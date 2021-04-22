Two years ago, Dylan Kautz was one of Norfolk Catholic’s best athletes. The former Knight dominated the track and put up some of the best numbers in the area. He holds the Northeast Nebraska records in the boys 100- and 200-meter dash.
Today, Kautz continues to showcase his speed 80 miles north in Vermillion, South Dakota, where he runs for the University of South Dakota.
“He was a tremendous competitor,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “But the biggest thing he probably brought to the table was a great work ethic and a positive attitude that carried over to everybody else.”
There’s no better example of that than Jackson Clausen, who is picking up right where Kautz left off. The senior leads Northeast Nebraska with the highest scores in, coincidentally, the 100- and 200-meter dash. Clausen is within two seconds of each of Kautz’s records, with time to break each of them.
“Dylan Kautz is a once-in-a-generation sprinter,” Clausen said. “So to be even in the same area as some of those times, it’s pretty special.”
Kautz and Clausen were not only teammates in track and field, but also on the football team. The two played running back for the Knights, and Kautz, who was three-time all-state, used his time there and on the track to show Clausen what it took to be a leader.
“He set an example of how to be a leader and leader in general, and I think that carries over with all sports,” he said.
On the track, what stood out to Clausen was not only Kautz’s work ethic, but also his attention to detail. During practice, the two would spend a lot of time trying new things just to improve their personal times by even the smallest margins.
“We would try all these new things just to shave off a 100th of a second,” he said. “It’s just the little things like staying low on your start or keeping your form at the end of a race that we’d always focus on.”
As he’s gotten older, Clausen has picked up a few things from his predecessor. Kautz’s work ethic and leadership have trickled down to him, which has allowed him to do as well as he has this season, Kassmeier said.
“Dylan was able to kind of create that situation, and Jackson has carried that on,” Kassmeier said. “He continues to keep being one of our better athletes, one of our hardest workers on the team.”
Not only has Clausen put up numbers similar to Kautz, but he’s also taking a similar path after graduation. Jackson is committed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for both track and field and football. Their coaches have told him that they can help him set new personal records and he’ll be a factor in their 4x100-meter relay teams.
As for Kassmeier, he simply wants to see Clausen doing what he’s done for so long at Norfolk Catholic. In fact, the Knights coach believes that, for Clausen, the best is yet to come.
“To me he’s a diamond in the rough and kind of a late bloomer, just because we didn’t get that last year, not as many people know about him,” he said. “So with that, I think he’s gonna have a tremendous career at Kearney.”