good obviously,” Sterup said. “You also have to have a lot of luck. We were very fortunate that we had really good teams the last few years and a lot of luck along the way. It is very difficult to win a state championship, so we are very blessed and fortunate to have this happen.
“We certainly will give our best efforts next year to do this again, but it is very difficult. It gets to the point where fans expect things, and it is very difficult to do this.”
CLASS C1 GIRLS STATE FINAL
North Bend Central 9 10 4 8 4 — 35
Lincoln Lutheran 6 8 12 5 0 — 31
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (27-2): Kaitlyn Emanuel 6-15 1-2 13; Madelyn Gaughen 1-2 0-0 2; Aleya Bourek 0-2 0-0 0; Madison Bishop 0-1 0-2 0; Sydney Emanuel 3-8 0-1 6; Lindsey Emanuel 1-2 3-4 5; Josie Cleveringa 2-5 3-4 9. Totals 13-35 7-13 35.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (24-4): Abby Wachal 1-6 0-0 3; Katelynn Oxley 3-11 0-0 7; Shanae Bergt 5-9 3-5 13; Elsa Meyer 1-3 0-3 3; Jenna Luebbe 0-4 0-0 0; Jamison Wahl 1-2 1-2 3; Erika Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-36 4-10 31.