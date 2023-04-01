Some teams have a player who, no matter what situation they’re in, always gives them a chance to win.
The Wausa Vikings are one of those teams and Jaxon Claussen is one of those players.
Claussen, a 5-foot-11-inch senior guard, averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.
He leaves Wausa as its all-time leading scorer with 1,780 points over the course of his four-year varsity career.
Those points came courtesy of a diverse offensive skillset.
“Jaxon is able to score in a lot of ways. He is a three-level scorer for us. He can post up, shoot the mid-range jumper and hit the 3-ball,” coach Tim Schindler said. “Jaxon also handles the ball very well.”
The senior’s graduating class was one of several that were part of a big change in the trajectory of the Wausa basketball program. Claussen has been a big part of that for a while, starting as a freshman.
As Claussen’s class got going, people in the community began to sense that something was different.
“There started to be a excitement and momentum that started to build,” Schindler said. “There wasn't a game that our community didn’t believe in this group.
“Viking nation knows we are gonna play hard till the end and do everything we can to make our parents, fans, school and community proud of us.”
Claussen’s impact also could be felt in the younger classes at Wausa, where he served as a role model for them. He would make a handful of highlight-reel plays throughout his career, which would excite them, but it was seeing the work that went into it that really excited them.
“I remember for a while the little guys started going to his house to play in his driveway after school,” Schindler said. “It was awesome to drive by and see them there.
“He also serves as a student aid with my junior high boys. I often see him helping them and encouraging them. Those little things make a huge difference.”
Claussen is someone who Schindler said “brought life back” to the Wausa basketball program. For that reason, the ones mentioned and more, he’ll be missed.
“I love him and he will be greatly missed but I have no doubt Jaxon will succeed in the game of life in the future,” Schindler said.
Claussen is the only returning Elite Eight member from last year. The rest are new faces.
Lance Brester and Sage Frauendorfer go out as first-teamers after their respective teams spent the 2021-22 season in Class C2.
Elliott Nottlemann cracks the first team after leading Bancroft-Rosalie to a district final.
Austyn Saul was the leading scorer across all classes in the state of Nebraska. His talent was instrumental to Santee’s first state tournament appearance in school history.
John Mitchell III was Elite Eight his freshman and sophomore seasons. After spending his junior year at Bellevue West, he returns to the first team.
Schuyler Mustin scored as many as 43 points in a game and led Stuart to its first district final in four seasons.
Paiton Hoefer helped Elgin Public/Pope John’s program reach heights it hadn’t seen since before starting its co-op, including a state tournament appearance in 2021-22.
Selections are determined by coaches’ nominations, player statistics and observations made by Daily News sports writers.
First Team
Austyn Saul, Santee
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Guard.
Averages: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists.
Coach Waylon LaPlante: “This is a unique and all-round player. Austyn shows great leadership on the court and his teammates trust him. Austyn had a great season to complete his high school career.”
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Guard.
Averages: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.
Coach Kevin Janata: “Offensively, he was a matchup nightmare. We could play him inside and out depending on the matchups we liked. Defensively, he set the tone for our defense. We often put him on the other team’s best offensive player. He could guard anyone from the one to the five. He was a huge part of our team’s success the last four years.”
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-2. Position: Forward.
Averages: 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists.
Coach Cory Meyer: “His height and athletic ability made him difficult to guard for most. He had the ability to attack the rim and elevate and beat you from the outside. Elliott was a team captain for two consecutive years that we relied upon very heavily. He is a smart player that frequently got assigned to guard our opponents best player.”
John Mitchell III, Creighton
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-5. Position: Guard.
Averages: 17.5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists.
Coach Ryon Nilson: “John is a great competitor, an excellent person, and a top notch student. His impact on the basketball court was felt in many different ways. His passion for basketball propelled him to become the all-time leading scorer in Creighton history. John’s aspirations after high school to become a marine further illustrates his work ethic.”
Sage Frauendorfer, HLHF
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-2. Position: Guard/Forward.
Averages: 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists.
Coach Joe Hesse: “He’s a really gifted athlete. He led us to 16 wins this season and was a major piece of our last two state titles.”
Schuyler Mustin, Stuart
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-4. Position: Forward.
Averages: 20.7 points, 7.64 rebounds, 3.8 steals.
Coach John Miller: “Schuyler is definitely the definition of a positionless basketball player. He could do it all and play any position on the floor. A very coachable player who took a young team and brought them along with leadership and patience. Schuyler could score inside and out and his length on defense caused problems for teams as well.”
Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-2. Position: Guard.
Averages: 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists.
Coach Matt Euse: “Having only coached him for one year, it didn’t take long to notice his work ethic and his leadership. Him and his class have done a tremendous job showing the underclassmen what it is like to be a Wolfpack basketball player. Paiton came into every practice and game with a great attitude.”
Second Team
Layne Warrior Bloomfield Junior 6-4
Dylan Heine Wynot Junior 6-1
Zack Foxhoven Wynot Junior 5-11
Derris Hansen Boyd County Junior 6-3
Traegan McNally Ainsworth Junior 5-9
Jaden Kosch Humphrey St. Francis Senior 6-0
Aiden Meyer Howells-Dodge Senior 6-3
Dean Krueger Winside Senior 6-7
Third Team
Chase Schroeder Wynot Junior 6-5
Carter Nelson Ainsworth Junior 6-5
Gage Hedstrom O’Neill St. Mary’s Freshman 5-11
Aandy Dominguez Howells-Dodge Senior 6-0
Isaac Roberts St. Edward Senior 6-3
Riley Sudbeck Hartington-Newcastle Junior 6-2
Bryson Gadeken Neligh-Oakdale Junior 6-2
Isaac Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s Senior 6-2
Honorable Mention
Ainsworth: Trey Appelt; Bancroft-Rosalie: Braylon Snyder, Mason Dolezal, Samuel Dick, Drake Porter; Boyd County: Zander Kluckman; Timothy Atkinson; Hudson Hoffman; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Elijah Heinz; Solan Bowen, Peter Jesse, Will Jesse; Creighton: Taylor Nilson, Gage Burns, Ty Diedrichsen, Kale Fulton; Elgin Public/Pope John: Dylon Lueking, Jarek Erickson, Blake Henn; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Owen Kurtenbach, Easton Baumgart, Randal Gronenthal; Humphrey St. Francis: Carson Wessel; Neligh-Oakdale: Chase Furstenau; St. Edward: Anthony Reader, Ian Reardon; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Dalton Alder; Stuart: Anthony Heiser, Hunter Tubbs, Ben Paxton, Kaden Ramm; Winside: Dax Behmer, DeAndre Redwing, Jake Bargstandt, Kaden Hunt.