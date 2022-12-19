The debate of whether the Christmas season begins Nov. 1 or Dec.1 will probably always exist. However, because it is officially December, I think we all can agree that it’s Christmas season and time for cookies, music and, of course, movies.
If you ask me, my favorite holiday movie is “Home Alone.” Yes, that is definitely a cliché, but how can you go wrong with “Carol of the Bells,” incredulous traps and Buzz’s girlfriend. My family watches this movie every Christmas Eve, which is probably why it has so much sentimental value to me. However, it does get slightly annoying when my siblings feel the need to say the lines with the characters. I understand that we watch it every year so, yes, they probably do know the upcoming lines, but I don’t need marginally delayed comments.
The magic of this movie is understood by most people. Whether it’s Kevin’s face after he applies aftershave, Marv’s iconic iron welt or the broken grocery bags, there is definitely a specific scene that pops into the mind of all those who have watched.
Not only is this film a comical masterpiece, but Kevin’s Christmas spirit is apparent. While sledding down the steps may not have been entirely safe, there wasn’t anyone to stop him. Also, he sets up a mini Christmas tree and decorates it as an 8-year-old. This is probably where he gets the festive idea to place ornaments by the window for the intruders. Those who have stepped on the vicious plastic ornaments can definitely feel the pain through the screen. Finally, it cannot be forgotten the extreme lengths Kevin’s mom went through to see her son on Christmas Day. The way she embraces him at the end of the movie displays her motherly love in such a profound way and, when the rest of her family walks through the door, it’s obvious that the McCallisters had a merry Christmas after all.